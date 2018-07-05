Competition – Meet Dan Ewing and Rhiannon Fish at the premiere of OCCUPATION

OCCUPATION, the highly-anticipated sci-fi action film featuring ex-Home and Away actors Dan Ewing (Heath Braxton), Rhiannon Fish (April Scott) and Stephany Jacobsen (Charlotte Adams), has its world premiere in Sydney this coming Tuesday.

To celebrate, we’re giving two lucky Back to the Bay readers the chance to be there and see the film before anybody else. Not only that, you’ll have the opportunity for a meet and greet with Dan and Rhiannon themselves!

We have two pairs of tickets up for grabs, so you and a friend could be rubbing shoulders with Australia’s top acting talent in less than 4 days’ time.

As a premiere guest, you will be able to get up close to two of Home and Away’s most popular stars. You will also attend a Q&A session after the premiere screening, which will feature the whole cast, along with the filmmakers, writer/director Luke Sparke, and producers Carly Imrie and Carmel Imrie.

OCCUPATION follows the residents of a small Australian country town after it’s attacked by an overwhelming extra-terrestrial invasion. They soon realise they are among the last remaining survivors of an attack that has engulfed the entire planet.

With this town’s residents the world’s only hope of survival, they form a homegrown army to fight back against the vastly superior enemy forces. “On the frontlines of the battle for Earth, they are our last hope.”

As well as Dan and Rhiannon, the film’s impressive home-grown cast includes Temuera Morrison (Once Were Warriors, Star Wars), Stephany Jacobsen (Battlestar Galactica), Aaron Jeffery (Wentworth, McLeod’s Daughters), Charles Terrier (Neighbours), Felix Williamson (The Great Gatsby), Zachary Garred (General Hospital), Izzy Stevens (Puberty Blues), and Trystan Go (The Family Law).

You will need to be able to make it to the Ritz Cinema, 45 St Pauls Street, Randwick, Sydney this coming Tuesday July 10th at 6:30pm. Transport and accommodation is not provided, so please ensure you have the means to be able to get to the venue and back.

To enter, simply tell us in 30 words or less why you want to attend the premiere. Fill in the form below before 11pm AEST on Saturday July 7th. We will pick the best 2 entries, and email the winners to confirm no later than Monday July 9th.

Entries Now Closed

You must be over 18 and a resident of the state of New South Wales, Australia to enter this competition. Proof of ID will be required at the venue. For competition terms and conditions, see below.

OCCUPATION is released in cinemas in Australia on July 12th, and in New Zealand on July 26th.

If you’re not lucky enough to win a free place and a meet and greet, then you can still purchase tickets to the premiere here.

Terms and Conditions

The competition is open to all adults in NSW, Australia aged 18 years or over. All entrants must live in NSW with a NSW mailing address, to be eligible to win a prize. The provider of the prize is Nikstar PR, ABN 99 166 171 208 The Promoter is Rusticated Creative Limited, 103 Bute Street, Cardiff, United Kingdom, CF10 5NZ. All information detailing how to enter this competition forms part of these terms and conditions. Be submitting an entry form, you will be taken to accept the terms and conditions of this competition. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries must be labelled with the entrant’s name and the entry itself must be 30 words or less. The judges will have discretion as to whether to accept any entries that fall outside of these requirements. Entrants should include their own address on the entry form or if not, then must confirm that the owner of the address has consented to the address being used by the entrant. All entries must be submitted online. Postal entries will not be accepted. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries may not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Entries must not be sent through agencies or third parties. It is intended that entries will be judged by a panel of two judges consisting of (although these may change depending upon circumstances); Mr Chris Jenkins, Editor of Back to the Bay

Mr Dan Foster, Editor of Back to the Bay Winners will be notified by email. Winning entries will be published on backtothebay.net no sooner than 1 week after the end of the competition The winners may be required to take part in any publicity deemed appropriate. Back to the Bay reserves the right to accept or reject any entry and may exercise absolute discretion in selecting or rejecting any entry. To the extent permitted at law, Back to the Bay and Rusticated Creative Limited exclude all liability to entrants for any loss, damage, claim or expense that entrants suffer or incur in connection with this competition.