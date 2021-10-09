On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Mia and Ari begin their adoption journey. Will it be over before it’s even begun, when Nikau reminds them that a criminal record and adoption don’t go hand in hand?

Early next week, with Tane (Ethan Browne) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) both self-destructing around them, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) decides that the time is right to sort out his and Mia’s (Anna Samson) family life.

Mia recently decided that she didn’t ever want to try for another baby. The couple have suffered multiple miscarriages in the years together, and their one child together, Kauri, died shortly after birth. After Mia’s recent miscarriage – a result of the dramatic car crash that left Dean and Nikau hospitalised – she decided that she couldn’t face the pain of trying for a baby again, and drew a line under that part of their lives.

Knowing how much Ari wanted a child of his own, Mia initially feared that he would abandon her. However, he assured her that she was his future, children or no children. Then, Mia suggested that perhaps adoption could be a good alternative, leaving Ari with plenty of food for thought.

Early next week, Ari decides he’s ready to have the conversation. As the loved up couple walk along the beach, discussing Ari’s dysfunctional brother and nephew, he turns the conversation to more positive topics.

“Besides, we’ve got our own stuff to figure out, don’t we?” he starts, before adding with a smile: “I mean, adoption isn’t a straightforward process, is it?”

“Are you serious?” asks an elated Mia, before going in for a kiss. Finally, they’re both on the same page and ready to start the journey that could give them an extra member of their family.

There are phone calls to make, lots of ins-and-outs to figure out. Luckily, as Ari points out lovingly, “you’re the most organised person that I know.”

They look around the beach, starting longingly at the myriad families playing together, and relish the prospect that they could soon have a young child of their own to care for.

Yet organisation and admin isn’t the only thing standing in their way. They don’t know the first thing about the adoption process, and know they need some help.

“Maybe we need someone with first hand experience,” suggests Ari, catching sight of John Palmer (Shane Withington) pulling up in his surf club buggy. Perfect.

They grab him in the Surf Club and invite him to dinner, wanting to pick his brain about his and Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) journey adopting Jett.

Yet picking his brain isn’t the only thing John’s good for. “Character references, babysitting when the day comes” – Mia has already thought of a million ways they can make use of their new friend, and woo him with a fancy spread at their house that evening.

They’re in for a shock when they realise that Maz and John adopted Jett when he was already a teenager, so their desire to adopt a baby means their journey will be very different, but he’s still a huge help. They’re in such high spirits that John and Mia even convince hard man Ari to try some rosé wine for the first time – and he doesn’t hate it.

When John tells them that every up, every down becomes worth it when you hear the kid call you “dad” for the first time, they can’t hide their excitement.

However, their good moods and positivity are about to come crashing down, with a little help from their nephew.

When Nikau gets back from a failed roadtrip with Tane, he’s initially positive as Mia and Ari break the news about the adoption. He couldn’t be happier for them, despite his continued guilt over the car crash.

Yet just minutes later, he discovers that his uncle helped Dean move into Ziggy’s place. Nikau can’t believe it – Ziggy and Tane only just broke up, and now Ari is helping Ziggy move in with her ex!

“Oh, you’re choosing sides now?” he asks, angrily. “[Tane is] still cut up about Ziggy, and you’re helping Dean move in with her. Where’s your loyalty?!”

When Ari goes to give him a serve, his nephew lets rip and tells him a very honest truth – “are they letting ex-cons adopt these days?”

Owch.

While Nikau’s harsh comment was said in the spur of the moment, he has a point. It’s something the aspiring parents hadn’t even thought of, but Ari’s criminal record will definitely hurt their chances of adopting.

Is there any way they can overcome the hurdle?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th September 2021 (Episode 7640)

Dean struggles with his recovery. Bella is furious with Nikau. Tane puts a stop to his romance.

Tuesday 12th September 2021 (Episode 7641)

The air goes out of Nikau and Tane’s road trip. Ziggy and Mackenzie clash over what’s best for Dean. Ari and Mia seek out John’s advice.

Wednesday 13th September 2021 (Episode 7642)

Nikau gets mixed results with his olive branches. Ari and Mia adopt some hope from John. Can Ziggy and Dean get back on the same page? Tane manages to avoid Felicity… well, almost.

Thursday 14th September 2021 (Episode 7643)

Christian’s idea of an extended honeymoon doesn’t go over well with Tori. The Felicity and Tane tornado continues to spin. The joy of Martha and Alf’s return is short lived.

Friday 15th October 2021 (Episode 7644)

The continued success of their catering business is giving Chloe and Ryder sleepless nights. Logan surprises Tori when he gives her valuable insight about her fear of change.