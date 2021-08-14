Home and Away Spoilers – Bella discovers that Nikau and Sienna slept together

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, guilt gets the better of Nikau and he finally confesses all to Bella about his night with Sienna. Will she listen to his explanation, or is his relationship over for good?

Since Bella (Courtney Miller) won ‘Most Outstanding Portrait’ at 2021 Portrait of the Year competition, her and Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) lives have become unrecognisable.

She won using a candid photo of Nikau asleep in bed, and while he was initially annoyed that she didn’t ask his permission, that photo ended up changing his entire life. At first for the better, but now it’s in the midst of a downward spiral.

Bella met a woman at the award ceremony who seemed very interested in the man in her winning portrait. Just a few days later, she received a call from the woman we now know as Sienna (Rose Riley) – but it wasn’t Bella she wanted to talk to, it was Nik.

Fast forward a couple of months and Nikau has become a fully fledged member of her modelling agency, conducting glamorous shoot after glamorous shoot for an ever-growing list of clients.

With it comes a number of benefits – an incredible pay packet, free gifts from companies, and the chance to set his family up for life. Sadly, there are plenty of negatives, and Bella hasn’t liked the image-obsessed man her boyfriend has become. He began working out, pushing himself too hard, and even considered appetite-suppressing supplements to get his body photoshoot-ready.

Yet the worst downside of the modelling industry – Sienna. She has always known that Bella is a threat to Nikau’s career; she knows that, if push came to shove, he would always choose her. So, she’s made it her mission to split the two up, and now she’s about to succeed.

When she invited Nikau up to her apartment after their latest Sydney shoot, she knew exactly what she was doing.

Sure, she didn’t force Nikau into her bed, but she set up the situation to make Nikau think that Bella had cheated on him with her mentor, Emmett (JR Reyne), and her plan worked perfectly.

He’s spent the past week wracked with guilt, knowing he needs to confess the truth to Bella. To make things even harder, Sienna keeps turning up, taunting him by trying to befriend Bella and show Nikau just how much power she holds over him.

Next week, Bella is annoyed when Sienna wants to take Nikau away for yet another photoshoot, this time for a streetwear brand. However, as a way to get her onside, Sienna offers up the opportunity of the lifetime – she can be the shoot’s photographer!

She gets full creative control, directing the models and make-up artists, and even finds the perfect grungy location location for the streetwear shoot. She loves the experience, and it actually causes her to warm to Sienna for the first time.

However, her positive feelings for the agent won’t stay that way for long…

At the end of the shoot, Nikau tries to take Bella away so they can go celebrate together. However, Sienna has another trick up her sleeve, and reveals a selection of champagne and beers on ice – it’s time to celebrate Bella’s first shoot for the agency!

Nikau is downtrodden, and knows that there’s nothing he can do. Disobey Sienna and she could reveal everything.

He confronts Allegra (Laura McDonald) instead, trying to get an explanation of why she would send him the fake messages from Bella’s phone, and delete the real ones he sent.

It seems she’s fallen hard for Sienna’s way of thinking. She explains that the Japan trip is her chance to make it big, perhaps even her last chance, and she’s willing to break Nikau and Bella up if that’s what it takes.

However, she also points out that all she did was Nikau in the city that night. “I didn’t put you in Sienna’s bed,” she reminds him. “The fact you slept with her, that’s on you!”

She advises Nikau to just do what Sienna wants, and nobody has to get hurt – “just play the game”. Yet both Nik and Tane (Ethan Browne) know he can’t live a lie forever. He needs to tell Bella the truth, even if it’s going to break her.

Later on, after the excitement of the day is over, Bella hits him with a bombshell. She thinks he should go to Japan!

The shoot has changed her opinion of everything, and she realises just how successful her boyfriend can be if he gives modelling a real go. She doesn’t want to stand in his way, so as hard as three months apart would be, she’s willing to go for it.

Despite the good news, Nikau knows he still has to tell her the truth. After multiple false starts – interrupted by Emmett calling and Bella needing to pick photos for the exhibition – he finally sits her down on the dunes and tells her the words he’s dreaded saying.

He explains that on the night of the exhibition, Sienna made him think that he’d lost her. The photo of Bella and Emmett really got to him, and his manipulative agent made him think that Bella was cheating on him.

“Bella, something happened,” he starts nervously. “I slept with Sienna!”

And just like that, her world falls apart.

She runs away from Nikau, refusing to engage with him. As if the news wasn’t bad enough, the first person she comes across is Sienna emerging from the Surf Club. She confronts her, and it’s only Dean (Patrick O’Connor) holding her back that stops her from laying into the agent.

Nikau is broken. After seeing the look on Bella’s face, he knows getting Bella to forgive him will be a huge undertaking. He’s devastated, and can’t believe he let Sienna manipulate him into throwing his relationship away.

Yet that’s exactly what he’s done. And now he’s got the difficult decision – can he carry on with his career?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th August 2021 (Episode 7600)

Roo faces the music. Leah confesses the depth of Justin’s behaviour. Bella’s world is shattered by Nikau’s truth.

Tuesday 17th August 2021 (Episode 7601)

Bella and Nikau realise the truth of their new reality. Leah is faced with some hard truths. Justin returns to the interview room.

Wednesday 18th August 2021 (Episode 7602)

Nikau goes through a hard time after the breakup. Will the police get to Stephen in time? Bella gets support from the people around her.

Thursday 19th August 2021 (Episode 7603)

Bella struggles to deal with everyone’s input. Ryder and Chloe are at opposites. Can Roo help Kieran?

Friday 20th August 2021 (Episode 7604)

Ziggy takes her frustration out on Tane. Chloe and Ryder find middle ground. Will Kieran be able to face Alf?