New Home and Away promo shows Jai return to Summer Bay

Home and Away have released a brand new promo showing Jai’s return to Summer Bay, reuniting him with Dean after months apart. You can view the promo in full further down the article.

The latest Australian episodes have seen Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Amber (Madeleine Jevic) return to the bay. Willow was last seen at the end of November, when she stunned the whole town by helping Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) bring down Colby Thorne. After testifying against Colby in court, she quickly skipped town, knowing that Dean and Bella would likely never forgive her for betraying their friend.

In scenes which stunned fans, she was revealed as Angelo’s key witness – the mysterious “Witness X” who was set to bring the cop’s world crashing down. On the night before his trial, Willow recorded Colby (Tim Franklin) confessing to Ross’s murder, before taking to the stand to testify against him, condemning one of her closest friends to decades behind bars. Although it broke her heart to betray Colby, she decided that she had to do it to protect Dean.

Dean’s life had taken a downward spiral ever since Ross’s body was discovered – he knew that Angelo’s investigation risked landing him in jail, and the fear of going back inside made it impossible for him to live a normal life.

It was around the same time that Amber returned to town. The childhood friends had hooked up a number of times when Dean lived in Mangrove River, but Dean had hardly given Amber a passing thought in years. Yet she’d been keeping a huge secret from him – she’d become pregnant after their last liaison, and he now had a son, Jai (River Jarvis)!

Dean was overjoyed at the news, and he and Jai quickly formed a strong bond. Yet because of everything going on with Colby, Jai had been unable to give his now 5-year-old son the attention that Amber believed he deserved, culminating in her skipping town and taking Jai with her!

What’s more, the pressure of the investigation caused Dean to confess everything to Ziggy (Sophie Dillman). She reacted badly to the news that her boyfriend was an accessory to murder, and couldn’t take the fact that he’d been lying to her for the entirety of their relationship. Yet despite wanting a fresh start from Dean, she very quickly fell into the arms of Tane (Ethan Browne), another bad boy whose own criminal past didn’t exactly make him prime dating material.

When Willow took to the stand and condemned Colby to 25 years in prison, the revelation broke Dean. In a matter of months, he had lost his girlfriend, his son, and now one of his best friends was being sent to jail while the other had completely betrayed him. Willow skipped town, knowing she’d done the right thing but unable to stick around and face the wrath of Dean and Bella. As such, Dean ended 2020 with absolutely nothing – no friends, no girlfriend, and a responsibility to look after an equally alone Bella.

This week saw Willow finally make a return to the bay. She decided that the time was right to come back and check on Dean, and try to explain her decision. While Dean was initially stunned that she had the audacity to return to Summer Bay, it didn’t long for Willow to win him round.

She explained that she did it for him, to put an end to Colby’s craziness and the risk that Dean himself could find himself behind bars. She had to decide between her two best friends, and she chose Dean.

As the two shared beers at Salt, it almost seemed like things were getting back to normal, and Dean was overjoyed to finally have a friend back in his life. Yet Dean’s happiness didn’t end there, as Willow organised for Amber to return to the bay as well.

Now that Colby is out of their lives for good, Amber has decided that it’s time to reintroduce Jai into Dean’s life. As long as Dean is willing to give their son his full attention, she’s willing to bring him back to the bay and find a way to make things work.

Next week, Jai comes back, and the show has released a brand new trailer teasing his return, which you can view in full below.

The 30 second clip features a mix of promotional shots of Jai, Dean and Amber playing happy families, along with some clips of past and upcoming episodes.

At the beginning of the promo we’re transported back to the end of last year, when Dean suspected he’d lost Jai for good.

“I had this awesome little kid, and he needed me to be a good dad,” says a devastated Dean, reeling from Amber’s sudden disappearence. “I’m probably never gonna see my son again.”

In the next scene, we see clips of this week’s episodes, and Amber’s shock return to the bay. She’s back after Willow explained everything to her – Ross’s murder, how Dean was forced to cover it up to protect his friend, Dean’s nightmares, and how his life took a downward spiral down to Colby’s actions.

Now, with Colby out of their lives, Willow has managed to convince her that Dean is now free to focus on fatherhood.

Then, the moment Dean has been waiting for months for. As Dean waits, Jai runs up to him, screaming ‘Daaaad’.

“I missed you,” Jai tells him in a heart warming reunion.

“I missed you too, mate.”

Amber looks delighted to finally reunite her son with his father, and it seems like the pair are getting on better than ever.

“We are his parents. I think we should try and sort this out,” says Amber. “This is about making our little boy happy.”

The voiceover says “When you’ve finally found something you’ve been missing, you’d do anything to keep it.”

“I’m ready,” says Dean.

The promo also shows Dean, Jai and Amber interact at Salt, with beaming smiles on the faces of all three. Dean looks over at Amber and mouths “thank you”, suggesting that it’s going to be plain sailing as Amber gives Dean another chance to have his son in his life.

Will 2021 finally bring Dean the happiness he’s so desperately been wanting?

Jai’s return is expected next week, likely as part of the triple episode on Thursday 4th March.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 1st March 2021 (Episode 7498)

Ari has a decision to make. Leah and Justin receive exciting news. Dean’s patience wears thin.

Tuesday 2nd March 2021 (Episode 7499)

Marilyn finds herself humiliated. Nikau is curious about Ryder and Chloe. Leah and Justin acquire Susie’s assistance.

Wednesday 3rd March 2021 (Episode 7500)

Tensions between Lewis and Christian grow. Susie and John organise a committee dinner. Chloe tries to apologise to Marilyn.

Thursday 4th March 2021 (Episodes 7501-7503) – Triple Episode

Alf and John choose radically different strategies to win the Surf Club election. Can Christian and Lewis find a way to work together?

Alf struggles with the idea he might lose the election. Jasmine and Lewis are sheepish following their kiss. Justin and Leah decide to take a big step forward together.

Dean makes an offer to Amber. Worried about appearances, Tane is honest with Ziggy. Alf’s new free time has put Martha in a tizz.