Next week on Coronation Street, Debbie takes the stand, David gives Jodie a place to stay, Betsy confronts Becky in prison, and is Megan pregnant?

1) Will Debbie take the blame for Billy’s death?

Carl’s (Jonathan Howard) lies are starting to unravel in the wake of last week’s dramatic events—or at least they would be, if anyone could prove it. Having already been planning his escape from Weatherfield, Carl arrived at Debbie (Sue Devaney) and Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) wedding with one eye on the exit.

When brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) attempted to expose him as the hit-and-run driver who ran down Tyrone (Alan Halsall), and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) made it clear she knew exactly what he’d been up to, Carl wasted no time in putting his plan into action.

Reeling after discovering Debbie had spoken to his mother shortly before her death—and kept it from him—Carl tried to flee with cash stolen from Debbie’s hotel. Although clearly drunk, he drove off with Debbie alongside him.

Distracted from the road as he railed against Debbie, Carl ploughed into the crashed minibus containing several wedding guests, sparking a fire that would later claim Billy Mayhew’s (Daniel Brocklebank) life.

In a desperate bid to cover his tracks, Carl moved Debbie into the driver’s seat, framing her for the crash.

Despite having no memory of the incident, Debbie later realised the truth when she noticed seatbelt bruising on her left shoulder—yet chose to stay silent to protect Carl, landing herself with multiple charges including death by dangerous driving.

Carl has since faced further scrutiny when Abi publicly confronted him in the Rovers over the missing hotel cash, after Carl insisted Debbie had handed the money over willingly.

Put on the spot, Debbie again covered for her brother—backing up his claim by lying she had lent him the cash.

But Abi isn’t the only one with suspicions, with hotel worker Ryan (Ryan Prescott) already having realised the books haven’t tallied since Carl took over looking after finances.

Hearing what had gone down in the Rovers, Ryan told Kevin that as soon as he managed to find some evidence, he’d be going to the police.

Next week, Ryan goes through the accounts with Debbie and explains that Carl has been taking money from her business for months. Debbie listens, but soon shuts the conversation down. When the issue is raised with Carl directly, how will he respond?

Meanwhile, Ronnie admits to Michael (Ryan Russell) that he’s worried Debbie will ignore legal advice and plead guilty, fearing what that could mean for her future.

Back at the flat, Kevin calls round in an attempt to persuade Debbie to change her mind, but the conversation quickly becomes strained. Sensing it’s going nowhere, Ronnie steps in and asks Kevin to leave.

Carl later visits the flat and continues his manipulation, pushing Debbie to plead guilty. Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) soon arrives and tells Debbie she must stop blaming herself, reminding her that the crash was an accident and that Billy would have wanted her to plead not guilty. Ronnie agrees, while Carl quietly masks his unease as Debbie considers her next move.

As Debbie takes the stand, will she plead guilty?

The situation continues to weigh on Ronnie when he later enters the café and overhears Mary (Patti Clare) and Asha (Tanisha Gorey) discussing the crash.

He briefly explains how sorry Debbie is for what’s happened, before heading back out, clearly affected by the ongoing fallout.

2) Betsy confronts Becky in prison

Over at No.6, Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Betsy (Sydney Martin) are attempting to get back to some form of normality now that Lisa’s ex-wife Becky (Amy Cudden) is behind bars.

After the truth about Becky’s kidnapping of Carla (Alison King) came to light, it was Lisa who placed her ex-wife under arrest—just as she herself was being taken away in an ambulance following the crash.

But Becky isn’t one to go quietly, warning Lisa that she was prepared to take her down with her.

After overhearing Lisa telling Carla about Becky’s threats, Betsy is left seething. Determined to confront her mum, she pays Becky a visit in prison and makes it clear exactly how she feels about everything she’s done.

Becky’s frustration is unmistakable as she listens, as the question remains over whether she’s serious about following through on her threat.

Later, Carla drops by to check on Betsy, concerned about how she’s coping. Desperate for the family unit to be restored, Betsy begs Carla to stay—but will she?

3) Is Shona’s sister all she seems?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, a shock twist last week saw the surprise arrival of Shona’s (Julia Goulding) estranged half-sister, Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown).

Jodie was first sighted in the Corriedale crossover, as the mysterious girl being kept captive in a van caught up in the tailback caused by the pile-up.

The driver of the van was eventually revealed to be none other than Emmerdale’s Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), despite his apparent on-screen death six years ago this month.

Shocked to spot her sister after they were both admitted to Hotten General, Jodie followed as Shona was transferred back to Weatherfield, making herself known shortly after Shona and David’s (Jack P Shepherd) baby, Harper, was delivered.

“We’ve mentioned on the show previously that Shona had a younger sister,” Corrie producer Kate Brooks recently told EverySoap and other press. “So we felt the time was right to bring that sister into the mix and unpack a bit of Shona’s backstory.”

