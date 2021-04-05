Home and Away Spoilers – Will Mackenzie lose her and Ari’s baby?

On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Mac battles with the decision on whether to keep Ari’s baby. Yet will the decision be taken away from her?

Mac (Emily Weir) has been agonising over whether to have her baby ever since she discovered she was pregnant. She’s been blissfully happy with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) for the past few months, and has even put her own life on the line to help him and Tane (Ethan Browne) with their drug gang problems. So when Ari’s ex Mia (Anna Samson) arrived in town, she was stunned when his behaviour suddenly changed.

Fast forward a month or so, and Ari’s feelings for Mia have returned. He knew it wasn’t fair stringing Mackenzie along when he suspected he had feelings for someone else, so eventually did the right thing and broke up with her. A matter of days later and he managed to win Mia around, and the two ex-lovers ended up back in bed together.

Mackenzie would have been devastated enough at their breakup, but the fact she had just discovered she was carrying Ari’s baby made everything ten times worse.

Now, she needs to decide whether to keep the baby of a man who has feelings for someone else.





She had planned to tell Ari the truth before his hit and run accident, but when she saw Mia sitting lovingly at his side at the hospital bed, she had a change of heart.

While Ziggy believes the decision is hers and hers alone, Ari’s brother Tane recently gave her some information which complicates things. Ari has never fathered a child of his own, but it’s not through lack of trying. He and Mia suffered multiple miscarriages in their years together, and eventually had a son – Codie. However, he was born prematurely, and died when he was ten days old.

Their loss devastated Ari, and began the downward spiral that resulted in him going to prison for a botched armed robbery. Tane advised Mac that if she was going to terminate the pregnancy, that she never breathed a word of it to Ari.

Talking to TV Week, Emily Weir explained that “after the breakup, Mac is heartbroken. On top of that, she finds out she’s pregnant to a man who has feelings for someone else. She feels completely confused, lost and alone.”

This week, she continues to take advice from friends and family, but still can’t make up her mind. “I have never been so paralysed with indecision before.”

“Externally, she’s saying she doesn’t want to keep the baby, but she really isn’t ever 100% on what to do,” Emily explained to TV Week.

While Dean will support his half sister with whatever decision she chooses, his relationship with son Jai influences his opinion. He hates that he missed out on 5 years with his child due to Amber’s secrecy, and doesn’t want Ari to go through the same thing.







Eventually, Mac comes to a decision.

When she comes home to the farmhouse to find Ziggy happily dancing, she tells her that she’s been waiting for a sign from the universe, and she thinks she just saw it. “I know what I wanna do now.” What has she decided?





Yet the decision may be taken away from her before she can tell anyone. When she heads to the kitchen for a late night glass of water, she’s suddenly struck with an intense pain in her stomach. She doubles over, before collapsing to the floor in agonising pain.

Is she about to lose the baby, or worse? Will anyone find her in time?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 5th April 2021 (Episode 7524-7526)

Christian struggles to deal with his patient’s death.

Mackenzie comes to a decision about her pregnancy.

Concern grows about John’s wellbeing.

Mackenzie’s life hangs in the balance.

Tane’s offended when Ziggy misjudges him.

Lewis gives Jasmine an ultimatum.

The truth comes as a shock to Mia.

Mac is rushed into hospital.

Alf battles the aftermath of Susie.

Tuesday 6th April 2021 (Episode 7527)

Ryder attempts to ask Ari if he can date Chloe.

Ari and Mia reminisce about the life they lost.

Dean becomes the most unlikely confidant.

Wednesday 7th April 2021 (Episode 7528)

Justin blames John.

Bella feels lost in the chaos.

Roo learns about Ryder and Chloe.

Thursday 8th April 2021 (Episode 7529)

Dean performs a dangerous rescue.

Christian’s boredom sets in quick.

Willow wonders what her future looks like.