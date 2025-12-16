ITV releases the full cast list for Corriedale, the Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover

ITV have released the full cast list for Corriedale, the Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover which will air in January 2026.

More details have emerged about Corriedale, the highly-anticipated Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover, which promises “explosive scenes, nail biting drama and never before seen interactions between some of the nation’s most loved soap characters.”

It was recently confirmed that the show will air at 8pm on Monday 5th January 2026, and ITV have now revealed that forty-one characters from both shows will feature.

An initial promo image for the crossover, revealed back in October, showed that Emmerdale‘s and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Coronation Street‘s Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) would feature in the special one-hour crossover episode.

Then, earlier this month, the first teaser trailer was released, revealing that Corrie‘s David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford), as well as Emmerdale‘s Liam Cavanagh (Johnny McPherson), would also feature in the drama as a car accident sent the worlds of Weatherfield and Emmerdale quite literally collide.

The atmospheric trailer showed the aftermath of the crash on a dark and stormy country road near the village of Hotten.

As emergency services rush to the scene, desperate voices call for help in the darkness as a fire rapidly spreads and begins to engulf a minivan which is on its side, while another car is seen on its roof.

At least four vehicles appear to be involved in the collision.

Yesterday, a further promotional trailer was released, adding a further 11 names to the confirmed list as the new video detailed of the catastrophic pile up and teased more characters who might be in jeopardy.

New characters confirmed as being amongst the residents of Weatherfield caught up in the drama were Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), James Bailey (Jason Callender), Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey), Carla Connor (Alison King), Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

From the world of Emmerdale, involved in the drama are Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), as well as the previously announced characters of Aaron Dingle and Lisa Swain.

The dramatic trailer showed what happens in the aftermath of the horror crash, as Weatherfield Detective Constable Kit Green takes control of the situation, as a frantic Carla Connor can be seen trying to calm someone down.

Meanwhile, injured Shona and David Platt are tended to at the roadside by Emmerdale paramedic Jacob Gallagher.

Nearby, Corrie’s trainee paramedic Asha Alahan shares the screen with Cain Dingle as she tries to help more casualties.

Both shows have pregnant women caught up in the drama, and Charity can be seen trying to help a screaming Shona in a scene in Hotton General Hospital.

And as the trailer draws to a close Kevin and Abi Webster search for Debbie at the crash site, while a desperate Robert Sugden screams out for Aaron in the darkness alongside Joe Tate.

Now, the show has released the full cast list for the one-hour episode.

A total of sixteen characters from Emmerdale will be involved, as well as twenty-five characters from Corrie – including an as-yet unknown character by the name of Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown).

Coronation Street Cast

Here are all 25 characters from Coronation Street who will be appearing in Corriedale:

Abi Webster – Sally Carman-Duttine

Asha Alahan – Tanisha Gorey

Becky Swain – Amy Cudden

Betsy Swain – Sydney Martin

Billy Mayhew – Daniel Brocklebank

Carl Webster – Jonathan Howard

Carla Connor – Alison King

Cassie Plummer – Claire Sweeney

David Platt – Jack P Shepherd

Debbie Webster – Sue Devaney

James Bailey – Jason Callender

Jodie – Olivia Frances-Brown

Ken Barlow – William Roache

Kevin Webster – Michael Le Vell

Kit Green – Jacob Roberts

Lisa Swain – Vicky Myers

Ronnie Bailey – Vinta Morgan

Sarah Platt – Tina O’Brien

Shona Platt – Julia Goulding

Steve McDonald – Simon Gregson

Summer Spellman – Harriet Bibby

Theo Silverton – James Cartwright

Tim Metcalfe – Joe Duttine

Todd Grimshaw – Gareth Pierce

Tracy McDonald – Kate Ford

Emmerdale Cast

Here are all 16 characters from Emmerdale who will be appearing in Corriedale:

Aaron Dingle – Danny Miller

Cain Dingle – Jeff Hordley

Charity Dingle – Emma Atkins

Chas Dingle – Lucy Pargeter

Eric Pollard – Christopher Chittell

Jacob Gallagher – Joe-Warren Plant

Jai Sharma – Christopher Bisson

Joe Tate – Ned Porteous

John Sugden – Oliver Farnworth

Liam Cavanagh – Jonny McPherson

Mackenzie Boyd – Lawrence Robb

Moira Dingle – Natalie J Robb

Ray Walters – Joe Absolom

Robert Sugden – Ryan Hawley

Sarah Sugden – Katie Hill

Victoria Sugden – Isabel Hodgins

The hour long Corriedale episode will air at 8pm on Monday 5th January, just after the usual episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street in their new ‘soap power hour’ slots.

From next year, both soaps will air Monday–Friday, with Emmerdale at 7pm followed by Coronation Street at 7:30pm.

While the two half-hour episodes of each soap will drop on ITVX at 7am that morning, the hour-long episode of Corriedale will not drop earlier in the day, and viewers will have to wait until 8pm to watch the drama on ITV1.