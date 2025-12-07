10 Huge EastEnders Spoilers for This Week – 8th to 11th December

This week on EastEnders, Sam Mitchell returns looking for money, Teddy’s court date arrives, Nicola reveals her pregnancy news to George, Oscar’s 18th birthday gets underway, and Peacock Palace is under threat.

1) Why is Sam Mitchell back?

The final moments of last Thursday’s episode saw Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) return, just as Zoe (Michelle Ryan) was pondering whether Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) really is her stalker.

With Zoe and Sam having plenty of history, it seems a distinct possibility – but we soon learn that Sam is back for a very different reason.

In Monday’s episode, she quickly begins to cause trouble as she sneaks into No. 55, where she tries to steal money from Phil’s (Steve McFadden) safe.

It’s only been 10 months since Cindy (Michelle Collins) stole Phil’s gun from his safe, but it seems he still hasn’t changed the code to something less obvious.

Nigel (Paul Bradley) spots Sam’s efforts to take the cash, but when he mistakes her for his adoptive daughter Clare, he lets her take it.

Back outside on the square, Sam and Zoe bump into each other for the first time, but as Zoe accuses her ex-accomplice of being the one responsible for stalking her, but Sam denies it.

When Phil realises that the money has gone from his safe, Nigel gives him a description of the woman who took, it leading Phil to mistakenly believe that Nicola (Laura Doddington) was responsible.

He heads over to Harry’s Barn to lay into her, but on the way there he spots Sam and Kat in the middle of a tense confrontation, and realises that his sister was the one responsible.

Sam manages to slip away before Phil catches up to her, and she heads to McClunky’s to meet son Ricky (Frankie Day). Jack spots the mother and son’s clandestine meeting, and intervenes as Sam tries to escape Walford as quickly as she arrived.

As the exes, whose affair resulted in Sam falling pregnant with Ricky Jr, come face to face, Sam reveals a shock truth about her health.

EastEnders producers have already revealed that Sam fears she has cancer, having discovered a lump in her breast.

A release for her return has already given away most of what’s in store in the weeks ahead, as it revealed: “The results later confirm that Sam does have breast cancer, but having received an early diagnosis due to getting checked quickly, Sam is able to make a full recovery when she removes the lump via a lumpectomy in scenes set to air in the New Year.”

“The storyline will follow Sam and those around her from the point she considers seeking medical advice, receiving a diagnosis, and the treatment that follows, and will highlight the importance of speaking to medical professionals when changes occur in your breast.”

The show is working with charity Breast Cancer Now, as well as experts in the field, to ensure the storyline is handled sensitively and accurately.

2) Nicola reveals all

Last week, Nicola did her best to help Harry (Elijah Holloway) with his recovery as she kept a watchful eye on him at No. 1, but when she left Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey (Emma Barton) to babysit him for the evening, he managed to sneak out and score. Later, he overheard his mum talking to Honey about the fact she’s pregnant.

Next week, her worries continue when Harry openly asks her to lend him money to buy more drugs.

She refuses, but fearful that he’ll continue to spiral, she decides to keep him in the dark about Teddy’s upcoming trial to avoid upsetting him further.

However, it’s not long before George (Colin Salmon) arrives to check in on Harry and inadvertently reveals that Teddy is now planning on pleading guilty as Harry spots the headline on his newspaper.

Distraught, Harry reveals to George that he was the one who killed Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), causing George to insist that he turn himself into the police.

Harry agrees, but Nicola arrives just in time.

In an effort to stop Harry from going to the police, she confesses to him and George that she’s pregnant with George’s child.

3) Kim struggles in the aftermath of her breakup

Last week saw Anthony reveal Howie’s (Delroy Atkinson) secret at his and Kim’s (Tameka Empson) engagement party – not only had Howie stolen the ring he used to propose from a delivery meant for Penny (Kitty Castledine), but he’d also blackmailed Oscar (Pierre Moullier) and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and kept Patrick’s (Rudolph Walker) gambling winnings.

Kim briefly considered giving her partner/fiancé a second chance, admitting that she’d made plenty of mistakes over the years too, but eventually made the heartbreaking decision to end their relationship.

Next week, Kim drowns her sorrows at The Vic, and in the heat of the moment after a few too many drinks, offers to sell her car for Yolande (Angela Wynter) to use in her upcoming Christmas raffle.

It’s another couple of days before Kim learns that she drunkenly agreed to sell her car to Yolande. Will she come to regret her decision, or is it the right decision to help her move on from Howie?

4) Zoe warns Anthony to stay away

Unsurprisingly, the question of who is stalking Zoe continues next week, and there’s no end in sight.

With last week’s revelation that Anthony’s estranged wife Sophie has taken out a restraining order for him – with currently no hints as to what happened between them – Kat begins to worry that Anthony is the one to blame for her daughter’s torment.

As she learns the truth about Anthony’s marriage breakup, she warns him to stay away from her daughter.

