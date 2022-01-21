First Home and Away episode details for 2022 revealed

The first synopses for Home and Away in 2022 have been released, giving us the first official details of what’s to come in the show’s return week.

Home and Away returns to Australian screens on Monday 31st January. As has become the norm in recent years, the show will air from Monday to Thursday at 7pm, with a triple bill of episodes on Thursday evening.

While UK viewers only had to wait a few weeks for the Summer Bay soap to return after its Christmas break, Australian viewers will have endured a break of over 9-weeks by the time the show returns in nine days’ time.

Home and Away‘s first episode of 2022 will open where it left off, with Mia (Anna Sampson) being pursued by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) as she tries to drive away with Matthew’s (James Sweeny) body in her boot.

Meanwhile, Ryder (Lukas Radovich) is trapped underground after his and Ryder’s (Matt Evans) latest prank went wrong.

As the return week goes on, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) will put his life on the line to save his girlfriend and step-daughter from jail, and Ryder will “say his final goodbye”.

There’s drama elsewhere, as Alf (Ray Meagher) asks Martha (Belinda Giblin) for answers before Roo (Georgie Parker) and Martha reach breaking point.

There’s also potential heartbreak in store for Summer Bay’s newest doctor, as a secret kiss and the arrival of a “mysterious woman” will threaten to destroy Logan (Harley Bonner) and Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) relationship.

Here are the synopses for the first week of Australian episodes, which will air in the UK in early March:

Monday 31st January (7716)

2022 Season Opener

Will Mia’s escape end in cuffs? Ari puts his life on the line. Will Ryder be buried alive? Alf asks Martha for answers.

UK Air Date: Monday 7th March 2022

Tuesday 1st February (7717)

Have Theo and Ryder dug their own graves? The Paratas are splintered by Ari’s actions. Roo and Martha reach breaking point.

UK Air Date: Tuesday 8th March 2022

Wednesday 2nd February (7718)

Ryder says his final goodbye. Alf seeks justice for Ryder. Guilt-ridden Chloe goes to the police.

UK Air Date: Wednesday 9th March 2022

Thursday 3rd February (7719–7721)

Logan and Mackenzie rekindle their romance. Felicity gets shut out. A mysterious woman arrives for Logan.

Logan’s secret kiss is exposed. Mackenzie faces Logan’s past. Bella discovers Chloe’s crime.

Mia tries to hold her family together. Logan faces his ex. Mackenzie has an unlikely plan.

UK Air Dates: Thursday 10th March 2022, Friday 11th March 2022, Monday 14th March 2022

Home and Away returns to Australian screens on 31st January at 7pm, on Seven.