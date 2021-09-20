Home and Away Spoilers – Cash isn’t impressed with drunk Jasmine

On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Ziggy refuses to give up on Dean, Jasmine embarrasses herself in front of Cash, and Justin regrets giving Leah’s nephew a job.

Last week saw Dean (Patrick O’Connor) kick Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) out of her own house, as he continued to battle with his recovery.

Knowing that he was in for months of pain, he decided that he couldn’t face Ziggy seeing him at his worst.

He wants to be the man she deserves, and is worried that seeing him so weak and debilitated will be too much for her to handle, especially when the constant pain means he’s struggling to control his temper.

Ziggy reluctantly packed her things and left, with Mackenzie (Emily Weir) taking over the role as his carer. He’s still struggling to even get up off the sofa, so needs constant help to wash himself and prepare food.

This week, Ziggy changes her mind and decides she isn’t ready to leave her boyfriend to recover without her. With Logan’s (Harley Bonner) blessing and encouragement, she heads back to the farmhouse, ready to move back in.

Of course, Dean has only just kicked her out, and makes it clear to Mac that he doesn’t want her to move back. However, Mac ignores his demands, and, as Patrick recently explained to TV Week, she has a plan to get Ziggy back.

“Mac goes behind Dean’s back,” Patrick explains, “telling Ziggy he’s ready to have her back home When she returns, Dean is very surprised. And he’s not the kind of guy who likes surprises.”

For the second time in as many weeks, he asks Ziggy to leave. However, it’s her house at the end of the day, and she tells him that she’s in it for the long haul.

“There’s a lot of inner struggle for Dean,” Patrick says of the new development. “He’s not 100% sure he can go through the rehab, but knows that if he doesn’t, he can’t be the man Ziggy needs.”

Will Dean finally let Ziggy help?

Elsewhere this week, Justin (James Stewart) reluctantly gives Theo (Matt Evans) a job at the garage.

He still doesn’t trust Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) nephew, especially after he arrived home with a split lip. However, when Leah offers to pay for his motel room, it seems that the teen will be sticking around for a while.

Putting his feelings for his girlfriend over his concerns, Justin gives in and offers Theo a job. Maybe helping out at the garage will get him on the straight and narrow.

“He’s worried about giving Theo a job at the garage because he doesn’t know if he can trust him,” James explained in the latest edition of TV Week. “There’s something suspicious about him.”

While he’s glad of his new role, it doesn’t take long for things to go south. He arrives late for his first shift and, shortly after Leah brings him lunch, he claims that he’s got a migraine and heads out the door early.

What will it take to make Theo sort his life out?

Finally, Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) hardly had the best of starts, but their relationship takes another turbulent turn this week.

The fact that Cash was a cop initially put Jasmine off, but Irene (Lynne McGranger) eventually talked her round, assuring her that he’s a very different type of cop to Robbo. However, when she discovered that Cash had been hitting up Officer Murray (John-Paul Jory) for info on her, she flipped out, feeling like he’d invaded her privacy.

Eventually, the two agreed to forget about their awkward start, and embraced their flirty new relationship.

This week, they hit another hurdle.

The week starts well, as Cash invites Jasmine on a romantic getaway in the city, an offer which she gladly accepts! She’s excited to go on her first trip away with her new flame, and perhaps even take their relationship to the next level.

Yet when Cash gets called into work, they have to put the plans on hold for a few hours. In that time, Jasmine finds herself alone with Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), who jumps at the chance to share a drink with her brother’s new girlfriend.

Then another drink, and then another. By the time Cash’s shift finishes, he finds the pair blind drunk. Suddenly, his desire for a weekend away evaporates, despite Jasmine’s drunken enthusiasm.

As a hungover Jasmine wakes the next day with little memory of the night before, she’s worried she may have thrown things away before they’ve really begun.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 13th September (7650)

Tane has a secret admirer. Leah and Justin fight over Theo. Dean makes a heartbreaking decision.

Tuesday 14th September (7651)

Alf digs deep to support. Mackenzie and Logan form a deeper connection. Tane’s admirer crosses into strange territory.

Wednesday 15th September (7652)

Dean cruelly lashes out at Mackenzie. Tane searches for hard evidence. Ari’s past life is looking all too familiar again.

Thursday 16th September (7653-7655)

Bella’s memories keep her from her passion. Tori gets the call she’s been waiting for. Has Ari made a big mistake?

Tori’s interview is a disaster. Nikau fears the worst for he and Bella. John is blindsided into spending big.

Theo’s charm only goes so far. Ryder is stretched thin. John scrambles to maintain his charade.