The following day, Anthony learns that Patrick has called Sophie to try to get answers, and he’s furious. Later, as Zoe heads to The Vic to speak to her mum, Kat warns her to stay away from Anthony.

Is Anthony about to find himself ostracised from Walford, or will he come up for a good explanation for what happened between him and Sophie?

5) The Square rally to help Sam

In Tuesday’s episode, Sam tells Jack that she’s found a lump, but that she hasn’t yet been to see a doctor about it. As Jack tries to question her, Phil interrupts them to take back the money Sam stole from his safe.

When Jack tells Denise (Diane Parish) about Sam’s health fears, Denise heads to speak to her, where she cuts her a deal.

However, later on, as Sam attends Lily’s family dinner at No. 31 along with Ricky Junior, she realises that Jack and Denise’s deal was just a bluff.

Upset, she heads to Phil’s place to beg him for a place to stay, leading to her concocting a mysterious Plan B…

The following day, as Phil and Julie (Karen Henthorn) head to The Arches to begin recording Nigel’s ‘Santa Claws’ film, Sam puts her new plan into action.

However, Jack and Denise soon realise that Sam has skipped her doctor’s appointment. They raise the alarm with Phil, and the trio head to confront her.

In Thursday’s episode, Julie, Phil and Ricky Jnr. rile at Sam for her actions, but why is she so reluctant to speak to a medical specialist, and what does she need so much cash for?

6) George reels from Nicola’s confession

After learning that Nicola is pregnant with his child, George is in shock, and seeks out Honey to get confirmation that she’s telling the truth.

He and Nicola later meet for a drink at The Albert to talk things through.

Little do the known, back at No. 1, an unsupervised Harry has turned back to drugs. As the pair later arrive home, they’re shocked to realise that Harry is nowhere to be seen, and he’s left a note revealing that he’s left.

In Wednesday’s episode, it’s the day of Teddy’s trial, as he readies himself to plead guilty to killing Okie.

Gina (Francesca Henry) joins George in trying to track Harry down, and when they eventually find him, Harry tells Gina that he was the one who killed Okie.

George and Gina manage to convince Harry to head to court and support Teddy, much to Nicola’s frustration. There, they reel as Teddy’s verdict is read out – is he going down?

Following the Mitchells’ trip to court, Zack (James Farrar) and Nicola argue after Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) decides he wants to move in with Zack, and Zack supports his decision. Meanwhile, as Harry shuts himself away in The Arches to take more drugs, he accidentally overdoses!

7) Ian tries to put a stop to Peacock Palace

Ian (Adam Woodyatt) was frustrated last week to learn that Elaine’s (Harriet Thorpe) new Peacock Palace venture was sponsoring the Albert Square Christmas lights switch on. Next week, his vendetta against Elaine continues as he raises concerns about whether the new boutique hotel has got the right planning permissions.

Elaine is concerned that Ian is going to jeopardise her new business before it’s even opened, so sets up Johnny (Charlie Suff) and Callum (Tony Clay) on a dinner date with Tim (Tom Ratcliffe), Johnny’s former uni friend and now business partner, to see if Tim can pull some strings at the council.

With Callum having already been jealous when he realised how attractive Johnny’s new business partner is, how will the trio’s dinner date go, and will Tim be able to help Elaine?

8) Oscar’s 18th birthday party gets underway

As Oscar prepares to turn 18, sister Lauren rallies the family together to celebrate as she plans a party at The Albert.

In Thursday’s episode, Oscar’s 18th birthday party gets underway, but his mind is clearly elsewhere following his recent heartbreak with Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

Can he win her back?

9) Jean continues to struggle

Lily (Lillia Turner) has been growing increasingly concerned about Jean’s (Gillian Wright) behaviour since Stacey (Lacey Turner) left for Brazil, and last week double checked with her that she was taking her medication, before pushing her to see a doctor.

Next week, Lily decides to host a Branning family dinner at No. 31, but when Stacey’s name is mentioned, an upset Jean quickly dismisses herself.

Will Jean get the help she needs?

10) Will Harry survive?

As Gina finds Harry collapsed having overdosed at The Arches, she and George quickly alert Nicola, while Jack jumps into action to help.

As they wait for the paramedics to arrive, Nicola takes matters into her own hands to save her son…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 8th December (Episode 7237)

Jack makes a shocking discovery.

Nicola tries to protect Harry.

Kat grows concerned for Zoe.

Tuesday 9th December (Episode 7238)

Denise takes matters into her own hands.

Kat issues Zoe a warning.

George and Nicola join forces.

Wednesday 10th December (Episode 7239)

The Mitchells struggle on the day of Teddy’s trial.

Nigel finds himself in a tricky situation.

Lauren rallies the family for Oscar’s 18th-birthday celebrations.

Thursday 11th December (Episode 7240)

A situation escalates for the Mitchells.

Elaine takes matters into her own hands.

Oscar’s birthday celebrations take a surprising turn.