Home and Away Spoilers – Has David found the evidence to prove Tane’s guilt?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, David thinks he’s found the evidence to prove Tane’s guilt, while Sonny returns to Summer Bay from the spinal rehab clinic.

David thinks he’s proven Tane’s guilt

When Harper (Jessica Redmayne) reconnected with her estranged mum, going against sister Dana’s (Ally Harris) advice, her primary concern was not wanting her former drug-addict mum to be a bad influence on baby Archie’s life.

What she never expected was for Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) to form a grudge against Tane (Ethan Browne), culminating in her setting him up by planting a packet of white powder under Archie’s cot before phoning the police to report suspected dealing from his house.

Now, with Kerrie having vanished – and despite fans screaming out for someone, anyone, to remember that Harper and Tane had a baby monitor in Archie’s room – Tane is facing charges that could see him spending years behind bars for something he didn’t do.

Since Tane’s arrest, both Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Harper have rightfully concluded that Kerrie must have been the one to plant the drugs – but David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is continuing to focus his efforts on investigating Tane.

However, next week he’s presented with Tane’s phone records, with Constable Erickson (Tristan Black) pointing out that there’s a few numbers that pop up again and again, especially in the days leading up to his arrest.

While one of them – Jo’s – is quickly explained away, David is intrigued by another number which comes up regularly, and asks Erickson to look into it.

Meanwhile, Tane and Jo continue their conversation from last week, where Tane asked Jo if she’d really be willing to choose him over her dad if it came to it.

Jo’s in the middle of reassuring Tane that her dad will eventually get to the truth when the pair are interrupted by Cash.

Cash explains that he’s heading out of Summer Bay to explore some leads from Harper, as he attempts to track down the dealers Kerrie used when Harper and Dana were young.

As they chat, they’re interrupted by Constable Erickson arriving at the house – David has requested that Tane come in for questioning.

With no idea what the latest development is about, Cash tells Tane that he needs to get on the phone to his solicitor, and she’s there waiting at the station when Tane later arrives accompanied by Jo.

As Tane and Jane (Charlotte Friels) sit down to begin the interview, David reveals his hand – he thinks he’s found crucial evidence on Tane’s phone, proving that he’s been dealing drugs from the gym!

Presenting Tane with printouts of a text thread, he asks him to explain why he’s been texting someone the words “running low, need more supplies” and asking how quickly he can get an order.

“Big order coming up, have lots of new interest,” says another of the messages, with David confident that it’s evidence of Tane’s dealing.

While Tane confidently goes to tell David that it’s not what he thinks, the texts are enough to spook Jane, and she tells Tane not to say another word.

Jane asks for a private word with her client, and after David leaves the pair, she asks Tane if he’s been lying to her.

He confirms that he’s telling the truth, prompting Jane to bring David back in ready for him to resume the interview.

Back in the interview room, Tane tells David to call the number, where he’ll find his ‘supplier’ on the other end.

“I get heaps of stuff from him,” Tane begins, as David’s eyes light up.

“Powders, supplements, protein bars,” Tane goes on, as David slowly realises his lead was a dead end.

“You know, all the usual stuff people sell at gyms. The customers I’m referring to are clients and boot campers.”

David confirms that they’ve already called the number and it’s been disconnected.

However, confident that it’s enough to prove his innocence, a frustrated Tane tells David that he’ll happily take him to the gym and show him the books, proving that the contact lines up with the one on his phone.

He tells David that when they realise that they’re going after the wrong guy, they can finally focus their efforts on searching for Kerrie Matheson.

While Tane is free to go, with David thanking for his time, it’s clear that Tane’s fate is very much still in the air until they can track down Kerrie.

Meanwhile, Harper finds herself ostracised from the bay after word spreads that her mum was responsible for Tane’s plight.

As she runs into David whilst getting coffee, she asks him for an update, but he refuses to go into details and simply reassures her that he’s working around the clock to follow every lead.

Later, after telling Mackenzie (Emily Weir) that she’s not spoken to Tane for a while, she confesses their radio silence is because it was likely her mum who planted the drugs.

Mac is furious to learn that Harper’s decision to reconnect with her mum was to blame for her friend potentially facing years behind bars, and she kicks Harper out of Salt, banning her from the bar with immediate effect.

Later, Jo does her best to stand up for Harper. However, it seems Mac’s mind is made up, as she reminds Jo that it’s Harper’s fault that Tane’s in this mess, and she has a right to do whatever she wants with her restaurant.

