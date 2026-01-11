EastEnders spoilers: 8 major storylines coming up this week

This week on EastEnders, Ravi makes a horrifying discovery, Max accidentally leads Bea on, and Jasmine spirals as secrets about Anthony come to light.

1) Ravi realises what he did

Over the last several months, Ravi’s (Aaron Thiara) life has spiralled into chaos, and while he’s trying to fulfil his promise to Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) to leave his dodgy past behind, his deal with Jack (Scott Maslen) to act as an informant means he’s being forced to continue working for the drug gang he’s trying escape from.

Initially entangled in drug-dealing county lines operations to help keep his family afloat, his choices cost dearly: his involvement lured Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) into danger as he forced them to work for him, and Harry’s attempt to escape eventually led to Okie’s (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) death.

After negotiating a deal with the police to walk free by working as an informant, Ravi has been feeding information to Jack in an attempt to bring down the larger players, but his double life isn’t without its challenges.

Last week, Nicola (Laura Doddington) and Harry got their revenge on Ravi by slipping drugs into his drink as he and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) enjoyed rums together at Harry’s Barn.

It didn’t take long for the drugs to take effect, and when a dazed Ravi stumbled into the square, Harry led him to The Arches, where he left him in the pit.

When Ravi managed to find his way out, he began hallucinating father Nish (Navin Chowdhry), who Ravi pushed to his death last year.

Meanwhile, a concerned Priya enlisted her friends and family to try to find Ravi after he failed to come home, and when Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) eventually found him, Ravi mistook him for Nish and gave him a battering, landing him in hospital.

On Monday, Ravi wakes up in the street with no memory of the night before, groggy and fearful.

After charging his phone, he gets some worrying messages from Priya, and soon realises that he’s responsible for landing his son in hospital!

Ravi has no choice to fess up to Priya, who’s left dumbfounded by his confession – but she’s soon got more pressing matters when the detectives arrive wanting to talk to her about what happened.

2) Ravi seeks revenge

After interviewing Priya, the police head to the square wanting to talk to Ravi.

Meanwhile, photos from Tuesday’s episode show Ravi heading to No. 1, with Nicola and Harry looking terrified as they come face to face with the man they drugged.

Has he figured out that they were responsible, and what does he have planned for them?

While the fates of Nicola and Harry remain under wraps for now, Ravi still has a job to do, and in Thursday’s episode, Jack puts pressure on him to step up his undercover work as his police informant.

3) Bea gets cosy with Max

Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) is the newest arrival in Albert Square, introduced last week as a former acquaintance of Linda’s (Kellie Bright) – and one with some choice words about what Linda was like in high school.

Linda and Honey (Emma Barton) went to make a swift exit from Linda’s school reunion after after Linda and Bea’s tense confrontation.

However, after Honey realised that she’d inadvertently left with Bea’s bag – which was identical to her own – the pair headed to Bea’s flat, where they found her in the process of being kicked out by her landlord.

A guilty Linda ended up offering Bea a room in Peacock Palace, and she’s moved to Albert Square as she tries to rebuild her life.

With the curiously irresistible-to-women Max (Jake Wood) also currently living at Linda and Elaine’s (Harriet Thorpe) ‘boutique hotel’, Bea takes a shine to her fellow guest this week, who is currently at odds with his family thanks to his many recent missteps.

On Monday, when Linda offers to pick up the rest of Bea’s things and then go for a drink with her, her plans shift after Ollie has another issue at school, after last week’s episodes saw him reprimanded for a bust-up with a fellow pupil.

Max voluntarily steps in to take Bea out so Linda can help Ollie — but Bea mistakenly believes that he’s asking her out on a date!

Max is surprised by when he realises Bea has misinterpreted his invite, but not wanting to make things more difficult for Linda, he doesn’t immediately correct her.

4) Bea lashes out at Linda over her “fake date” with Max

Max’s decision to go along with Bea’s misunderstanding soon sets up emotional fallout.

In Tuesday’s episode, as the pair head out together, Bea is convinced that they’re on a proper date. Max keeps up the pretence, partly for Linda’s sake, partly to be kind, but as the evening stumbles and Max subsequently lets down his own family commitments (including a memorial for Abi’s death), Bea finds herself humiliated and rejected and heartbroken.

