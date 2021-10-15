Home and Away Spoilers – Bella gives Nikau one final chance

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Bella gives Nikau one final chance to repair their relationship, while Mackenzie and Logan’s endless flirtation continues. Will either couple finally end up together?

Bella (Courtney Miller) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) have spent months chasing after each other – just sadly, neither at the same time.

Nikau begged Bella for forgiveness after he slept his manager Sienna Blake (Rose Riley), but poor Bells was understandably heartbroken and wanted nothing more to do with him.

Then, when the car accident meant she faced the prospect of losing Nikau forever, she realised she wanted him back. However, by that point, he was so riddled with guilt that he wanted to do nothing more than shut himself away.

Now, Bella is about to give Nikau one last chance before she walks away forever. Will he take it?

Last week, Nikau felt terrible when he learned of Bella’s decision to give up photography. She’d sold her cameras and decided to move on from the hobby entirely, but Nikau was sure she’d change her mind, and bought the gear via a middleman pretending to be a photography enthusiast.

The move backfired when Bella found out the truth, and threw the money back at Nikau – quite literally. It seemed any chance of reconciliation was long gone.

Yet at the start of next week, Roo (Georgie Parker) tries to get to the bottom of why Bella has given up her beloved hobby and thrown away a potentially lucrative career. She was just about to break through, and now she’s sold her gear and quit her TAFE course! She even passed up the opportunity to help out with Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) charity exhibition, despite it raising money for mental health causes.

Bella can only keep a straight face for so long, but eventually the tears start flowing. She admits to Roo that she misses Nikau, despite what he did, and doesn’t know what to do without him. Every time she picks up a camera, she thinks of him.

Roo wonders whether Bella should really be giving up something that she really loves, and questions whether she’s trying to punish herself by giving up photography. She reminds her that her photography journey started well before she met Nik – in fact, it’s an interest that she inherited from her mum, and she shouldn’t give it up so quickly.

Yet the next day, Roo’s words are still resonating in her head.

With a little help from Ryder, she manages to get her camera equipment back from Nikau so that she can help out with Martha’s exhibition.

Yet when she flicks through the photos she’s taken, she’s hit hard when she comes across a close up shot of her ex-boyfriend on the beach.

It brings everything flooding back once again, and she realises that she has to make one final plea to win back her sweetheart.

She calls him, telling him she wants them to talk. Yet he ignores her calls and her voicemail, and as the hours go by, she gets increasingly frustrated.

Finally, she’s forced to turn up at the Parata house and confront him directly. Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t appreciate being ambushed in his own home.

He refuses to engage with her once again, and locks himself in his bedroom where he struggles to hold back the tears. However, Bella has been here with Nik before, and she tells him that she’s going to wait outside until he’s ready to come out and face him.

Just why is he so reluctant to have anything to do with Bella, after he was previously so desperate to get back?

Eventually, he gives in and agrees to talk to her.

“Nik, we love each other. And when you strip everything else away, that is all that matters,” she pleads with him.

“Yeah, but I still did what I did!” he retorts. “You might be ready to move past it, but I’m not!”

She can’t understand why he won’t fight for them, when she’s already told him that she forgives him.

“Bella, listen to me,” he shouts. “You deserve someone who is so much better than me.”

But, on the verge of tears, she screams that she doesn’t want anyone else.

“I want you, and that is it!”

“I cannot keep coming back here and begging for you to love me. So this is your last chance. If you let me walk out, I am never coming back again.”

Facing the prospect of losing Bella forever, will Nik finally see sense and give their relationship one last chance?

Elsewhere, Logan (Harley Bonner) and Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) will they / won’t they love story finally becomes a “they will!”

Last week, Mackenzie put an end to their weeks of flirting, misunderstandings and awkward encounters, telling Summer Bay’s new doc that if it’s been this difficult for them to even get to a first date, it’ll never work out.

Yet Logan has proven time and time again that he doesn’t give up without a fight. At the start of next week, he plonks himself down at the bar in Salt, and refuses to leave until Mackenzie agrees to go on a date with him.

“Have one drink with me, and then I’ll leave if that’s what you want. Your call.”

So, finally, she gives him another chance, and the pair sit down for a drink. Mac quizzes him on what it’s been like moving from a dangerous, fast-paced role in Kabul to small town life in Summer Bay, but the past few weeks have shown that there’s still plenty to keep him on his toes in the seaside town.

Yet for the most part he manages to keep the subject of conversation away from his past, by asking Mac question after question about her own life. She’s frustrated that he constantly manages to avoid talking about himself, but she still falls hard for his charms.

At the end of the night, the pair head upstairs to Mac’s place, and Mackenzie is forced to confess that “spending time with you wasn’t completely awful.”

“I’m actually really glad that we did it,” she admits.

Yet just as it seems that Mackenzie is about to invite him to stay for coffee, she only manages to get as far as “do you…” before he thanks her for a good night, smiles and makes his exit.

With “sleep well” as his parting words, he Mackenzie very frustrated, but unable to wipe the huge smile off her face.

The next morning, she bumps into him on the beach, and points out how convenient it is that he happens to be hanging out at the place she goes surfing every morning.

He admits that he may have wandered by hoping to catch sight of her, and hopes he can take her for breakfast. Yet for Mac, the surf is the priority, as she runs into the waves with a smile!

Yet when she comes back out, the hot doc is still there waiting for her!

This time, she isn’t going to let him escape. Pulling him in, she passionately kissed him, before telling him, “I’ve been wanting to do that for ages.”

As they lock lips again, it seems Summer Bay’s hot new couple is well and truly on.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th October 2021 (Episode 7645)

Leah solves the case of the missing spices. In the process of helping Roo, Bella finds herself healing. Will Mackenzie fall for Logan’s charms?

Tuesday 19th October 2021 (Episode 7646)

Second chance love is on the line for Bella and Nikau. Mackenzie and Logan can’t keep their hands off one another. Martha worries the online auction is a bust.

Wednesday 20th October 2021 (Episode 7647)

Can Nikau and Bella rebuild? Ari wonders what life could have been like. Alf tries to plan time with his wife.

Thursday 21st October 2021 (Episode 7648)

A new arrival ruffles local law enforcement. Will Ari listen to Mia’s request? Can Christian get Tori to tell her brother about London?

Friday 22nd October 2021 (Episode 7649)

Dean and Ziggy’s relationship cracks. Justin’s not convinced by Leah’s nephew. Tane can’t shake Felicity.