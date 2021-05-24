Home and Away Spoilers – Is there something wrong with Alf?

On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Alf’s friends and family try to convince him to take it easy, Justin pushes everyone away, and there’s finally news on Susie!

Alf (Ray Meagher) has been pushing himself a lot recently.

He was briefly forced into semi-retirement when he lost the Surf Club presidency to John Palmer (Shane Withington), suddenly finding himself with more time on his hands than he knew what to do with. However, when John fell foul of Susie McAllister’s (Bridie Carter) scheming and lost the club tens of thousands of pounds, he stepped back into the role he’d held for decades.

Now, he’s got Palmer’s big mess to sort out, on top of his usual duties running the bait shop and caravan park. With Nikau preoccupied with his modelling career, Alf is having to deal with everything at the bait shop, and is also keeping a watchful eye over Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe’s (Sam Barrett) new Mexican food venture, of which he’s now a silent partner.

That’s on top of constant trips back and forth to Merimbula to visit Martha (Belinda Giblin), who’s certainly had a hard time of it recently.

It’s a lot for anyone to take on, let alone a man in their seventies who has already had a number of health scares over the years.

In true Alf style, he’s not willing to listen to anyone when they express concern that he’s pushing himself too hard. Both Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) try to get him to slow down this week, but he won’t hear it. He even pushes Tane (Ethan Browne) away when he offers to help out at the bait shop – a genuine offer, considering a jobless Tane wants to be able to pay his way.

However, when he suffers a dizzy spell after standing up, it becomes clear that something’s wrong. Roo finally tries to make him see that he needs to slow down, but he just snaps at her.

Talking to TV Week, Ray Meagher explains, “Roo tries to get Alf to slow down, but he’s never going to while there’s stuff to do.”

Desperate to make sure her father is okay, Roo suggests cutting down her hours at the school so she can take care of him. However, whenever Roo tries to help, Alf reacts angrily, so how will he react when she tells him she wants to go part time for his sake?

Can he accept that old age is catching up with him?

Also this week, Justin (James Stewart) continues to isolate those around him as his drug problem begins to spiral out of control.

Last week, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) began to suspect something was up when she accused Justin of double dosing again. He denied it, but it was clear that his problem was getting worse when he lost his temper with Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), and smashed a cup on the ground when he failed to secure another prescription.

This week, Leah finally realises is seriously wrong when she discovers his secret stash of painkillers tucked away.

James Stewart recently spoke to Australian publication TV Week about Leah’s dark discovery, explaining that, “Justin is caught out, he’s like a deer in the headlights. He has to think quickly to keep his stash or lose it.”

Leah is smart enough to see past his excuses, and is worried that his excessive stash of pills is a sign he’s developing a full blown addiction. Unfortunately, her attempts to talk to her boyfriend don’t go well, and Justin ends up losing his temper once again. Claiming he doesn’t need the pills, he throws them down the sink in anger, causing Leah to storm out.

She’s been there for him since his back pain first began, but she’s starting to get fed up of his bad attitude.

Rather than run after her, Justin tries in desperation to rescue the precious pills from the drain before it’s too late.

Leah isn’t the only one to cop Justin’s wrath this week. Ziggy has already been on the receiving end of his bad temper over the last couple of weeks, and her boss has been unwilling to engage with her even when she’s asked him important work-related questions. Now, when she sees something is clearly wrong, she approaches him as a friend. All she wants to do is help.

Yet Justin isn’t having a bar of it. He fires her on the spot, leaving poor Ziggy jobless!

Finally, if you thought we’d seen the back of Susie McAllister, think again.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has spent weeks trying to track Susie down, following every clue on Scam Stop and hoping one will eventually lead her to the Summer Bay scammer.

She’s hit dead end after dead end, and it seems Susie is going to get away with scamming more and more innocent home buyers.

Yet this week, Susie comes to them! John is taken aback when he gets a text from the woman who tricked him into thinking they shared a romantic connection, before using him to steal thousands of pounds of Surf Club funds.

What does she want?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 24th May (Episode 7566)

The battle between Ryder, Chloe and Mac intensifies. Christian finds his meaning. Jasmine starts her new role with a shock discovery.

Tuesday 25th May (Episode 7567)

Leah makes a grim discovery. Alf isn’t himself. Christian can’t give Tori the answers she needs.

Wednesday 26th May (Episode 7568)

Ziggy’s in Justin’s firing line. Tane offers to help Alf. Leah’s relationship slips away.

Thursday 27th May (Episodes 7569-7571)

Nikau learns of the darker side to modelling. John receives a message from the past. Ziggy’s employment woes heighten.

Nikau slips into bad habits. Bella’s opportunity with Emmett fades. Roo focuses her energy on her dad.

Nikau is pushing hard to look his best. Will Christian give Tori the answers she needs? Dean gets Emmett to do what’s right for Bella.