“Jodie’s a complicated character and she comes with a lot of baggage, shall we say. Their relationship as sisters is quite fraught, they’ve got a lot of history between them. There’s some kind of deep seated resentment there as well. But they love each other, and even though they’ve been estranged for a number of years, that bond is still very strong and the tie that binds them.”

Next week, Shona and David are stunned when Jodie reveals that she was caught up in the same car accident in Yorkshire that they were in, though leaves out the fact that she spent the evening escaping her captor.

A short while later, David comes across Jodie outside the hospital entrance, clearly distressed and suffering a panic attack. When she admits she has nowhere else to go, David makes a spur of the moment decision.

Back at No.8, David introduces Jodie to Bethany (Lucy Fallon) and Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner), and she quickly charms them both. But while David is back at the hospital, Nick (Ben Price) calls round and is taken aback to find stranger Jodie making herself at home.

Tensions are high when David and Shona return to discover the pair in a stand-off. Shona’s concern deepens when she notices bruising on Jodie’s wrist, and Jodie explains that she’d been trying to escape an abusive relationship before the crash. But the question lingers over how much of Jodie’s story can really be trusted.

“Jodie is a really interesting character,” Kate continues. “She’s a bit of a troublemaker, and she’s got a bit of mischief in her eyes. But all is not what it seems for Jodie and there’s a lot of layers to her.”

“There’s lots of secrets to explode. And she is going to bring an awful lot of drama to the Platt’s household. She makes herself invaluable to that family unit, but she may have ulterior motives.”

“Graham was a character with a murky past who was capable of many things. And for Jodie to be embroiled with somebody of that ilk sheds a light on what kind of character she is and what kind of character to expect.”

The following day, Jodie plays the attentive sister, treating Shona to lunch as she quietly cements her place in the household…

4) Baby Harper takes a turn for the worse

Later in the week, as David and Shona spend a quiet moment with newborn Harper in the ICU—who will be undergoing surgery to remove a tumour once she’s fit enough—the calm is abruptly shattered when an alarm sounds.

Moments later, a doctor delivers worrying news—Harper’s condition has taken a sudden turn, and she urgently needs a blood transfusion.

Terrified, David and Shona are left clinging to one another as they wait to learn what happens next.

5) Is Megan pregnant?

Will’s (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) jealousy over abuser Megan’s (Beth Nixon) relationship with Daniel (Rob Mallard) further intensifies next week, leading the teen to target him again.

Will’s seething as he spots Daniel and Megan arrive at No.1, laden with a cake and presents for Bertie’s (Rufus Morgan-Smith) 7th birthday. Daniel later confides in Megan about Will’s recent behaviour at school, revealing he’s already had to put him in detention.

When Daniel suggests she come along to Bertie’s birthday party the following day, Megan is thrilled by the invitation.

But things quickly take an awkward turn. As Megan leaves the corner shop with something tucked away in her bag, she’s confronted by a hostile Will, who demands to know whether she stayed the night at Daniel’s.

Later, at Bertie’s party, Alya (Sair Khan) asks him to fetch the candles from her bag. But Bertie makes a mistake and grabs Megan’s bag instead—pulling out a pregnancy test and leaving her completely mortified. How will Daniel react?

The situation worsens when Daniel heads out to Ken’s car, intending to drive to work, only to be horrified to find it has been vandalised with a phallic symbol.

It isn’t long before Megan tracks Will down in the ginnel and lays into him, accusing him of taking things too far.

On Friday, Leanne and Eva come across Megan in Victoria Garden, clearly distressed about something. But what news does she have to share with them?

Later, at the bistro, Daniel thanks Megan for taking Bertie to school before admitting that he’s developing real feelings for her—leaving Megan facing yet another emotional complication as she hides her predatory relationship with 16-year-old Will.

Could Megan be pregnant—and if so, who is the baby’s father?

6) Todd and Summer struggle

At the corner shop flat, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is struggling in the aftermath of Billy’s death. It had been particularly bad timing, since Billy had that day discovered the full extent of Theo’s abuse of Todd, and was giving him the support he needed to finally walk away.

After realising that Billy finally knew the full truth, Theo committed his most evil act yet, re-buckling Billy’s seatbelt in the overturned minibus as he attempted to escape.

Moments later, the bus erupted in a huge explosion, killing Billy.

Thanks to Theo’s continued gaslighting, Todd is faced with guilt of his own, and after Summer (Harriet Bibby) calls over with a photo of Billy that they can use at the funeral, Todd struggles with the task of writing a suitable eulogy.

Later in the week, the pair are walking down Victoria Street and come across Toyah (Georgia Taylor), who offers her condolences. But as they near the undertakers, a private ambulance pulls up and they realise that it contains Billy’s body.

Summer breaks down as Todd does his best to console her.

But later in the week, Summer spots Debbie—the woman taking responsibility for Billy’s death—having a momentary chuckle with Ronnie on the street.

How will a furious Summer react?