Home and Away Spoilers – Cash rocked by shock death as Eden deteriorates

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Eden’s condition hits rock bottom, Cash turns to drink when he learns of a shock death.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) has been relying on regular blood transfusions to manage her aplastic anaemia whilst the search continues for a stem cell donor. When doctors were forced to withdraw her immunosuppressant treatment over concerns about her liver and kidney function, the need to find a match became all the more urgent.

Whilst Eden has wanted to discuss the possibility that she might not survive, husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) has struggled to contemplate losing her.

Hoping to find others with more positive experiences, he joined an online support group, where he began talking to Melanie, a woman living with the same condition.

Melanie has credited changes to her diet and exercise with helping her survive years beyond her doctors’ expectations whilst awaiting a transplant.

Cash has eagerly tried her recipes—not always successfully—but their friendship has also given him somewhere to turn when he’s struggling.

Her advice helped him understand Eden’s need to retain some control over her life, and Eden has been pleased to see him finding support.

Next week, having just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Cash helps pass the time during Eden’s latest transfusion by suggesting they plan their future anniversary holidays, with Eden settling on a cruise around the Greek islands for their tenth.

Back at home, she admits she’d happily leave straight away if she didn’t need to stay for treatment.

Remi (Adam Rowland) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) pay a visit that evening, with Remi bringing his guitar in the hope that Eden will have enough energy for them to play music together.

As Cash prepares dinner using another of Melanie’s recipes, Remi discovers he and Melanie are now speaking several times a day and questions how much attention Cash is giving her.

Eden has no such concerns, explaining that she’s happy for him to have anything that helps him cope.

When Cash suggests inviting Melanie to the bay, Eden is keen to meet someone going through the same experience. Cash is equally enthusiastic, telling Remi that understanding how Melanie has survived could give Eden a better chance.

However, the following morning, Eden is still tired and unable to face breakfast. Disappointed that she doesn’t feel better, she accepts Cash’s suggestion that she might have overdone things the night before and goes back to bed.

Melanie is due to visit that day, having left a voicemail the previous evening confirming she’ll catch a train to Yabbie Creek. Cash hopes that meeting her will reassure Eden about her own future, but their plans are soon overtaken by a frightening development.

Whilst they wait to hear when Melanie’s train will arrive, Eden gets up to fetch some water and begins shaking, dropping her glass onto the floor. Frightened, she tells Cash that something is seriously wrong.

Cash rushes her to Northern Districts, carrying his struggling wife into the emergency department where he’s met by Nurse Piper (Clementine Anderson).

As Eden’s specialist, Dr Pope (Garth Holcombe), is called, Cash also tries to reach Melanie, wondering if she might have experienced something similar.

With Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abby joining them, the family learn that Eden’s iron levels are dangerously high following her repeated transfusions, and are beginning to affect her liver function.

The treatment keeping Eden alive is now causing further problems, and Dr Pope admits that they’re running out of options.

Cash refuses to accept the news, pointing to Melanie as proof that someone can survive for years without a donor. But the doctor explains that every case is different, and Eden is deteriorating.

When Dr Pope explains to to Cash that he needs to start preparing for the worst, Cash accuses him of giving up on his wife before storming out of the hospital.

Back at home, Cash desperately tries to contact Melanie again. Failing to get through, he then checks the support group’s forum, but is shocked to discover a memorial notice.

Melanie died the previous night.

Only hours after leaving her voicemail, talking about how excited she was to meet them, the woman whose survival had given Cash some hope for Eden’s future is gone.

Meanwhile, back at the hospital, Eden faces another difficult decision.

Dr Pope recommends chelation therapy to reduce the iron accumulating in her liver, but warns that it carries its own risks. Until her iron levels are brought under control, she can’t have any more of the transfusions that are keeping her alive.

Eden refuses to make a decision without Cash beside her, becoming increasingly distressed by his absence. At Abby’s urging, Remi goes to find him, only to discover him drinking whisky and repeatedly listening to Melanie’s final voicemail.

Cash can’t see how Eden has a chance if Melanie couldn’t survive.

Remi reminds him of the vows he made to his wife, insisting that she needs him regardless of whether he can save her. But Cash admits he cannot sit beside Eden and watch her die, ordering Remi out.

As Remi returns to the hospital and claims Cash is on his way, Eden finally agrees to try the new treatment. She breaks down as she realises that there’s only two ways out of it now—either she gets a donor soon, or she leaves in a bodybag.

Back at home, Cash finally calls his foster father Gary (Peter Phelps), who has so far been unaware of what Cash and Eden have faced over the last few months.

Admitting that Eden is sick, Cash tells him he needs him there.

By the time Gary arrives the following morning, Cash has left Eden overnight in hospital without him.

Gary understands why he’s so frightened of another loss, but as Cash explains what has happened, he questions why his foster son is still at home instead of with his wife.

Cash has become fixated on finding someone online who has survived the complications Eden is facing, unwilling to return without some reason to believe she will be okay.

Gary takes charge, getting rid of the whisky and telling Cash to shower, change and eat. But facing going to the hospital is harder—Cash fears Eden needs him to be strong, and he doesn’t know whether he can be.

Gary argues that Eden simply needs him there full stop. If these are her final days, hiding away will only leave Cash regretting the time they could have spent together.

Will Gary’s words convince Cash to return to his wife before it’s too late?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd November (Episode 8817)

Justin’s missing his mate.

Amelia oversteps.

Lacey’s big date goes downhill.

Tuesday 3rd November (Episode 8818)

Abigail goes into bat for Richie.

Tane gets distressing news.

Amelia makes amends.

Wednesday 4th November (Episode 8819)

Abigail and Remi lift Eden.

Cash’s hopes lie with Melanie.

John puts Richie to the test.

Thursday 5th November (Episode 8820)

Eden’s medical situation worsens.

Cash hits rock bottom.

Richie gives it his all.

Friday 6th November (Episode 8821)

Eden’s falling apart without Cash.

Richie’s top of the class.

Remi is sidelined.

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