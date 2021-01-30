Home and Away Spoilers – Dean wants Ziggy back!

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Dean falls apart in the wake of Colby’s imprisonment, and he feels there’s only one person who can drag him out of his despair…

The whole of Summer Bay is in shock following town copper Colby Thorne’s (Tim Franklin) admission of murdering Ross Nixon, leading to his being sentenced to 25 years in prison.

But none more so than Colby’s sister Bella (Courtney Miller) and best friend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor)—who also have to come to terms with the fact that it was evidence supplied by their friend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) that led to Colby changing his plea to guilty.

Although Willow had her friends’ interests at heart, having seen Colby spiralling out of control over many weeks, her pleas for understanding from both Dean and Bella fall on deaf ears. As Willow drives out of town unsure of whether she’ll ever return, Bella and Dean console each other.

The loss of his oldest friends, Colby and Willow, is the latest in a long line of personal crises for Dean—many of which have been a direct result of his involvement in Ross’s death.

After helping Colby bury Ross’s body in early 2019, Dean suffered with nightmares and ended up getting hooked on drugs prescribed to help him sleep.

Over the course of several weeks, Dean had sleepwalking episodes which saw him return to the grave to dig up Ross’s body, and post a letter of confession to Sergeant McCarthy. Although he was able to put things right before anything came to light, it was clear that Dean’s subconscious was trying to relieve him of his guilt.

When Ross’s body was eventually discovered back in September, it was the beginning of another downward spiral for Dean as Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) returned to Summer Bay to investigate.

The huge amount of stress from Angelo’s interrogations and keeping Colby’s secret, whilst knowing that he too could also be thrown in jail if things came out, began to take its toll on Dean’s relationship with girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

Dean’s admission that he didn’t want Ziggy to move into the apartment with him, fearing any reprisals of Colby’s affair with Angelo’s wife Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson), brought the couple to breaking point. Ziggy demanded to know what was going on or they were finished.

Unfortunately, Dean finally plucking up the courage to admit the truth about his involvement in Ross’s death caused Ziggy to break up with him anyway, leaving Dean heartbroken.

At the same time, Dean was also facing new responsibilities with the arrival of his ex Amber (Maddy Jevic), who brought with her the revelation that Dean had a five year old son that he never knew of, Jai (River Jarvis).

But disagreements with Amber, over her refusal to let Jai meet Dean’s mother Karen, saw Dean threaten to take Amber to court to ensure he retained access to his son. When Amber’s mother Francesca (Joanne Hunt) sent Dean a copy of his criminal record, with a post-it note attached saying that he had no chance of winning, Dean realised she was right. Heading over to Amber’s house and finding Jai there alone, Dean’s impulses took over and he ran away from Summer Bay with Jai.

Although he returned the next day, just as Amber was readying to call the police, the damage had already been done. Feeling that she couldn’t trust Dean, Amber quietly left town with Jai, leaving Dean fearing he’ll never see his son again.

Later this week, Dean and Bella return from a failed attempt to visit Colby in jail, not realising that he’s not allowed to see anyone in his first week. As a frustrated Bella begins asking Dean lots of questions that he can’t answer, he bites his tongue and heads out for some fresh air.

Spotting Dean on the beach, Ziggy expresses her sympathies for what they’re all going through, and her surprise at Willow’s leaving without saying goodbye. Struggling as he talks to his ex, there’s no mistaking the double meaning when Dean tells her that goodbyes are rough.

When Ziggy heads to the apartment to check on Bella, she’s met with a much frostier reception. Bella responds to Ziggy’s offer of help by telling her to leave—she turned her back on their family so she’s got no right to swan back in now.

Dean spends the afternoon drowning his sorrows once again at Salt, and it’s not long before bartender Ryder (Lukas Radovich) has to ask him to take it easy. With Ryder feeling that he can’t leave Dean alone now that his shift has ended, Alf (Ray Meagher) offers to stick around to keep an eye on him, and even shouts Dean a burger in the hope it may sober him up somewhat.

But later that evening, the staff at Salt are forced to stop serving Dean, who is less than impressed as he clumsily heads downstairs under Alf’s watching eye.

When he then bumps into Jasmine (Sam Frost), who immediately asks how Colby is, it’s the final straw for Dean. He doesn’t know how Colby is, and at this point he couldn’t care less. Everyone is concerned for him as he stumbles out of the surf club.

Ziggy is surprised when Dean then shows up on her doorstep, having driven himself all the way out to the farmhouse whilst inebriated.

Feeling at his lowest point after the loss of Ziggy, Jai, Colby and Willow, a broken Dean comes straight out and says it…

“Zig, I need you… please…”

How will Ziggy react to Dean’s desperate plea?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st February 2021 – Episode 7461

Colby’s trial begins with a bombshell as the identity of Witness X is revealed.

Marilyn hides the true reason she’s on a dating app.

Tuesday 2nd February 2021 – Episode 7462

Colby takes the stand.

Marilyn’s plan to make John jealous backfires.

Can Angelo and Taylor rekindle their relationship?

Wednesday 3rd February 2021 – Episode 7463

Mackenzie has a plan to get rid of Leon.

Justin lashes out at those who care.

Ryder gets caught in the middle of John and Marilyn.

Thursday 4th February 2021 – Episode 7464

Will Mackenzie be able to drive home her plan?

Is Tane’s advice the only thing Ziggy wants?

Justin and Christian are at odds with Tori.

Alf asks questions he doesn’t want answers to.

Friday 5th February 2021 – Episode 7465

Bella and Dean struggle in their own ways.

Fears grow as Justin’s future hangs in the balance.

Ryder makes a hard choice.

A mysterious letter arrives for Martha.

