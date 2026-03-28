Next week on Coronation Street, Todd’s friends learn the truth about Theo, Maggie lashes out at Megan, and Debbie prepares for her appeal.

Note: Corrie will be airing an episode on Sunday 29th March, with no episode on Tuesday 31st March.

1) Todd’s friends fear the worst

Concern for Todd (Gareth Pierce) has been building over the past few days, since George (Tony Maudsley) inadvertently witnessed what life is really like behind closed doors.

Whilst calling at the flat to visit Todd, George went into the bathroom as Todd nipped downstairs for some teabags—just before Theo (James Cartwright) returned home. Assuming Todd was inside, Theo began shouting abuse through the door.

When Todd then appeared moments later from the front door, and George emerged from the bathroom, Theo attempted to brush it off, but the moment left George in no doubt that something was seriously wrong.

George confronted Theo and, in front of him, offered Todd a safe place to stay—making it clear he wouldn’t stand by and watch his friend be controlled.

After leaving, George later relayed everything to a horrified Summer (Harriet Bibby), pointing out how much Todd had changed over the past months and warning that Theo’s behaviour was not normal.

Those fears were only heightened when Theo then ambushed Todd into a surprise wedding at the registry office, where only Gary (Mikey North) and Maria (Samia Longchambon) were present.

With none of Todd’s closest friends invited, George was certain that Todd wouldn’t have chosen to go through with it under normal circumstances.

Next week, Christina (Amy Robbins) and Summer bring Glenda (Jodie Prenger) and Sarah (Tina O’Brien) up to speed on what George has said, leaving them shaken as they begin to join the dots and realise what Todd has been enduring.

When Todd arrives at the undertakers and realises he’s the subject of discussion, he shuts it down immediately and stands firm in his defence of Theo, but George doesn’t believe a word.

Sarah takes their concerns to Gary, Theo’s workmate. Though initially doubtful, Gary begins to see the bigger picture as Sarah lays out the pattern of Theo’s behaviour.

When Todd later heads home, clearly steeling himself to enter the flat, Gary intercepts him and insists on going along too. As the door opens, Theo shouts out, unaware that Gary is there. The way Todd reacts around Theo tells Gary all he needs to know.

The following day, when Theo arrives for work Gary hands him his tools and tells him he’s fired. Theo accuses him of overreacting, but Gary is having none of it, angrily warning him to watch his back before sending him packing.

Meanwhile, George continues to look for ways to support Todd, returning to the flat with a bag packed with essentials and explaining that it’s there for whenever Todd decides to leave. But Todd refuses to engage with the suggestion.

When Theo later finds the bag, Todd is forced to cover, claiming George gave it to him because he knows about their plans to move to Belfast.

That explanation prompts Theo to head to the bistro with Todd to question George directly. Confronting George in front of Christina, Sarah, Summer, David (Jack P Shepherd), and Brian (Peter Gunn), Theo puts him on the spot over what he’s been saying.

Sarah and Summer are left alarmed as they realise Todd may be planning to leave Weatherfield with Theo.

Later in the week, Todd attempts to smooth things over with George following their earlier clash. George assures him the door is always open, but when he presses Todd on his reasons for wanting to go to Belfast, Todd avoids giving a straight answer.

Will Todd find the courage to escape Theo before it’s too late?

2) Will George lose everything?

Meanwhile, George finally faces his day in court, following weeks of pressure sparked by Annie’s (Marie Critchley) accusation that he manipulated her late mother’s will.

When George’s client unexpectedly left him £10,000 in her will, Annie alleged that George influenced her mother’s decision.

Since then, she has instructed solicitor Adam (Sam Robertson) to contest the will, whilst also launching a campaign that has begun to damage George’s reputation and business.

Complicating matters is Damien Ripley (Matthew Flynn), whose own mother died suddenly at the undertakers while arranging her sister’s funeral.

When Damien later returned to organise her funeral, Annie warned him off using George’s services—casting doubt in his mind over what had happened.

Next week, George is alarmed to see Adam and Alya (Sair Khan) leaving the pub with Damien, who has clearly been brought in to testify against him. His involvement adds weight to Annie’s case as it heads towards court.

On Friday, George enters the courtroom, supported by Christina and Glenda, to hear the verdict.

As he waits, his future—and the future of Shuttleworth’s—hangs in the balance.

3) Dev stands by Bernie as Mal resurfaces

Bernie’s (Jane Hazlegrove) ordeal with Mal (Tim Treloar) reached a breaking point at the end of last week, when she agreed to meet him at the Chariot Square Hotel in a bid to protect Dev (Jimmi Harkishin).

