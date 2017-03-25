2017 Logie Nominations Announced

The nominations for the 2017 TV Week Logie Awards have today been announced, with Home and Away picking up two nominations.

Penny McNamee, who first appeared on-screen as Tori Morgan in May 2016, has been shortlisted for the Best New Talent award, whilst Home and Away itself is once again up for Best Drama Program.

Former Home and Away actress Debra Lawrance (Pippa Fletcher/Ross) has also been nominated for the Most Outstanding Supporting Actress award—for her role as Rose in Josh Thomas’ acclaimed comedy series Please Like Me, which concluded with its fourth season late last year.

Craig McLachlan, who played Grant Mitchell in Home and Away from 1990-1991 has once again been shortlisted for Best Actor, for his roles in The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Deep Water and The Wrong Girl throughout 2016.

Craig famously won the award for three years running from 1989-1991 (the first two for Neighbours and the latter for Home and Away), as well as picking up a Gold Logie Award in 1990, and receiving numerous other nominations over the years.

The 59th Annual TV Week Logie Awards will be held on Sunday 23rd April 2017 at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne, and broadcast live on the Nine Network.