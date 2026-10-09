Home and Away Spoilers – Zane says goodbye to Summer Bay next week

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Zane says goodbye to Summer Bay as he’s sent back to jail, while Abigail has a big decision to make about Richie.

Zane (Angus McColl) has found life outside prison increasingly difficult, despite Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) efforts to help him start again.

After serving ten years for a burglary during which he accidentally struck nine-year-old Heidi with a baseball bat, Zane recently learnt that she would never recover.

Marilyn’s attempt to secure forgiveness only made matters worse when Heidi’s brother Austin (Elliott Giarola) came to the bay and attacked Zane.

This week, Zane admitted that he missed the routine of prison, where he was told when to get up, shower and work.

Having to make decisions for himself had become overwhelming, whilst his guilt over Heidi left him questioning whether he deserved opportunities such as learning to drive.

During his parole check-in, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) told him his conditions might soon be relaxed. However, his warning about how easily Zane could end up back inside gave him an idea.

After thanking Mali (Kyle Shilling), Tane (Ethan Browne), John (Shane Withington) and Alf (Ray Meagher) for their kindness, Zane grabbed a pool cue and smashed up the surf club. He demanded that someone call the police, determined to get himself sent back to prison.

When David instead tried to let him go with a warning, Zane punched another police officer, leaving David with no choice but to re-arrest and charge him.

Next week, Marilyn remains determined to fight for him, seeking legal help and pleading with David to let her speak to Zane. Marilyn promises to stand by him, but Zane doesn’t believe he deserves her kindness, and he doesn’t want her to secure his release.

Marilyn initially directs her anger at John, accusing him of saying something during their abandoned driving lesson which prompted Zane’s actions. Mali’s quick to defend JP, but later finds Marilyn blaming herself for encouraging Zane to approach his victim’s family.

Mali suspects Zane’s actions were planned, rather than a sudden outburst. From their conversations, he believes the demands of life on the outside had simply become too much.

When Marilyn returns to the station, Zane finally explains that he doesn’t know how to be free, or who he is in the outside world. He insists she hasn’t failed him—she’s done more for him than anyone else ever has.

Marilyn tries to reassure him that things can be different next time and promises to keep writing, but Zane rejects the offer. He doesn’t believe there’ll be another chance.

As David tells Zane that the transport for him has arrived, Marilyn tearfully says goodbye as he’s taken back to prison.

Back at the diner, Marilyn insists on working, before retreating to the storeroom and breaking down.

The following day, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) arranges lunch at her place to support her, only for Marilyn to declare that she won’t help anyone again. Opening her heart, she feels, only leaves her hurt.

Alf (Ray Meagher) follows Marilyn as she leaves, and reminds her of the difference she made to Jett’s (Will McDonald) life.

He urges her to keep seeing the good in people, and points out that one painful outcome doesn’t erase all the good she’s done.

Marilyn is briefly optimisic when Alf later reveals that Zane has received eight months for breaching parole. However, he then explains that there’s another 17 months for assaulting an officer, alongside the remainder of his original sentence.

After her attempts to help Zane rebuild his life, how will Marilyn take the news?

Elsewhere, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) faces a difficult decision after Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) unexpectedly returned to the bay, hoping to rekindle their relationship.

His accidental shooting of David cost him his police career, whilst his decision to end things with Abby left her heartbroken. Returning as she struggled with sister Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) illness, Richie offered support when she badly needed it—but Abby hasn’t forgotten how much his departure hurt.

Next week, she confides in Levi (Tristan Gorey), who encourages her to make her own decision. Having initially faced opposition to his own relationship with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), he knows that other people’s disapproval needn’t determine their future.

However, their dinner plans at Salt are abandoned when Lacey (Sophea Pennington) spots them together, shocked to discover Richie is back in the bay.

Abby later returns alone to explain, but Lacey warns that continuing her relationship with Richie will cost her their friendship.

The next morning, Abby is surprised to find Richie asleep on the farmhouse verandah. He explains that he went back to his mum’s as she’d asked, but grew concerned when his messages went unanswered.

Wanting to make sure she was okay after her confrontation with Lacey, he returned to check on her and ended up spending the night outside.

Meanwhile, Lacey asks to meet with Amelia (Nicole da Silva) at the diner, asking for help with keeping Richie away from David.

Lacey admits she’s frightened that David seeing him could undo his progress following the shooting, after he experienced flashbacks and nightmares.

However it’s already too late. As Richie and Abby head to Salt, they encounter David as he exits the surf club.

Visibly shaken, David simply states “No, not today,” and walks away.

When Richie later promises Abby that he’ll stay in Summer Bay, Lacey overhears and is furious.

Abby’s admission that they’ve already seen David only adds to her concern, and Lacey demands that Richie leave.

Back at the diner with Amelia, Lacey refuses to accept David’s text assuring her he’s fine. She wants Richie driven out of town, but Amelia insists they can’t do that and reminds her how far David has come.

The opposition leaves Abby doubting their future, but Richie declares his love when she tries to end things.

After a phone call interrupts them, Abby deliberately leaves him waiting outside to see whether he’ll stay. Finding him still there helps reassure her, and they share a kiss.

Amelia, meanwhile, encourages David to arrange a meeting with Richie and set boundaries, knowing he doesn’t want his panic attacks to return.

When they meet on Flat Beach, David questions why Richie is moving back without a job or anywhere to live in the bay. Richie explains that he’s there for Abby and intends to make their relationship work, whatever David thinks of him.

David accepts that he can’t dictate where Richie lives, but makes clear they’ll never be friends. There’ll be no coffees or casual chats, and Richie must keep his distance from him and his family.

David later urges Lacey to reconsider her treatment of Abby. She agrees to accept their relationship rather than lose her friend.

Richie is still disappointed that David won’t forgive him, admitting to Leah that he fears his mistake will follow him forever.

Having heard Marilyn argue that he deserves a second chance, Leah offers him one of the spare rooms at her and Justin’s (James Stewart) house.

Justin’s surprised to find Richie in the kitchen on his return home, and even more so when he expresses his thanks for allowing him to move in!

Whilst Leah defends her decision, Justin questions how they’re supposed to explain it to their friend David—the very man Richie shot?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th October (Episode 8802)

John seeds an idea for Cash.

Marilyn’s heart breaks.

Zane sticks by his decision.

Tuesday 13th October (Episode 8803)

Marilyn blames herself.

Cash holds on to hope.

Abigail confides in Levi.

Wednesday 14th October (Episode 8804)

Amelia faces an uncertain future in the bay.

Sonny feels smothered.

Lacey draws a line in the sand.

Thursday 15th October (Episode 8805)

Mackenzie calls out Tane.

Remi lets his walls down.

Will Abigail give love another shot?

Friday 16th October (Episode 8806)

Richie makes waves.

Amelia helps David summon his courage.

Can Lacey and Abigail repair?