On Wednesday, Honey comforts a distraught Bea who believes Linda orchestrated a “fake date” to make her look foolish – can Linda convince her otherwise, or is Bea still too determined to see Linda as the same girl she knew from school?

5) Yolande encourages Patrick to bond with his granddaughter

The Trueman family has been struggling since Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) shock death on Christmas Day night. The circumstances around his death have been murky: Zoe (Michelle Ryan) was found unconscious beside him and initially believed she was responsible, surrendering to police in guilt.

However, it was soon revealed that Anthony had suffered a second fatal blow, not caused by Zoe’s actions, and Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) soon became the most likely suspect.

Yet as Chrissie and Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) were working together, Zoe has refused to bring up Chrissie’s name, knowing it would implicate the woman who she’s now learnt is her daughter.

Next week, as investigation into Anthony’s death continues, the Slater and Trueman families continue to reel. Meanwhile, Patrick is battling immense guilt and remorse as he tries to navigate the family’s loss whilst coming to terms with his harsh final words to his son.

As the Truemans learn that Anthony’s body has been released and they can visit him at the Chapel of Rest the following day, Patrick’s guilt continues to overwhelm him.

He’s urged by Yolande (Angela Wynter) to reach out to granddaughter Jasmine. The pair agree to meet at The Vic – but at the same time, Jasmine has offered to watch Charli for Lily (Lillia Turner), and she takes the baby monitor as she heads downstairs to meet Patrick, unaware that it’s broken.

Initially, Patrick’s invitation to The Vic looks hopeful as they begin to bond. Yet when Lily comes back to find Charli crying upstairs, she explodes at Jasmine, furious at her for leaving her baby alone and not noticing her crying.

6) Jasmine spirals as pressure mounts

After the babysitting debacle, Patrick invites Jasmine to stay at No.20, though he privately shares his concerns with Yolande about her temperament.

Later, when Denise (Diane Parish) invites Jasmine to visit Anthony’s resting place with the rest of the family, she begins to unravel under the emotional weight, especially when Oscar (Pierre Moullier) tries to talk to her.

By Thursday, Jasmine turns up in Walford still drunk after a night out, as she uses alcohol to try to numb her guilt.

When Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) confronts her about how she’s been treating Patrick, she accidentally lets slip that Anthony “was no saint”. How will Jasmine feel about the revelation about the father she never knew?

7) Abi’s memorial exposes fractures in the Branning family

The Branning family have certainly had a stressful few months since returning to the forefront of the show – Oscar ended up inadvertently attacking Patrick not long after he arrived on the square, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) has been struggling with baby Jimmy’s diagnosis, and Max’s return to Walford has only added to the family’s stress.

Next week, the family are preparing for a memorial for Abi – Max’s daughter, and sister to Lauren and Oscar, who died in 2018.

Oscar invites Max and he promises to attend, but after getting waylaid by his ‘date’ with Bea, he ends up in Lauren and Oscar’s bad books.

On Thursday, Lauren tells Max he’s not welcome at the memorial. However, she’s faced with an emotional dilemma when Max hands her and Oscar a speech he’s written for the event and asks them to read it on his behalf.

Will Lauren and Oscar have a change of heart after their dad’s heartfelt gesture?

8) New beginnings and new business ambitions on the Square

Elsewhere, George (Colin Salmon) drops a surprise on Nicola as he reveals intentions to buy Walford East, which Ravi was forced to shut last year.

Finally, Penny (Kitty Castledine) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota), who shared a spontaneous one-night stand during the square’s New Year celebrations, are encouraged by Gina (Francesca Henry) to see if there’s real potential for something more than casual.

By Thursday, they’re off on a date at Container Junction, hinting at a possible budding romance.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 12th January (Episode 7259)

Ravi comes to a shocking realisation, Max gets a new fan, and Linda runs round after Bea.

Tuesday 13th January (Episode 7260)

The police continue their investigation into an attack, Oscar and Lauren plan a memorial for Abi, and Penny is concerned for a friend.

Wednesday 14th January (Episode 7261)

Nicola gets a nasty surprise, Honey offers a shoulder to cry on, and Gina gives Penny some romantic advice.

Thursday 15th January (Episode 7262)

The Brannings gather to remember Abi, Priya tries to reassure a loved one, and Jack turns up the pressure.