Graham revealed as responsible for poisoning Kim in tonight’s Emmerdale

Tonight’s Emmerdale has confirmed who poisoned Kim Tate, with the culprit exposed as none other than Kim’s ex-husband Graham Foster.

In Monday’s episode, Kim (Claire King) accepted an invite from Lydia (Karen Blick) to join the Dingles for dinner and talk things over, after son Joe’s (Ned Porteous) despicable act of vandalism at the site of Holly’s memorial caused relations between the Tates and the Dingles to deteriorate even further.

Graham (Andrew Scarborough) had his doubts about the visit, but Kim pressed ahead regardless, and Lydia was determined that the evening would help smooth things over.

Despite a rocky start, things soon appeared to settle, and it seemed that the two families might have been able to put some of their recent hostilities aside.

However, that all changed when Kim started to choke shortly after she finished eating, before suddenly collapsing!

Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Sam (James Hooton) rushed Kim to the hospital, but as the Dingles reconvened that evening, they nervously eyed each other up, wondering if one of them was responsible for what happened.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Kim’s ex-partner Graham was seemingly left suspicious of foul-play by the Dingles after Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) revealed that Kim’s symptoms lined up with severe mushroom poisoning.

After some time in hospital, Kim was eventually led to believe that the incident was simply a result of her accidentally overdosing on her pain medication.

In her hospital bed, Kim told visitors Lydia and Chas, “This time, there was no enemy, no plotting, no poison plate. Just me moving too fast.

“So maybe – on this occasion I did do all this to myself…”

However, back at Home Farm, the real culprit was waiting, as viewers finally discovered that Graham (Andrew Scarborough) was the one responsible for poisoning Kim.

We saw Graham making a mysterious phone call after tampering with Kim’s medicine cupboard whilst wearing gloves.

Referring to his ex-wife as a “pain in the neck,” he suggested he would find another way to dispose of the problem after the “double dose” failed.

Will Graham soon get another opportunity to off Kim, or will the near miss cause him to come to his senses?

Andrew Scarborough, who recently returned as Graham six years after his character was believed to have died, explains: “Graham is clearly still incredibly angry that Kim tried to kill him six years ago. This resulted in him faking his own death to escape the hit she put out on him.

“He lost Rhona in this process, so he still hasn’t forgiven Kim for that. She took six years of his life away. That is why he just tried to kill her – for revenge.

“I am not convinced his whole heart was in it because their relationship is complicated. I think if his whole heart were in it, he would have actually made it happen.”