Despite knowing that it was Kit (Jacob Roberts) who attacked him, causing him to have a heart attack, Mal instead named Dev as the perpetrator, leaving Bernie in an impossible situation.

Her only way of clearing her husband would be to shop her own son, unless Mal were to drop his complaint—which he was willing to do if Bernie were to spend a night with him in his hotel room.

Under pressure, Bernie attempted to stall for time in his room. But as Mal’s temper flared and he turned on her, Ryan (Ryan Prescott) burst in and intervened.

Seizing control of the situation, Bernie forced Mal to withdraw his complaint, bringing the immediate threat to an end.

Next week, however, it’s clear the situation still hasn’t been resolved, when Mal barges into No.7 and drops a bombshell on Dev.

At this point, Dev doesn’t know about what went down at the hotel, and is still unaware that his stepson committed the crime that he is currently being accused of.

That doesn’t stay the case for long, when Dev confronts Kit the following day, making it clear that he knows he was the one who attacked Mal.

Whilst the situation could easily be a deal-breaker for their marriage, Dev chooses to stand by Bernie.

Calling in on her at the café, Dev suggests they put everything behind them with a night out. Bernie is delighted, and the pair head off together later that evening.

But as they leave, it’s clear Mal hasn’t gone anywhere—watching from a distance as Bernie and Dev make their way out.

4) Concern grows for Debbie ahead of her appeal

With Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) appeal now on the horizon—as she remains locked up whilst covering for son Carl (Jonathan Howard) over the crash that killed Billy (Daniel Brocklebank)—it becomes all too clear that her dementia symptoms are gradually worsening.

Debbie has befriended former foe Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) whilst locked up, and Lou is concerned when Debbie gets disorientated as they return to their cells, panicking that she doesn’t know where she is.

When Debbie goes on to accuse one of the prison officers (Beth Crame) of stealing her mislaid journal, Lou can see that Debbie is about to cause trouble for herself, potentially throwing her appeal into jeopardy.

Lou quickly takes matters into her own hands, picking a fight with notorious inmate Paula (Kelli Hollis) in an attempt to create a distraction and draw attention away from Debbie.

Later in the week, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Jack (Kyran Bowes) pay Debbie a visit, telling her that Adam is optimistic about her appeal the following day.

But as they watch Debbie struggle to open a carton of orange juice, forcing Jack to step in and help, the reality of her situation hits home.

Later, back on the wing, Lou offers Debbie another show of support, presenting her with a lucky clover she’s made in woodwork class and telling her it’ll bring her luck for the appeal.

Touched by the gesture, Debbie thanks her, holding onto it as she prepares to face what comes next.

5) Maggie lashes out at Megan

Over at the Rovers, tensions have been building in recent weeks after it emerged that teacher Megan (Beth Nixon) had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old student Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

After Sam (Jude Riordan) spoke up about the discovery, Megan was arrested but later released due to a lack of evidence.

Despite his family’s attempts to convince him that he had been abused, Will has stood by Megan, refusing to confirm that there’s anything going on between them other than an unrequited crush on his part.

The situation has been further complicated by Megan’s pregnancy. With questions over the baby’s paternity, Megan has refused to take a DNA test to prove it isn’t Will’s.

Her refusal immediately caused the scales to drop from boyfriend Daniel’s (Rob Mallard) eyes, who promptly ended things between them.

Next week, the situation shows no sign of settling.

Brother Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) urges Will to stop covering for Megan and start putting himself first, giving him the opportunity to finally open up about what’s been going on. But Will keeps his guard up.

Ben (Aaron McCusker) also pushes his son to be honest, making it clear that he believes Megan is having a damaging effect on his life. Will, however, continues to defend her, refusing to be drawn.

Ben and Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) realise that all they can do is hope that Will starts to keep his distance from Megan. But it’s clear he has no intention of doing so, as he calls over at Megan’s new flat at the precinct.

Will’s grandmother Maggie (Pauline McLynn) eventually decides to take matters into her own hands and tracks Megan down.

“Maggie is a woman of action. I mean, there are matters with the police over the grooming of the grandson, but I think she feels that the law moves at a very slow pace and for rules that she does not have to play by,” Pauline McLynn tells us.

“We’ll see a splendidly devious side of Maggie because no one knows exactly where Megan has gone to hide and Maggie finds out in a very underhanded way. I was quite pleased when I saw that!”

“There’s some more splendid rows to be had, splendid fighting and all very enjoyable to do,” Pauline continues. “Even including, I’m not going to lie, by accident or otherwise as is the way of Maggie’s life, there are physical fights. Oh, yes, she’s not above getting her hands dirty at all.”

