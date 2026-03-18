EastEnders’ Bea hatches a dark plan as Honey tells her to move out

Next week on EastEnders, Honey tells Bea she needs to move out of No. 18 as she returns home, but Bea orchestrates a plan to get the Mitchells to feel sorry for her.

This week saw Billy (Perry Fenwick) arrive home with Will (Freddie Phillips) and Janet, but without Honey (Emma Barton), who was staying behind to look after her Aunt Caroline (Una Stubbs), who was last seen on the square back in 2006.

Billy found Bea (Ronni Ancona) still living in his house, and with the cupboards bare, with an unemployed Bea having eaten them out of house and home.

A guilty Bea promised that she’d find herself a job, and stuck to her word as she bagged herself a position at McKlunky’s.

Yet she also had another money-making scheme up her sleeve, as she made the most of living with the Mitchells by signing up for a credit card in Honey’s name.

In tonight’s episode, Billy begins to grow concerned about Bea’s obsession with his family after a conversation with Harvey (Ross Boatman).

His concern grows when Bea oversteps the mark in Thursday’s episode by getting Will a Saturday job in Harry’s Barn – but he feels guilty when he ends up upsetting her.

“Although Bea’s actions come from a well‑intentioned place, they have annoyed Billy, who feels she is overstepping which understandably takes a toll on him as he believes she’s trying to take over,” Emma Barton explains.

Next week, Honey returns home to Albert Square and Bea quickly starts becoming overbearing towards her new friend, going as far as to redecorate the house to Honey’s exact tastes.

“[Honey] is initially really appreciative of Bea’s help in maintaining and redecorating their home exactly how Honey would like it,” Emma continues.

“Honey appreciates that Bea has been able to help keep a sense of stability at home and ease the pressure on Billy having to do everything.

“However, as she settles back in, she notices several times where Bea may have overridden Billy’s decisions.”

Later, when Linda (Kellie Bright) questions Bea’s motives for trying to get close to Honey and the Mitchells, and the two former school acquaintances come to blows.

Later on, Honey opens up to Billy that she’s concerned that she may be starting the menopause, and the pair agree that Bea needs to move out of No. 18 to give them some space.

“Honey knows that she’s been struggling and not feeling like herself,” Emma explains. “She’s experiencing a range of emotions and understands the need to address what’s happening and to seek support.

“She’s increasingly aware that something significant is going on, leaving her feeling disconnected from her usual self and not in her own skin.”

“As she begins to process the changes she’s experiencing, she knows that she must put her own well‑being first,” she continues. “Although she is kind and doesn’t want to upset anyone, Honey knows she’s going through emotional and physical changes that will require some privacy, something that’s difficult to have with a friend living with you.”

When Honey meets up with Bea in the café the following day and asks her to move out, Bea does her best to hide how upset she is.

Yet when she later starts her shift at McKlunky’s, things overwhelm her and she orders everyone out before trashing the shop!

Soon after, Will heads to the chicken shop and is shocked to find the place trashed, but Bea lies and claims she was attacked as she tries to garner sympathy.

Meanwhile, Honey books an appointment with the GP, but she’s frustrated when she feels like she feels like her concerns weren’t listened to.

The following day, as Bea prepares to move out of No. 18, she continues with her plan to get the Mitchells to feel sorry for her.

Despite Honey asking Bea to move out, she still considers her a good friend – something which Bea is prepared to manipulate.

“Bea has become the closest friend Honey has had in a long time, and she values the respect and ease within their relationship,” Emma adds. “Honey relates to Bea in a way she hasn’t experienced before. The dynamic with Bea feels balanced, equal, and entirely effortless.”

Will she manage to convince them to let her stay?

Honey believes Bea’s intentions are genuine,” Emma concludes. “She understands that Bea hasn’t had the easiest of lives, finding out immediately that she was bullied at school by Linda and her friends and later kicked out by her boyfriend.

“Honey sees Bea as a lost soul and naturally wants to help her, especially given how much Bea has been there for Honey’s family recently.

“Although Billy remains sceptical, Honey chooses to see the good in people and trusts Bea, although perhaps a little too much.”

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 23rd March (Episode 7299)

The Truemans prepare to welcome a visitor.

Suki dismisses Vinny’s olive branch.

Bea continues to overfamiliarise herself.

Tuesday 24th March (Episode 7300)

Bea’s emotions get the better of her.

Zoe is blindsided.

The Panesars and the Brannings attempt to bond.

Wednesday 25th March (Episode 7301)

The Slaters put on a show of family unity.

Vinny makes a gesture.

Bea attempts to garner sympathy.

Thursday 26th March (Episode 7302)

Cindy finds herself in hot water.

Bea orchestrates a plan.

Vicki supports Zack.