Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, after a fun-filled day comes to an end, Nicolette is oblivious to the fact that someone is watching her…

These episodes will air from Monday 8th November.

As the baby saga that is the battle for Isla (Axelle Austin) continues to move forward, a suggestion by an unlikely source finally brings the co-parenting trio closer together.

After running into Jane (Annie Jones) at Harold’s, Chloe sees the perfect opportunity to ask her whether Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) can come over to No. 32 for cuddles with the baby – after weeks of heartache following her and Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) marital troubles, some time with the newborn is exactly what Terese needs.

When Jane gives the plan her seal of approval, Chloe is elated. But that isn’t the end of her genius, and it’s during this conversation that she mentions something she believes might be able to massage out the tensions over the road.

A baby photo shoot!

Taking the idea back to the three parents, there’s an initial hesitation. They haven’t exactly been on the best of terms recently – after all, the boys had threatened to take Nicolette down with a criminal lawyer – and the idea of playing happy families in front of a photographer isn’t top of any of their bucket lists.

A little bit of talking around by Jane is able to seal the deal.

“Isla will be a teenager in the blink of an eye,” she tells them, urging them to do it whilst she’s a baby, because if they don’t then they may miss their opportunity.

Jane’s persuasion is all it takes. A phone call is made, and, that afternoon, a photographer makes their way around to the house.

Posing in different make-ups and positions, the three revel in the joy that comes from the shoot. Despite being a little awkward, Nicolette finds her place in the group photos.

As Isla is placed in multiple different locations – on a hay bale in the backyard, and on the floor in the sun room – the day quickly goes by. Looking through the snaps on the photographer’s camera, there’s not a single hint of the trauma that the trio, and Isla, have been through over the past few months. They look like one giant happy family!

However, as the photographer prepares to leave, David and Aaron make a realisation – Nicolette hasn’t had a photo with Isla by herself!

Insistent that it has to happen, despite her protests to the contrary, David pushes the mother of his child to take up the offer.

Delighted, she does so.

At the end of the day, everyone is happy with the outcome. Have they finally managed to put their differences behind them for the sake of their baby?

Unfortunately, it seems there may be drama just around the corner.

With Nicolette sitting down to watch some television after a long day, it becomes evident that she is being watched.

There’s a hidden camera in one of Isla’s teddies and it is rolling 24/7…

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is forced to face his issues head on this week when his biopsy results return.

Although the larrikin has known about his diagnosis for almost a week now, he was still waiting to discover whether or not it had spread to his surrounding lymph nodes.

Now, with the concerning news that it has, Kyle learns that he will have to undergo chemotherapy. It’s a huge blow for the man, who still hasn’t told his family.

While he’s trying to get his head around it, it seems girlfriend Roxy (Zima Anderson) is trying to help him along with a few big decisions – the first, whether or not he should deposit some sperm, just in case both testicles have to be removed.

It makes logical sense to Roxy, but Kyle is struggling to come to terms with his diagnosis, let alone the next steps. As a result, he bites Roxy’s head off.

Realising he can’t keep doing everything alone, Roxy urges him to tell someone other than her and Toadie (Ryan Moloney), who he broke the news to late last week.

Eventually, realising that he needs the support of his family, Kyle opens up to his cousin Levi (Richie Morris).

“I have testicular cancer,” he begins. “It’s spread to my lymph nodes, so I have to get chemo and have an operation to remove one of my balls.”

Levi can’t believe what he is hearing. Realising that Kyle needs support, Levi doesn’t the cousinly thing.

“I love you man, come here!”

Wrapping his arms around him, the cousins embrace – it’s clear that Levi will always be there to support Kyle through thick or thin.

In true Canning fashion, after the pleasantries have been exchanged, Levi cracks a joke which helps Kyle to laugh a little for the first time in weeks.

As such a dark time approaches for the eldest Canning grandson, it seems Levi had the light he was after.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 8th November (8727)

When Kyle gets the heartbreaking results of his scan, Roxy works hard to be his rock but is left feeling like she’s not doing a good job in the supportive girlfriend role.

Hendrix and Mackenzie finally have the long-anticipated talk about taking the next step in their relationship.

Felicity is not interested in having a poly relationship with Levi, meanwhile Ned is also upset with Amy and her constant focus on Levi.

Tuesday 9th November (8728)

Ned wants Amy all to himself, but his plan to get her to approach Felicity might just backfire.

Jane convinces Nicolette, Aaron and David to go ahead with Chloe’s idea for a family photoshoot in an attempt to promote harmony.

Wednesday 10th November (8729)

When Nicolette reveals she’s still not prepared to honour her original promise to give them primary custody of Isla, David makes a suggestion they can all agree on.

Hendrix sets up the house for a perfect evening with Mackenzie.

When Paul offers Terese a lift home, she begins to break down under the emotional weight of being around him.

Thursday 11th November (8730)

When Mick shows up to his first day at Lassiters, Chloe realises there’s been a huge mistake and Harlow is delighted with her ploy.

Roxy hatches a plan to bring some excitement to Kyle’s experience of depositing sperm, but it backfires badly.

As the Lassiter’s Summit in Queensland draws closer, Terese is barely holding it together while trying to avoid Paul.

Friday 12th November (8731)

Terese arrives at the conference, turning to her flask when she learns she has to work with Paul on some last-minute adjustments to their presentation.

Chloe confronts Harlow about her hiring Mick, but she brazenly denies, leading Leo to offer a stressed Chloe her job back at the vineyard.

Paul decides to stay in Queensland for the night, but Lucy is less than thrilled.

