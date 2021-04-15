Lewis gets his final revenge in new Home and Away promo

The final moments of Thursday’s triple-bill saw Lewis take an unconscious Christian hostage in an unused ward in Northern Districts Hospital. Two new promos show what’s in store for the doctor when we rejoin the action in next week’s dramatic episodes of Home and Away.

These episodes will air next week in Australia, and in the UK from Tuesday 18th May.

The rivalry between Lewis (Luke Arnold) and Christian (Ditch Davey) has been growing more and more tense for weeks, but we never expected it would come to this. The final 30 seconds of Thursday’s triple bill of Home and Away left Aussie viewers in shock, as Lewis showed he would stop at nothing to get his revenge on Christian Green.

Tensions have been escalating between the doctor and nurse ever since Lewis’s arrival in Summer Bay back in November. After it was revealed that Lewis blames Christian for the death of his wife, Summer Bay’s newest nurse has been constantly waiting for Christian to slip up, putting the neurosurgeon on edge and making him doubt his every move.

When Lewis taunted him over his impending negligence investigation, Christian finally flipped and punched the nurse in the face, only fuelling Lewis’s opinion that the doctor can’t be trusted.

Yet when Christian was eventually cleared of negligence, this only made Lewis angrier. Rather than accept that the experienced surgeon may be perfectly capable of doing his job, he simply believed that those at the top of the hospital were simply protecting their own, and firmly believes that Christian can do whatever he wants without getting punished.

Even Jasmine (Sam Frost) is beginning to distrust Lewis. She hasn’t seen any evidence of any wrongdoing, and has now realised that her new boyfriend is seeking revenge rather than justice, and that nothing anyone says is going to make him change his mind.

At the end of Thursday’s episodes, she approached Tori (Penny McNamee) and confessed that things were getting out of control – although she couldn’t put her finger on her exact fears, she just feels like something bad is going to happen.

“It’s about Lewis. It’s not like it’s anything I can put my finger on, but I can’t keep pretending like everything’s alright.

“He’s still got it in for Christian… I’m here because I’m worried about him. I’m scared Tori, there’s something really wrong.”

It looks like Jasmine is right to worry. While Lewis may have only resorted to taunting and baiting Christian so far, he’s about to take things one huge step further!

In the shocking final moments of Thursday’s episode, Lewis was seen dragging Christian into a seemingly disused section of Northern Districts Hospital. With equipment covered in plastic sheeting, chairs stacked up, signs falling off the walls, and lighting in need of repair, it’s clear this is an area of the hospital that nobody sets foot in. They’re completely alone.





The revenge-crazed nurse was seen dragging an unconscious Christian into the room by his legs, pulling him towards an empty bed complete with leg and arm restraints at each end.

In two promos for next week’s huge episodes, both of which you can view in this article, we get a sneak peak of what’s in store when Christian wakes up to find himself strapped to a hospital bed with Nurse Lewis standing over him.

“What are you gonna do?” asks the panicked doctor when he finally regains consciousness, only to find his arms and legs bound to the bed and with a restraint across his chest.

“I’m gonna stop you from hurting anyone else, ever again,” Lewis explains calmly, as he sets about preparing a lethal injection which could end Christian Green’s life.

As Christian screams out for help, Lewis assures him that his efforts are futile, as he tells him that “no-one can hear you, this ward hasn’t been used in ages.”

“Your life’s in my hands now.”

Christian’s phone is just meters away, ringing and ringing as Tori tries to get in touch with him. She’s been spooked by Jasmine’s concerns, and just wants to check that he’s okay. So when she can’t get hold of him, she begins to worry.

But is it too late?

When Christian asks Lewis why he’s hooked up to the heart monitor, the nurse explains that “I want to see the exact moment your heart stops”.

“This is the only way to be sure that you can’t hurt anyone else.”

Lewis clearly isn’t thinking rationally, as the dramatic promo shows him kick over some equipment in anger. Even with Christian totally restricted, the doctor still manages to rile him up and he struggles to keep his cool.

Meanwhile, Jasmine and Tori come to the realisation that something bad is going on. They search the bay, checking in at the Diner and Christian’s other favourite haunts, but neither he nor Lewis are anywhere to be found.

“Any news on Lewis?” asks Irene. “We went by his place but he wasn’t there,” explains a concerned Jasmine, “and now we can’t get a hold of Christian.”

“I’ve just got a really bad feeling about this.” With Christian not in surgery, it’s clear something has happened. The promo shows the two of them race through the corridors at Northern Districts, as Jasmine comments that “someone must have seen them!”

Back in the abandoned ward, the seconds are counting down, as Lewis comes closer to exacting his final revenge.

“Just stop and think about what you’re doing,” screams Christian, terrified, as Lewis comes towards him with a syringe filled with a clear liquid, presumably the same one he tried to use on Ari just a matter of weeks ago.

Last time, Mia’s arrival put an unexpected stop to Lewis’s murderous efforts. Will he actually manage to go through with it this time?

We see Christian coughing, as his heart rate monitor suddenly flatlines.

Will he make it out alive?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 19th April 2021 (Episode 7515)

Jasmine has a bad feeling about Lewis. Bella receives huge news. Leah’s obsession grows.

Tuesday 20th April 2021 (Episode 7516)

Ari’s boredom is getting too much for everyone. Christian faces his final judgement. Jasmine sees the depths to Lewis’ trauma.

Wednesday 21st April 2021 (Episode 7517)

Mia has a job interview. Nikau turns down a great opportunity. John begins to resemble his old self.

Thursday 22nd April 2021 (Episode 7518–7520)

Mac becomes a challenge. Ryder and Chloe’s love bubble sickens everyone. Amber says something she regrets.

Mac becomes an unlikely ear to Amber. Ryder’s faced with his greatest challenge. Leah and Justin’s paths begin to fork.

The fallout from Mac firing Chloe continues. Leah won’t be distracted from chasing Susie. Justin’s pain causes him to make a drastic decision.