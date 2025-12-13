Next week on Coronation Street, the police are called to Todd and Theo’s flat, Megan takes her manipulation of Will to the next step, and Dee-Dee has some big news for her family.

1) Police descend on Todd and Theo’s flat

As Todd (Gareth Pierce) begins to take action against coercive partner Theo (James Cartwright), Monday will see a special episode focusing solely on the pair, shown through a number of fly-on-the-wall cameras.

After Theo’s abuse intensified, Friday’s episode saw Todd plant hidden cameras in the flat.

“Todd is starting to sense real danger, rather than a fixable situation, but he’s now so far in he’s trapped,” Gareth Pierce tells us.

“We are seeing moments (for instance at A&E after the mirror incident) where he might decide to confide in someone, but he’s too ashamed of the situation he’s found himself in and the extent to which he’s been duped.”

“Theo also used a classic gaslighting method of leveraging his own mental health in order to keep Todd in the relationship. “If you leave me, I don’t know what I’ll do…” Todd is intelligent enough to spot that’s a power move, but he’s still not willing to test it.”

“The cameras potentially protect Todd from what Theo might do, but I also think he subconsciously wants to start keeping a record of how bad the abuse is becoming. Not necessarily because he intends to show the footage to anybody at this stage, but for his own sanity and perspective.”

As well as Todd’s own hidden cameras, the episode will utilise doorbell cameras, CCTV and police bodycams as we see the disturbing events that have taken place in the flat over the past few days, culminating in the police descending on the street following reports of a domestic incident.

Could Todd be in serious danger?

“At this stage, yes,” Gareth tells us.

“The physical abuse is fast becoming normalised and happening nearly every day. Because of Theo’s effective isolation of Todd, there is no release or support around him.”

“There is a high risk of Todd being badly wounded, or boiling over in retaliation, so the stakes are increasingly high. He is fast approaching rock bottom and the question will become whether that might ignite the fire to find a way out.”

Will Theo finally be exposed?

2) George is concerned for Todd

The next morning, Todd gets to work on tidying up the flat, as he tries to get his head around what has happened.

His and Theo’s facade doesn’t get past Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) however, when she sees the state of the flat and later comments to George (Tony Maudsley) that she suspects there’s more going on than meets the eye.

Determined to keep up appearances, Todd and Theo later welcome George and Christina (Amy Robbins) in for lunch, smiles firmly in place, and George takes the opportunity to offer Todd his job at the undertakers back.

But as the conversation drifts to the previous night, George mentions that Bernie witnessed the aftermath as he quizzes them about what happened.

Will Todd and Theo stick to their story?

3) Will Brody make a move on Megan?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) admits to Bernie that he’s yet to make any friends following his recent move to Weatherfield.

Viewers will of course know that Will has been more pre-occupied with his ardour for athletic coach Megan (Beth Nixon), who has groomed the 15-year-old into a ‘relationship’.

Keen to broaden Will’s world a little, Bernie decides to intervene, turning to her grandson Brody (Ryan Mulvey) and suggesting he make the effort to get to know Will.

Whilst carrying on with Will, Megan has also started to date local teacher Daniel (Rob Mallard). She insists the relationship with Daniel is purely a front, designed to deflect suspicion, but it’s clear she’s taking a certain satisfaction in Will’s jealousy as it plays out.

When Megan lines up another ‘training session’ with Will, Daniel can’t help but notice the big grin coming over Will’s face, and clocks that there’s something more going on than meets the eye.

Brody soon appears, explaining that Bernie thought it might be good for them to spend some time together. But when Brody casually invites himself along to the training session, Will’s mood visibly drops.

Back on the street, Brody then mentions he’s considering asking Megan out, but how will Will react?

4) Megan beds Will!

Later in the week, it’s Will’s 16th birthday, and it’s clear he knows exactly what he wants to do to celebrate, given that Megan has insisted they wait until he reaches the age of consent before they sleep together.

Dad Ben (Aaron McCusker) and stepmum Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) wish Will a happy birthday, but pretend to brush it off as a low-key affair and claim they’ve been too busy to plan anything. Will masks his disappointment and heads out alone.

When he meets up with Megan, he’s quick to remind her of his milestone after she wishes him a happy birthday, and produces a keycard to a room at the Chariot Square Hotel.

Back at the Rovers, Ben, Eva and Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) get to work decorating the back room for Will’s birthday, while Maggie (Pauline McLynn) repeatedly tries to contact him.

Preoccupied, Will ignores the calls as he professes his love for Megan. She assures him she feels the same, before suggesting they go to bed.

When Steve (Simon Gregson) casually mentions to Ben that he saw Will heading into the Chariot Square earlier, it stops Ben in his tracks. With no idea why Will would be there—and still no joy getting him to answer his phone—confusion quickly turns into concern.

Over at the hotel, Will’s in bliss after spending the afternoon in bed with Megan, but their bubble is quickly burst by someone hammering on the door.

The pair are horrified when they quickly realise it’s Ben!

Is Ben about to catch Megan in the act?

5) How will the Baileys react to Dee-Dee’s news?

Meanwhile Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) prepares to break the news to her family that she’s been offered a dream position at a law firm in Singapore.

Dee-Dee has already confided her news in friend Alya (Sair Khan), but has been dreading telling brother James (Jason Callender) in particular, given that he’s acting as co-parent to Dee-Dee’s baby daughter, Laila.

Next week, Dee-Dee tells dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) that she’s managed to land a new job, but before she gets chance to explain further, Ed has to leave and suggests that they all gather in the bistro to celebrate.

But when the family later meet and Dee-Dee drops her bombshell, Ed, James, and Michael (Ryan Russell) reel in shock.

Later in the week, as James fails to show for Dee-Dee’s special dinner, will she be able to go through with accepting the job offer?

6) Joanie lashes out

Over at No.4, Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) find themselves facing foster-daughter Joanie’s (Savanna Pennington) wrath.

The pair are determined to give Joanie and her sister Shanice (Molly Kilduff) a Christmas to remember after a tough year, and kick things off with a Christmas themed breakfast next week.

When Joanie mentions she’s been invited to a party by an older girl from school, Sally soon shuts the idea down, questioning the girl’s influence and instead arranging for Fiz (Jennie McApline) to come over with Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Billie Naylor).

But to Sally and Tim’s horror, when Fiz arrives with the girls, Joanie throws an almighty tantrum as she questions Sally’s authority, making it clear that she will never replace her mum.

In her fury, Joanie ends up pushing over the Christmas tree as a mortified Sally and Tim look on.

Will they be able to bring Joanie under control?

7) Has Abi rumbled Carl’s secret trysts?

Also next week, are Carl’s (Jonathan Howard) hookups with James about to be revealed?

James is quick to regret his actions when he drunkenly sends Carl a text, and makes it clear to Carl that it was a mistake. Carl however hasn’t yet read the message, as he explains that he’s mislaid his phone.

When James warns him that he needs to delete that message in case Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) somehow happens to read it, Carl races back to the flat.

Carl’s relieved when he finds the phone, but as he takes a look at James’s message, he doesn’t realise that Abi has entered and has read the message over his shoulder.

How will Carl explain the flirty message away?