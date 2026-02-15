This week on EastEnders, Kat and Chrissie lure Jasmine back, Max tries to romance Linda with mixed results, Kojo wants his independence, and it’s the anniversary of Martin’s death.

1) Jasmine returns on the day of Anthony’s funeral

In Monday’s episode, it’s finally the day of Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) funeral, and poor Patrick (Rudolph Walker) is upset that Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is still missing and won’t be attending.

Anthony may have never known that Jasmine was his daughter, but with his estranged wife Sophie and his other children not attending the funeral, Patrick would still really like her to be there.

Meanwhile, after last Thursday’s episode saw Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and Kat (Jessie Wallace) face off in a tense showdown, Chrissie ended up giving Kat a lead which helps her track Jasmine down.

As the pair meet, Kat eventually manages to convince her to return to Walford for Patrick’s sake, hiding her true motive that she’s still trying to get answers about Anthony’s death.

Back at The Vic, Oscar heads upstairs where he finds both Chrissie and Jake (Joel Beckett) waiting for Jasmine’s imminent arrival.

When Jasmine does turn up, she’s horrified to realise that Kat trapped her, and that Chrissie is there ready to confront her!

With both Chrissie and Jasmine back under the same roof, will Jasmine finally reveal the truth about what really happened on Christmas Day?

2) Jasmine has a plan to frame Chrissie

While producers are remaining tight lipped about whether Jasmine fesses up to being the one who killed Anthony, they have revealed that Jasmine flees the confronting situation at The Vic – but she soon returns… with the murder weapon!

She suggests to Kat that they frame Chrissie for Anthony’s murder, but it’s too late. The police arrive and take Jasmine away, as she desperately tells Oscar to find evidence that she’s telling the truth.

The following day, Zoe (Michelle Ryan) is horrified as she gets the news that her daughter has been arrested for murder, while Patrick tries to come to terms with the fact that his granddaughter killed his son.

With Jasmine now under arrest, what does this mean for Zoe – is she about to be released?

3) Max tries to make it up to Linda

Last week was an eventful one for Max (Jake Wood) and Linda (Kellie Bright) – the pair, whose brief romance years ago led to Linda falling pregnant with Annie (Kellie Bright), have been slowly growing closer, and they shared a kiss at the end of Wednesday’s episode.

However, Max was keeping hidden the fact that he’d discovered that Louie (Jake McNally) is the one bullying Ollie (Harry Farr) at school.

Max warned Louie to stop, but when Louie hit Ollie the following day, Max was forced to confront Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter (Thomas Law) about their son’s behaviour.

Unfortunately, Bea (Ronni Ancona) overheard Max talking to Lauren about the tricky situation, and she soon told Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) what she’d uncovered.

When Elaine then confronted Louie, things escalated as she grabbed him by the arm, resulting in Ian (Adam Woodyatt) reporting her to the police!

Returning to the scene on Monday, things are tense between Linda, Max and Elaine at the boutique hotel, and Max tries to make amends for keeping Louie’s actions a secret by trying to put a stop to Ian’s vendetta.

When Max later talks to Lauren, he confesses to her that he’s developing real feelings for Linda and wants the pair to have a serious relationship.

Determined to put things right, he brings Louie to apologise to Ollie – will it be enough to stop Louie’s bullying behaviour?

Seeing how much of an effort Max has made, Linda invites him for a drink, wanting to get their co-parenting relationship back on track.

However, while Max takes this as a sign that she’s looking for a relationship, he has no idea that Linda just wants them to be platonic, so they can co-parent Annie without complicating things.

4) Johnny and Callum are hit by some big demands

It’s been a while since Johnny (Charlie Suff) went into business with old school friend Tim (Tom Ratcliffe), and despite Tim seemingly being interested in Callum (Tony Clay) when he was last on the square, nothing came of it.

However, it looks like we’re about to return to the drama, as Tim manages to drive a bigger wedge between Johnny and Callum.

This week, Tim messages Johnny asking to meet with him and Callum. Callum is reluctant to go, not having a good feeling about Tim, but Johnny admits that he’s been struggling to keep the business afloat and needs to ask his business partner for more money.

However, when they meet, Tim has a big request of his own – he asks Callum to do him an illegal favour.

Callum refuses and storms out, and when Johnny finds him later, Callum’s day has gone from bad to worse as he reveals that he’s received divorce papers from Ben (Max Bowden).

The pair end up having another row and Callum asks Johnny to leave.

The following day, the couple continue to disagree over Tim’s dodgy request. Things begin to look up for them when Callum tries to help Johnny find new investors for his business, which Johnny is convinced is doomed.

Later, the pair get another shock when a friend of Ben’s arrives with a worrying request. What does he need from them?

5) Kojo wants to regain his independence

Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) first attempt at independence took a dark turn when his new flat ended up being used for drug trafficking, with Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) forcing Kojo to run drugs for them.

With a few months having passed, this week sees Kojo reveal to Harry (Elijah Holloway) and George (Colin Salmon) that he’s missing his independence and is ready to move back into his old flat.

While George worries that his brother isn’t ready, and Harry certainly has his doubts about returning to the flat in which he was kept captive, Harry eventually decides to prioritise Kojo’s feelings and move back in too.

Meanwhile, George and Nicola (Laura Doddington) prepare to reveal the gender of their baby as they gather their loved ones at Harry’s Barn – and from the looks of the confetti, it appears they’re having a girl!

As Harry and Kojo’s moving day arrives on Thursday, Harry heads out with Gina (Francesca Henry) and Penny (Kitty Castledine) to celebrate, but the evening takes an uncomfortable turn when Penny makes a joke about Harry’s Casanova behaviour.

Harry rejected Gina when he returned to Albert Square after his stint in rehab, explaining that he’d been advised by his counsellors not to embark on a new relationship in the near future.

After Penny gives Harry some advice, he decides to extend an olive branch to Gina by presenting her with a necklace, and the pair reconcile with a kiss!

6) Lily and Sam mark the anniversary of Martin’s death

It’s been nearly a year since Martin (James Bye) died after being crushed during the explosion at The Vic as part of EastEnders‘ 40th anniversary episodes.

This week, Sam prepares to leave Walford after her successful treatment for breast cancer. However, before she leaves for Spain, she helps support Lily (Lillia Turner) in marking the anniversary of her father’s death.

Later, after the pair share a heart-to-heart, Sam realises just how much she needs her family.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 16th February (Episode 7279)

The Truemans prepare for an emotional day.

Kat takes control of a situation.

Max tries to heal a growing rift.

Tuesday 17th February (Episode 7280)

Jasmine has a request for Oscar.

Linda sets the record straight.

George and Nicola share an announcement.

Wednesday 18th February (Episode 7281)

Worrying news reaches Zoe.

Johnny makes a move to save his business.

George worries about Kojo.

Thursday 19th February (Episode 7282)

Tensions rise between Johnny and Callum.

Sam supports Lily on the anniversary of Martin’s death.

Harry confides in Penny about his love life.