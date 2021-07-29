Home and Away Spoilers – Nikau cheats on Bella with Sienna!

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Nikau throws everything away as he falls for Sienna’s manipulation.

After weeks of meticulous planning, it’s time for Bella (Courtney Miller) and Emmett’s (JR Reyne) exhibition preview. Mac (Emily Weir) has allowed them to use Salt, as a way of apologising for her recent behaviour, and, after a few late nights setting things up, everything is ready to go.

The event is a huge success, with everyone impressed by the quality of Bella’s photos. However, Bella turns out to be the only one not enjoying things.

Jasmine (Sam Frost) tries to perk up an obviously sad Bella by telling her that Colby would be very proud of her. However, there’s one thing weighing on her mind and taking away from the excitement of the day – where is her boyfriend?

In recent weeks, Sienna (Rose Riley) has noticed that Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) new career is driving a wedge between him and Bella. She overheard the pair arguing at the glitzy social media party they held at the Parata house, with Bella commenting that Nik has changed since he started obsessing over his image and his “socials”.

She knows that Bella doesn’t like his new career, and fears that he may end up choosing his girlfriend and neglecting their shoots. He already ended one shoot early when Bella saw him and Allegra (Laura McDonald) kissing – how long before he pulls out of a shoot entirely?

If their Japan trip is to go ahead, Nikau needs to give it his full commitment. Sienna and Allegra recently tried to warn Nikau off having a girlfriend, telling him that things never work out as those outside the industry never fully “get it”, but it just reinforced his commitment to Bella. Sadly, manipulative Sienna isn’t going to stop there, and knows she needs to do something radical if she’s going to get Bella out of the picture.

At the end of this week, as Bella and Emmett’s exhibition begins in Summer Bay, Nikau and Allegra are on another shoot in the city. Nik wants to get away early to support Bella, but Sienna delays things as much as possible, telling him that she wants a quick private shoot with just him.

She instructs Allegra to head to the bay, and tells her to find a way to drive an even bigger wedge between the two lovers. While Allegra is reluctant, she doesn’t want the Japan trip to fall through either, so heads to the exhibition and starts putting a plan in place.

Sneaking Bella’s phone, Allegra sends Nikau a message telling him that the exhibition is delayed, so he doesn’t have to rush back. That gives Sienna the opportunity to lure him to her luxury apartment overlooking the Sydney harbour, and he’s blown away by what he could achieve if he gives his all to modelling.

In shocking scenes airing next week, Allegra gets hold of Bella’s phone and starts to wreck havoc. When Nikau sends Bella a message telling her he’s delayed but will be there as soon as he can, Allegra replies with “Sorry. Busy here now. Take your time, okay!”

With that, Nikau decides to stay in Sienna’s waterfront apartment a little longer.

The agent continues to convince Nikau that it’s hard to make relationships last when you’re a model. She explains her relationship with Emmett, and how she tried everything she could to make it work. She gave up her goals for him, moved to where he wanted, but their careers got in the way.

Meanwhile, back in the bay, the exhibition is a huge success, but Bella is still upset that Nikau failed to turn up for her big event. She seeks comfort in Emmett, and as he reassures her, the two friends share a hug.

Allegra spots an opportunity and snaps the hug, sending the photo straight to her boss.

As darkness falls in Sydney, Sienna shows the photo to Nikau, painting it as something much more than just one friend comforting another.

Nik, who has seen his girlfriend and Emmett grow closer over the course of the internship, but who never suspected anything was going on, is stunned. Falling for Sienna’s lies, he takes it as a sign that Bella is cheating on him with her mentor, and he’s devastated.

“I’m so sorry, Nik,” says Sienna. That’s what Emmett’s like, it’s why we broke up years ago. He’s always had a thing for his muses.”

Pouncing on the opportunity, the agency director goes in for a kiss, and an emotional Nikau doesn’t turn her down. Before they know it, the pair are waking up in bed together. Sienna’s plan has worked and Nikau has cheated on his girlfriend!

He thinks his actions were justified, but when he eventually makes it back to the bay, it isn’t long until he discovers the truth. Bella lost her phone during the exhibition, didn’t send him any messages that night, and the exhibition certainly wasn’t delayed!

Emmett was only there as a shoulder to cry on. He shows Bella the photo of the two of them, and she explains that she was upset because he missed her exhibition. “Nik, that’s a hug! Do you honestly think that I would do that to you?!”

He’s devastated when he realises he’s the one who cheated on Bella, and she would never do the same to him! Now he faces two huge dilemmas – does he tell his girlfriend and break her heart? And, realising Sienna and Allegra manipulated him, can he really carry on working with them?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd August 2021 (Episode 7590)

Rachel mixes messages. Roo reads Kieran’s letter. Nikau enters dark territory.

Tuesday 3rd August 2021 (Episode 7591)

Who will come out unscathed from the explosion? Has Mackenzie hit rock bottom? In the aftermath of the explosion, people look for answers.

Wednesday 4th August 2021 (Episode 7592)

Nikau is trying to have his cake and eat it too. Mackenzie and Ryder talk it out. Is Kieran keeping a secret from Roo?

Thursday 5th August 2021 (Episode 7593)

Dean tries to help a spiralling Justin after he lashes out at Ziggy. Irene gets a taste of the slick new homicide detective. Roo supports Kieran after his shock admission.

Friday 6th August 2021 (Episode 7594)

Ziggy continues to support Justin against her own better judgement. The new detective has started rattling a few cages. Justin continues to find new ways to reach rock bottom.