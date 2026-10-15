Home and Away Spoilers – The anniversary of Theo’s death hits hard

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Justin wonders whether Leah’s grief over Theo is what’s prompting her to help Richie, while seeing David happy makes Lacey consider moving on.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) face the first anniversary of Theo’s (Matt Evans) death next week, but their new houseguest leaves them at odds as the painful date approaches.

Having reunited with Abigail (Hailey Pinto), ex-copper Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) has been looking for work and somewhere to live in Summer Bay. Leah offered him their spare room, inspired by Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) determination to give Zane (Angus McColl) a second chance.

However, she hadn’t consulted Justin, who arrived home to discover they’d be sharing their house with the man who shot his close friend David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor).

Next week, Leah acknowledges that she should have spoken to Justin first, but refuses to withdraw her offer. Richie only needs somewhere until he gets back on his feet, and David shouldn’t get to decide who stays in their home.

Justin points out that the arrangement could last months, and though he doesn’t object to Leah helping Richie, taking him into their home feels like a step too far.

Richie soon senses the tension, although Leah brushes it off and assures him that Justin will be fine after a surf.

Unaware of the extent of their disagreement, Richie’s keen to discuss the house rules and tells Leah start that he’ll start contributing as soon as he finds work.

Over at Salt, Sonny (Ryan Bown) checks in with Justin ahead of Theo’s anniversary, and Justin confides in him about Leah’s decision. Sonny suggests that her grief could be influencing her decision, and encourages Justin to go easy on her.

Returning home to find Leah looking at a photo of them all at Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) wedding—the day Theo was killed—Justin raises the possibility himself.

Leah is hurt by the suggestion that she isn’t thinking clearly, insisting that opening their home to someone in need is what they’ve always done.

A thank-you dinner from Richie and Abby helps ease the tension, although Justin asks them to keep the living arrangement quiet from David for now.

The following morning, putting their concerns aside, Leah and Justin agree to spend the night in a city hotel in order to spend some time at Theo’s grave the following day.

But how long will they be able to keep the news of their new housemate from David?

Theo’s anniversary is also weighing heavily on Lacey (Sophea Pennington), who was present when her boyfriend died.

A conversation with Sonny gives them a chance to share memories of Theo, from his singing in the kitchen to his habit of forgetting to replace the milk.

Returning to an apparently empty house, Lacey is surprised to discover that Jo (Maddison Brown) has arrived home a week early from her training course.

Jo’s deliberately returned to support her sister through the anniversary, but soon finds another family matter that needs attention.

There’s plenty to catch up on, including Richie’s return and David’s relationship with Amelia (Nicole da Silva). However, Jo is disappointed when Lacey points out that their dad doesn’t spend any time at the Beach House with his new girlfriend.

Whilst Lacey insists she’s tolerating their relationship following her initial resistance, Jo feels Amelia deserves to be welcomed properly and proposes a family lunch.

David checks that Lacey is comfortable with the invitation, knowing how difficult the day will already be. She agrees, grateful that she won’t be spending the anniversary alone, before asking whether the pain of losing someone ever really goes away.

Having lost the girls’ mother, David admits that it doesn’t.

Amelia is cautious about accepting the invitation, unsure what to expect from Lacey. The lunch begins awkwardly, with everyone finding their way through the unfamiliar situation, but Amelia helps keep the conversation going.

When Jo mentions that their mum wasn’t much of a cook, Amelia responds warmly, having just admitted to her own lack of ability in the kitchen.

She proves more resourceful than expected when Lacey manages to burn the apple crumble. Upset that her contribution has gone wrong, Lacey watches as Amelia gathers ingredients to improvise a replacement.

The dessert wins everyone over, and Lacey leaves to help Mali (Kyle Shilling) at the board shop having enjoyed Amelia’s company.

David thanks her for making the effort, but the afternoon has given her more to consider than her dad’s relationship.

When he later finds her at Salt, Lacey apologises for making things difficult and acknowledges how happy Amelia makes him. Seeing David move on has left her wondering whether she could do the same.

David later asks whether she’s met someone, but Lacey explains that she simply wants to be open to the possibility. She won’t rush into dating, and she doesn’t know whether she could love someone as much as she loved Theo—but she hopes she can.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Marilyn’s hopes of continuing to support Zane are brought to an end by a letter from prison.

Unable to adjust to life outside, Zane deliberately secured his return to prison by vandalising the surf club and punching a police officer. Before his transfer, he urged Marilyn to stop fighting for his release, assuring her that she hadn’t failed him but making clear that he saw their farewell as a final goodbye.

Next week, Mali returns from visiting Zane with reassuring news that he’s doing alright and working in the library again, prompting Marilyn to hope they could stay in touch after all.

However, Mali also brings a letter, which he passes to Alf (Ray Meagher), worried about how Marilyn might react.

Alf initially keeps it from her, but relents when she begins writing to Zane herself again.

Reading his words on the beach, Marilyn learns that Zane feels safer within prison’s familiar routine. He thanks her for believing in him, assures her that none of what happened was her fault, and explains that he won’t write again.

Although the goodbye is painful, Marilyn accepts his wishes and abandons her letter.

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th October (Episode 8807)

Mali is conflicted.

Leah and Justin are at odds.

Richie shows his gratitude.

Tuesday 20th October (Episode 8808)

Tane finds inspiration in an unlikely place.

Eden calls on Remi.

Alf keeps Marilyn in the dark.

Wednesday 21st October (Episode 8809)

Eden’s got a surprise in store. Sonny steps up. Amelia’s invited to a Langham lunch.

Thursday 22nd October (Episode 8810)

Cash and Eden celebrate their love.

Amelia saves the day.

Is Abigail ready to come clean?

Friday 23rd October (Episode 8811)

Lacey looks to the future.

Cash is blindsided by a surprise visitor.

Eden feels out of the loop.

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