Megan’s stunned when she opens the door to find Maggie there, who immediately warns her to stay away from their family.

But the situation quickly escalates, and when Lisa (Vicky Myers) calls over at the pub the next day, Maggie discovers that she’s been reported to the police for assault!

“She obviously denies it,” Pauline teases. “She dismisses it as kind of nonsense, a waste of everyone’s time to be complaining about this. A little bit of rough and tumble, things escalated a little, let’s get on with it. You know?”

After being questioned, Maggie heads back to see Megan again, determined to get answers for herself—but what shocking news will she find out once she gets there?

By the end of the week, tensions reach breaking point when Maggie corners Will and challenges him over his feelings for Megan, telling him she’s convinced he’s in love with her—and that the baby was his.

Maggie refuses to back down, demanding answers as Will struggles to respond.

Will he finally come clean?

6) Has Maggie revealed too much to Ben?

The commotion soon brings Eva and Ben into the back room, where Ben is furious to find Maggie pressing Will so aggressively. He quickly turns on her, accusing her of trying to force a confession.

But the argument takes a sharper turn when Ben lashes out, telling Maggie he would have been better off if she had died instead of his dad.

Maggie’s strange response stops him in his tracks—has she let the cat out of the bag that her husband, Alan, wasn’t actually Ben’s biological father?

Viewers have already learned that Maggie once had an affair with none other than the late Jim McDonald (Charlie Lawson) during their days in Belfast, who is set to be revealed as Ben’s father in upcoming episodes.

“That’s a whole bag of hornets that’s just waiting to be unleashed,” Pauline laughs. “It’s a really big secret and I feel sorry for her sometimes in terms of growing up as a young mother, it was a certain time, certain era, it’s no wonder that it’s never been common knowledge that she had some sort of happenings with Jim McDonald.”

“Ben has made some remarks that hit a nerve and as bad as we think this turmoil is, I suspect there’ll be a lot more!”

7) Tim rethinks his past with Trish

As the news about Megan and Will continues to ripple out, it brings Tim’s (Joe Duttine) past back into focus for him.

After Tim bumped into an ex-girlfriend, Trisha (Anita Booth), last year, Sally (Sally Dynevor) was horrified to learn that they had got together when Trisha was in her twenties and Tim was only fourteen.

Despite Sally pushing Tim to see the relationship for what it was, Tim has continually denied there was any wrongdoing, explaining it was different times and that he wanted it as much as she did.

After hearing what has been going on with Will, Sally speaks to Ben and mentions that Tim was also groomed by an older woman whilst in his teens.

Tim initially tries to brush it off, but Ben’s response leaves a mark, telling him he’s deluded if he still can’t see the truth about their relationship.

The conversation gives Tim pause, and he later admits to Sally that Ben has made him look at things differently. Determined to get some answers, Tim decides to make contact with Trisha.

Later in the week, Tim is yet to hear back from her, leading Sally to believe that Trisha knows she was in the wrong and has gone to ground.

Meanwhile, over at No.1, Daniel is still struggling to come to terms with the reality of his relationship with Megan, admitting to Ken (William Roache) that she had been using him as a cover while pursuing Will.

But Ken is concerned by how bitter Daniel has become as he processes what’s happened.

8) Is Bethany Jodie’s next target?

Also next week, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) looks set to become the latest victim of Jodie’s (Olivia Fraser-Brown) manipulation.

When Bethany shows Jodie a photo of a guy, Ethan, that she’s met online, Jodie appears supportive as Bethany reveals they’ve arranged to go on a date.

But the situation quickly unravels, as Bethany later reveals she’s been stood up—only to then be accused by Ethan of cancelling it herself.

Jodie is quick to offer sympathy, positioning herself as a shoulder to cry on. But given the pattern of disruption that has followed her arrival, there are questions over whether Jodie may have played a part in the mix-up.

Bethany soon finds herself torn, unsettled by Jodie’s behaviour but unable to put her finger on why.

Bethany later questions David over whether any checks have been carried out on Jodie’s supposed childminder credentials, clearly uneasy about how quickly she has been trusted.

Hoping to get a clearer sense of who Jodie really is, Bethany invites her out for a drink, determined to keep a close eye on her.

But the plan backfires when a tipsy Daniel takes a swipe at Bethany over her past, prompting Jodie to step in and defend her. The intervention throws Bethany off course, leaving her warming to Jodie once again.

Will Bethany see through Jodie?