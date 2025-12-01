More characters confirmed for Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover in new trailer

Tonight, ITV releases the first trailer for its upcoming Corriedale crossover, as the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale collide in dramatic fashion.

In October, the show released the first picture for the crossover episode, as it revealed DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) as the first two iconic characters to be confirmed as starring in the drama-filled hour long special.

The photos were taken on the first of a series of exhilarating night shoots for the episode, and showed Vicky Myers and Danny Miller together behind the scenes before action was called.

However, when the photos were released in late October, producers were still staying silent on what would cause the worlds of Emmerdale and Coronation Street to collide.

All they confirmed was that the one-off episode would be one hour long, and would feature “explosive scenes, nail biting drama and never before seen interactions between some of the nation’s most loved soap characters.”

Now, as the new trailer is released, we’ve finally had the first details of exactly what’s in store. ITV have confirmed that the two soaps will come together thanks to a multi-vehicle pile-up, causing characters from Coronation Street and Emmerdale to meet for the first time.

The atmospheric trailer shows the aftermath of the crash on a dark and stormy country road near the village of Hotten.

As emergency services rush to the scene, desperate voices call for help in the darkness as a fire rapidly spreads and begins to engulf a minivan which is on its side, while another car is seen on its roof.

At least four vehicles appear to be involved in the collision.

On top of the previously announced presence of DS Lisa Swain, we now know that Corrie‘s David Platt and Tracy Barlow will feature, as actors Jack P Shepherd and Kate Ford join the crossover.

From Emmerdale, Liam Cavanagh (Johnny McPherson) joins the previously announced Aaron Dingle as he’s also involved in the crash.

However, there’s no word yet on why the residents of Weatherfield are heading across the Pennines to Yorkshire, and how the characters from the two soaps have ended up in the catastrophic collision.

The promo shows a huge fireball erupt from one of the vehicles involved.

Of what’s in store in the historic episode, Vicky Myers previously teased: “When I read the script and found out how two worlds collide, who is involved and how the characters interact, not to mention the impact the events of the night will have… Wow. It’s going to be unmissable.”

“This has been in the pipeline for quite some time and the talented team behind the scenes at Coronation Street and Emmerdale, has worked tirelessly to make this happen. I’m really looking forward to meeting, and working with, people I haven’t met or worked with before, both in front of and behind the camera. It’s going to be epic.“

Giving his thoughts on being a part of the crossover, Danny Miller said: “I am made up that Aaron is in the Corriedale episode. Originally from Manchester, Coronation Street has always been an iconic show in our house just as much as Emmerdale. So to cross them both over is a great idea.

“The night shoots have been full on with having young kids but a lot of fun and it’s been great working with the Corrie team. I can’t wait to see how the episode plays out with the separate storylines from both Emmerdale and Corrie. It’s going to be epic and every soap fan’s dream.”

While Corriedale may be a one off, producers are teasing that the crash is just the start of the drama. The aftermath of the stunt “gives rise to fear, murderous intent, death, destruction, closely-guarded secrets, and lies.”

Life in Emmerdale and Weatherfield will never be the same again!

The special episode of Corriedale will air in early January 2026, as it kicks off ITV’s new ‘soap power hour’ with what it’s describing as “a celebration of the soap genre.”

From January next year, the two soaps will air Monday–Friday, with 30 minute Emmerdale episodes at 8pm, followed by 30 minute Coronation Street episodes at 8.30pm.

Episodes will continue to drop at 7am on ITVX, before transmission that evening.

Coronation Street currently airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-9pm, each episode one hour long. Emmerdale currently airs at 7.30pm on weekdays, as half hour episodes, with a one-hour episode on Thursdays.

Corriedale airs on ITV in January 2026.