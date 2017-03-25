Debra & Lincoln for Hell’s Kitchen Australia

Home and Away alumni Debra Lawrance (Pippa Fletcher/Ross) and Lincoln Lewis (Geoff Campbell) have been announced as part of the lineup of Seven Network’s upcoming reality series Hell’s Kitchen Australia.

The actors are currently partaking in six weeks of filming for the competition, headed by British Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White.

Based on the British series of the same name, and produced by ITV Studios Australia, the show will see ten celebrities putting their culinary skills to the test over a number of weeks, as they produce full dinner services at a real restaurant. Though in doing so they’ll have to face the exacting standards of Pierre White, who is known to add to a lot of the heat to the kitchen!

Admitting that he had “didn’t recognise” any of the celebrities and that they were about “on par” with their British counterparts, Pierre White told News Corp “I’m there to do a job. I’m not there to make friends, which I told them. I’m there to bring the best out of them, to make them want to push themselves to want to do better.”

The winner will receive a cash prize, to be donated to the charity of their choice.

Known for it’s controversial outbursts, the British series aired from 2004-2009, and was originally helmed by Gordon Ramsay—with Gary Rhodes, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Marco Pierre White himself taking over later series.

Gordon Ramsay took the show to the USA in 2005, where the format was altered to instead include wannabe chefs vying for real chef positions, where it has so far aired sixteen series which have become a ratings success worldwide.

The other celebrities joining Debra and Lincoln are named as Candice Warner, David Oldfield, Gaz Beadle, Issa Schultz, Jess Fox, Pettifleur Berenger, Sam Frost and Willie Mason.

The series will air on Seven Network later in 2017.