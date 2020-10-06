In the latest Home and Away Spoilers for the UK, Dean throws everything away as he tells Ziggy exactly what went down the day that Ross died. Will she keep the revelation a secret?

These episodes will air in the UK from Monday 12th to Friday 16th October.

In a week of events trailed in Australia as “The greatest week in years“, Dean decides to confess his part in Ross’s murder.

He and Ziggy have had plenty of ups and downs over the last few months, dealing with the aftermath of Ben and Maggie’s breakup, and later coming to terms with the gigantic news that Dean has a son.

The news of Dean’s son has caused friction between the pair, even though Dean has wanted to involve Ziggy throughout. He had no idea that Amber, with whom he had a fling when he lived in Mangrove River, had given birth to his child and kept it a secret from him for the past five years, so her sudden appearance in town and the bombshell she dropped is hardly his fault.

Moreso, he’s done everything he can to reassure Ziggy that he wants her to play a part in his son’s life, and that he’s totally committed to her. He even pushed Amber away when she’s made less than subtle advances on him, assuring her that there’s no chance of anything happening between them.

Yet for Ziggy, seeing her boyfriend play happy families with his ex and his son has been hard for her to bear. She’s moved out of Dean’s flat, moving back into her parents’ place until he gets his lift a little bit more organised.

It would be easier for him to get his life sorted if it wasn’t for one other major issue. Dean is having to deal with the aftermath of the discovery of Ross’s body. If you need a recap, Colby shot Ross back in early 2019, right after Ross kidnapped Chelsea, Willow and Bella and took them hostage. He and Dean managed to eventually free the trio and finally tracked Ross down.

Colby, seething with anger, wanted to put an end to things once and for all, while Dean did everything he could to talk Colby into calling for backup and putting Ross behind bars. It was to no avail and Colby eventually shot Ross, with the pair burying his body in the woods and torching his car.

Fast forward a year and a half and the police have discovered Ross’s body. The only people who know the truth are Colby, Dean, Bella and Willow, and so far they’ve done a good job of keeping it that way.

But with Detective Angelo Rosetta on the case, and with him growing more suspicious of Colby and Bella by the day, Dean’s stress levels are at an all-time high. He knows he faces serious prison time if this all comes out, and can’t face leaving Ziggy and Jai behind. All this stress isn’t doing wonders for his mood, and he’s struggling to keep his emotions in check.

Back to Ziggy. Dean is desperate for her to move back in, and is ready to do anything he can to convince her it’s a good idea.

This week, he tells her he’ll come up with 100 good reasons why she should come back home.

It takes a little while, but eventually he manages it! Ziggy is impressed!

However, not long after, Dean gets another bombshell. He walks in as Colby and Willow are arguing over how Colby is sleeping with Angelo’s wife, and he’s not happy!

“What sort of an idiot are you?” he tells Colby.

“Rosetta’s gonna smell a rat. You knew that he was onto us, and now you do this!

“He’s a detective. That’s what he does, he finds stuff out. You have to end it, this isn’t up for debate!”

Realising how dangerous Colby is making things, he realises that the apartment isn’t the best place for Ziggy to be right now.

The next day, he comes home to find Ziggy moving her stuff in – his plan worked, she’s convinced and ready to move back.

Yet with his head once again all over the place, Ziggy doesn’t get the reaction she was expecting.

She confronts him. “What’s wrong? You’re acting like you don’t want me to move in any more.”

“I don’t!”, he responds.

Ziggy is livid. After weeks of trying to convince her to move back in, the second she says yes he changes his mind! “How many times did you ask me to come home? Just tell me what’s really going on!”

She’s done with him. Unless he can tell her exactly what’s going on, she’s leaving him to it.

Desperate not to lose her, Dean knows he’s got no choice but to tell her everything. He heads to the garage, where he forces her to listen as he tries to explain himself.

“You’re right, I need to be more straight with you. But you’re not gonna love what I have to say.”

Knowing the only way he can win her back is by telling her exactly why he’s been acting so strange, he confesses the whole thing. That he was accessory to Ross’s murder and has kept it hidden from her for their entire relationship.

“I was there when Colby shot him. I couldn’t stop him. And then I helped him cover it up.”

She’s stunned beyond belief. The guy she’s spent the past year of her life falling more and more in love with is facing jail time for being involved in a murder. How will they come back from this?

“You have to go. You told me you loved me and that you were involved in a murder in the same breath.”

Will they come back from this?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week in the UK:

Monday 12th October (Episode 7411)

Justin reconsiders his options.

Tane continues to avoid Mac.

Roo has a change of heart.

Tuesday 13th October (Episode 7412)

Tane’s still not over Mac.

Angelo makes a discovery about Bella.

It’s a bittersweet day for Justin and Ava.

Wednesday 14th October (Episode 7413)

Angelo has Bella cornered.

John makes himself busy.

Willow throws a lifeline.

Thursday 15th October (Episode 7414)

Dean throws everything away.

John continues to make excuses.

Taylor’s in deep.

Friday 16th October (Episode 7415)

Justin’s surgery is imminent.

Can Ziggy ever trust Dean again?

Owen’s persistence pays off.