However, Levi (Tristan Gorey) soon agrees that Jo has a point in defending Harper, as everyone should be banding together for Tane, not tearing each other apart.

Can Summer Bay band together to prove Tane’s innocence before all of his allies turn against each other?

Sonny makes an uncomfortable return to Summer Bay

Meanwhile, Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) brief break from his spinal rehabilitation clinic takes an unexpected turn when he gets a less than warm welcome from Remi (Adam Rowland).

Sonny has been struggling to come to terms with his incomplete spinal cord injury, which has left him wheelchair-bound, and he broke up with Dana after telling her that she hadn’t signed up to that life.

Next week, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) decides that Sonny needs a break from the rehab clinic, and enlists Cash’s help to organise him a day trip back to Summer Bay.

The clinic are up for it, but the only problem is that they can’t provide patient transport, meaning Eden and co will have to get Sonny back to the bay themselves.

Meanwhile, Remi is exhausted as he battles the side effects of his radiotherapy treatment, but as he’s still keeping the news of his tumour to just a select few, he doesn’t want his own struggles to get in the way of Sonny’s recovery.

He’s blindsided when Eden announces that Sonny is on his way over and goes to leave to a motel, but Eden is insistent – he needs to be there for Sonny.

As Sonny arrives in the bay, he’s already feeling uncomfortable when Cash, John (Shane Withington) and Justin (James Stewart) awkwardly struggle to get him out of the car and back into his wheelchair, reinforcing just how much his life has changed in the past few weeks.

Yet Remi makes things even more uncomfortable when he brusquely points out that Dana isn’t with them, piling the pressure on Sonny to repair their relationship and accept Dana’s help.

It soon becomes clear to Sonny that Remi isn’t in a good mood, and when the pair lock horns again after Remi refuses a beer, Remi storms out, leaving Sonny looks for an explanation from Eden.

After another argument later in the evening, once again about Dana, Remi storms out a second time.

An emotional Sonny asks to be taken back to rehab, leaving Eden with no choice but to finally admit the truth – Remi is only acting the way he is because he’s got a brain tumour!

When Remi returns to the house after his disappearing act, Sonny immediately confronts him and asks him why he chose to hide such major news.

When Remi refuses to answer and leaves yet again, Sonny just wants to get back to the rehab clinic, but Eden refuses to take him back until he and Remi have a proper conversation.

Across the bay the following morning, Abby (Hailey Pinto) finds Remi outside the surf club, silently struggling with the side effects of his treatment.

As she takes him upstairs to Salt, she secretly places a call to Eden, and it’s not long before she arrives and forces him into returning to Saxon Avenue with her to talk things through with Sonny.

As the pair talk, things immediately become tense as Sonny grows frustrated at Remi’s explanation for keeping his tumour to himself, as Remi explains that he found out while Sonny was first dealing with his own injuries.

As their fight spills outside and they argue over whether Sonny was capable of supporting Remi whilst being in a wheelchair, Sonny eventually breaks into laughter, pointing out that they’re both as stupid as each other.

Remi’s frustrated, until he realises that Sonny has a point – they’re both pushing each other away when they need each other the most – and he too bursts into laughter.

With the ice finally broken, they head back inside, where Remi raises a toast to Sonny.

As the evening comes to a close, they decide that they’re going to break the rehab centre’s rules and keep Sonny in the bay for another night.

With Remi and Sonny finally being open with each other, is their friendship just what they need to get each other through their recovery?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 30th March (Episode 8662)

Sonny and Remi lock horns. David has a new lead. Jo supports Tane.

Tuesday 31st March (Episode 8663)

Remi and Sonny go head-to-head. Has Leah lied to Justin? Holden won’t take no for an answer.

Wednesday 1st April (Episode 8664)

Levi’s protective over Abigail. Leah gives Holden a serve. Is Lacey in danger?

Thursday 2nd April (Episode 8665)

Harper demands answers. Mali steps in to defend a friend. Holden’s delusion turns dangerous.

Friday 3rd April (Episode 8666)

Mackenzie remains loyal to Tane. Leah supports Lacey. Will David be able to protect his daughter?

Home and Away Spoilers – Lacey’s left terrified after Holden attacks Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Lacey finally opens up to her dad about Holden's behaviour after he breaks into her house and later attacks Mali at the beach. Read more...