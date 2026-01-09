6 Huge Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 12th to 16th January

Next week on Emmerdale, Moira is arrested as part of the investigation into Celia’s crimes, the search for Bear continues, and which resident is hiding a killer secret?

1) The police discover a body

Amid the death, revelations and destruction of the past week, one of several shock twists revealed that Ray (Joe Absolom) had been killed by an unidentified assailant.

As the week opened, an unseen figure was shown dragging Ray’s body, wrapped in a tarpaulin, across the grass behind Tenants House.

By that evening, the body had been stashed in the back of one of the depot’s vans—unknowingly driven by Jai (Chris Bisson).

After a failed trip to Manchester, which saw Jai caught in a tailback caused by the Corriedale pile-up, he returned to the depot with Ray’s body still hidden in the van, where it remained undetected.

Next week, the residents of Emmerdale are going about their morning business when a convoy of police vehicles come through the village, putting everyone on edge.

The police make their way to the depot, where there is already an ongoing inquiry into the suspected trafficking of drugs through the business. The investigation stems from an anonymous tip-off made by Dylan (Fred Kettle), who had tried to put a stop to Ray’s operation after being forced to take part in drug drops during deliveries.

But as the officers begin their search and open up one of the vans, Jai, Caleb (Will Ash) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) are shocked by the news that there is a body inside.

Over in the café, villagers are speechless when Billy comes in and shares the news, but are more than one of them looking a bit shifty…?

Later, April attempts to open Dylan’s eyes to the way Ray controlled and manipulated them, but Dylan isn’t ready to hear it. Having once looked up to Ray as a father figure, his anger and grief collide, and he storms out, adamant that Ray didn’t deserve to meet such a violent end.

2) Jai is questioned

Police attention quickly centres on Jai as officers question him about his use of the van and press him for a clear timeline.

When they leave the depot, making it clear they’ll be back in touch, Caleb pulls Jai aside, uneasy and convinced that whoever killed Ray hasn’t gone far.

Unaware that she’s also dead, Jai suggests Ray’s mum Celia (Jaye Griffiths) could be responsible, but Caleb isn’t convinced, suspecting the truth lies much closer to home.

The following day, DC Stewart (Neil Grainger) continues the enquiry by speaking with Caleb about any possible link between Jai and Ray. When Caleb mentions Jai’s divorce from Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy)—who Ray had been in a relationship shortly before his death—Stewart notes it with interest.

3) Laurel lashes out

Over at Mulberry, Laurel is still reeling after ending her relationship with Ray, having finally learned the extent of the abhorrent activities he’d been involved in over recent months.

Son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) is quick to take Laurel to task on it when they have a disagreement, pointing out that she doesn’t get to lecture him on what’s right and wrong after she brought someone like Ray into their lives. He’s stunned when Laurel subsequently reveals that Ray’s body has been discovered.

The following day, Laurel seeks solace in the church as she prays. When she leaves, she runs into Marlon (Mark Charnock) and unleashes her anger at him for not telling her about Ray’s true nature sooner.

Claudette (Flo Wilson) steps in and gently suggests they both come inside to talk things through, but Laurel refuses and walks away, leaving Marlon weighed down by her words.

Laurel later finds herself facing questions from DS Walsh about her relationship with Ray. When she suggests that Jai may not have been entirely comfortable with her new romance, officers take note—though Laurel is insistent that Jai could not be responsible for Ray’s death. Nevertheless, Jai is taken in for questioning, leaving him worried about the attention.

Later, over coffee, Nicola cautiously raises the idea that Jai could be involved, but quickly backs off when she realises how upsetting the speculation is for Laurel.

4) Jai comes under scrutiny

Suspicion comes to a head in the Woolpack when Jai finds himself under intense scrutiny from the residents.

As he angrily protests his innocence, he lashes out, accusing April (Amelia Flanagan) and Dylan before storming out.

As April is supported by her family, attention turns once again to Ray’s death. When DS Walsh talks to them all outside the pub, the villagers beginning to question who is really responsible—and it becomes clear that many are harbouring secrets of their own…

5) Paddy breaks down

Meanwhile, the search for Bear (Joshua Richards) continues, with hopes of finding him alive rapidly fading and the family struggling to face what may lie ahead.

Police have already warned Paddy to prepare himself for the worst—unaware that, shortly before her own death at Ray’s hands, Celia had claimed to have already killed Bear.

A heartbroken Paddy tries to distract himself by keeping busy as the family attempt to rally around him. Lewis means well as he tries to offer some support whilst they help out at Butlers, but only succeeds in making things harder.

Unbeknownst to them both, the makeshift grave of Bear’s fellow forced worker Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi) lies only metres away, next to which is a patch of freshly disturbed ground… a second grave.

Later, as Paddy heads home, he’s supported by Rhona, Marlon and Jai—only for the moment to be shattered when DS Walsh arrives and takes Jai away for questioning.

Mandy (Lisa Riley) video calls Paddy (Dominic Brunt) from Ireland, but once the call ends, Paddy breaks down, leaving Dylan at a loss as to how to comfort him.

6) Moira is arrested!

Up at Butlers, Moira is in at the deep end as she faces accusations of being in on all of former business partner Celia’s illicit operations.

After tenant Celia’s disappearance, with the presumption she’d gone to Wales as planned, Joe took a look around the vacant farmhouse and found an envelope, containing the documents for all the forced workers.

With his sights still firmly set on acquiring Butlers Farm, Joe seized his opportunity. Armed with phone footage he had recently taken showing Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) killing her brother John (Oliver Farnworth), Joe used it as leverage—blackmailing Robert (Ryan Hawley) into planting the evidence from Celia in Moira’s living room, to frame her as Celia’s accomplice.

Next week, as Moira heads off to Hotten General to pick up Cain (Jeff Hordley), DC Stewart arrives at Butlers to start talking to the workers about the Celia connection.

Robert and Victoria are left fielding questions, carefully wording their answers in an effort to keep suspicion away from an innocent Moira.

Once Cain and Moira return home, they are interviewed together. DS Walsh questions Moira closely about her connection to Celia, with Moira hoping she has said enough to satisfy her.

But when the police then visit Home Farm, Joe cannot help but stir the pot, making some pointed comments that indicate Moira may not be as innocent as she appears.

Spurred by the comments, the police later return to Butlers with a search warrant. Confident she has nothing to hide, Moira allows the officers to search the house.

During the search, officers uncover certain evidence in the lounge, leaving Moira stunned as she is arrested on suspicion of human trafficking!

During further questioning at the station, Moira maintains that she was not involved in Celia’s operation. Back at home, Caleb helps Cain by making arrangements to secure Moira the best possible legal representation.

Kim (Claire King) later confronts Joe over Moira’s arrest, questioning whether he’s had any involvement. Deciding she doesn’t want to hear the answer, she shuts the conversation down and warns him to keep his distance from the situation.

After Kim leaves, Joe is left alone—and immediately places a discreet phone call, asking for an update.

What else is Joe planning?