Has Home and Away's Richie messed up his Bronze Medallion training?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Richie fears he’s failing his Bronze Medallion training after getting distracted, while Lacey’s first date since Theo’s death doesn’t go to plan.

Lacey (Sophea Pennington) has recently marked a year since boyfriend Theo’s (Matt Evans) death and begun considering whether she could find love again. She isn’t sure she could ever feel as strongly about someone else, but Dylan’s (Noah D’Annunzio) arrival has given her food for thought.

Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) younger brother has left his engineering job in Western Australia, hoping to enjoy some freedom after years of following their parents’ expectations.

He’s asked Sonny to help him have an adventure, but has already found a reason to stick around in Summer Bay.

There was an immediate attraction, but when they shared a moment whilst walking home together, Lacey panicked and rushed off. Her feelings for Dylan brought back her guilt over Theo, leaving her questioning whether she had any right to move on.

Whilst Jo (Maddison Brown) advised her sister to take a step back, their dad’s girlfriend Amelia (Nicole da Silva) encouraged her to take things slowly and see what happened. Lacey decided to ask Dylan out, much to Jo’s concern that she was pushing herself before she was ready.

Next week, Jo challenges Amelia’s advice, but Lacey is determined to go ahead. As she gets ready, she admits she’s nervous about her first date in so long.

As she helps her sister get ready, Jo reminds her she can still back out, but Lacey wants to feel like herself again and have some fun, even if nothing romantic comes of it.

Meanwhile, Dylan keeps his plans from Sonny, who has already warned him against pursuing Lacey.

Having arranged a night out for them, Sonny is suspicious when Dylan claims he would prefer a quiet evening and a walk alone—particularly when he’s clearly made an effort with his appearance.

At Salt, Dylan is suitably impressed when Lacey arrives dressed up for their date. When Dylan tells her she looks beautiful, Lacey blurts out “I know” before apologising with a laugh.

The evening starts well, but Lacey’s attempts to settle her nerves soon catch up with her as she keeps drinking. Her flirting becomes increasingly forward, leaving Dylan unsure how to respond as she rubs her foot up his leg beneath the table.

Jo is already hovering downstairs at the surf club when Sonny arrives and learns from her what his brother is really up to.

Although Jo feels uncomfortable spying on her sister, Sonny persuades her to join him upstairs for a drink, insisting it’s their duty as older siblings to check on them.

Taking a seat nearby, they watch as Lacey’s flirting leaves Dylan increasingly uncomfortable.

The pair eventually decide it’s time to intervene, offering Dylan an escape and taking a drunken Lacey home, despite her protests that he’s interested in her.

The night ends with Lacey being sick and declaring that she’s never leaving the house again.

Back at the pier apartment, Dylan puts Lacey’s behaviour down to nerves and tells Sonny he still likes her, agreeing to take things slowly.

Lacey is less optimistic the following morning, nursing a hangover and regretting her attempt to get back into dating.

Will she give things another go?

Elsewhere, Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) is trying to rebuild his life in Summer Bay.

The former probationary police officer has reunited with Abigail (Hailey Pinto), but finding work has proved more difficult. After shooting David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), Richie knows he has plenty to do to regain people’s trust.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has given him somewhere to stay whilst he finds his feet, but Justin (James Stewart) is keen for their houseguest to find paid employment and move out, Richie’s presence there having already caused tension with David.

Abby is determined to help next week, quizzing Richie for his Bronze Medallion course whilst keeping an eye out for employment opportunities.

With rejection emails arriving, Richie admits that all he needs is one person to give him a chance.

When he finds a promising vacancy, there’s a catch—it would mean a two-hour commute each way. Abby suggests that might rule it out, but Richie feels he can’t afford to be choosy and is prepared to make it work.

Spotting Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Tane (Ethan Browne) heading up to Salt, Abby decides to make a case for her boyfriend, suggesting that both men look tired and could use another employee.

Neither can help. Mali points out the difficulty of employing Richie alongside Lacey, whilst Tane explains that he lacks the necessary qualifications for the gym.

Richie appreciates Abby fighting his corner, but the repeated knockbacks are taking their toll. For now, he throws himself into his surf lifesaving training, with John (Shane Withington) already keeping him on his toes.

An impromptu first-aid quiz catches Richie out when he forgets to check for danger. Despite Abby’s encouragement, John insists that close enough isn’t good enough when lives are at stake.

As the course begins, Alf (Ray Meagher) welcomes the new recruits with a speech about the surf club’s place in the community. Richie is proud to be amongst them and eager to get started, explaining that he’s been preparing with morning swims and beach sprints.

His enthusiasm earns a warning from John, who points out that those who think they know everything can be the first to fail under pressure.

Soon, John has his megaphone out as he puts the candidates through their fitness assessment on the beach.

With running and swimming to contend with, the recruits are pushed hard as John reminds them that not everyone will make the cut.

Richie is amongst the strongest performers, but when another candidate, Bryson (Hunter Auld), falls during a sprint, he abandons his lead to help him up.

The pair cross the finish line together, leaving Richie worried about what the delay might mean for his result.

As John keeps everyone waiting for the results, Richie tentatively asks whether anyone who fails will get another chance.

Over coffee at Salt, however, John reassures him that stopping to help has worked in his favour. Richie explains that David taught him never to leave anyone behind, and John recognises the qualities that could make him a good surf lifesaver.

Richie makes it through to the next round, but his relief is overshadowed by news that Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is back in hospital. Worried that he’s been too caught up in his training, he admits he wants to support Abby without getting in her family’s way.

The following morning, John is surprised to discover that Richie has completed all his online modules overnight, having struggled to sleep whilst worrying about Abby.

His work pays off during a beach session covering safe flag placement and identifying rips, with Richie confidently answering John’s questions. But when he spots Abby standing alone nearby, his concentration falters.

John follows his gaze and tells him to finish early. Richie worries about falling behind, but John assures him he’s already well ahead of the group—right now, Abby needs him more.

Richie heads over and takes her into his arms as she struggles with the prospect of losing her sister.

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd November (Episode 8817)

Justin’s missing his mate.

Amelia oversteps.

Lacey’s big date goes downhill.

Tuesday 3rd November (Episode 8818)

Abigail goes into bat for Richie.

Tane gets distressing news.

Amelia makes amends.

Wednesday 4th November (Episode 8819)

Abigail and Remi lift Eden.

Cash’s hopes lie with Melanie.

John puts Richie to the test.

Thursday 5th November (Episode 8820)

Eden’s medical situation worsens.

Cash hits rock bottom.

Richie gives it his all.

Friday 6th November (Episode 8821)

Eden’s falling apart without Cash.

Richie’s top of the class.

Remi is sidelined.

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