12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 27th November

Next week on Neighbours, Holly and Andrew share a kiss, Nicolette feels uncertain about the future, Terese proposes to Paul, and Elle and Felix uncover a scandal.

1) Has Nicolette closed the door on her baby dream?

This week, Krista (Majella Davis) confessed to Leo (Tim Kano) about her realisation that she did not want to parent a newborn.

Leo was then forced to share the heartbreaking news with Nicolette (Hannah Monson) that they could no longer go ahead with another round of fertility treatment for her to have Leo’s child, which the trio had planned to co-parent together.

In the wake of the upsetting news, Jane (Annie Jones) praised Nicolette for being a wonderful mother and expressed how much of a shame it would be for another child to miss out on that experience.

She then tried her best to encourage a disheartened Nicolette to revert back to her original plan of finding a donor.

Next week, Nicolette avoids engaging in talk with her mum about having another baby, and returns the baby keepsake book Krista gifted her just a couple of weeks ago in an attempt show how committed she was to their co-parenting agreement.

Jane notices just how much her daughter is avoiding the baby topic when it comes up with Rose, Sam’s (Henrietta Graham) mum.

Nicolette is later forced to open up to Jane that the latest set back in her baby journey has knocked her confidence and she now struggles to see how can go through it all alone.

2) Zac manages to save himself from the sack

This week, Zac (Alex Kaan) denied all knowledge of why guests have been gifted perks and upgrades at Lassiters, but Krista (Majella Davis) soon found out he was lying when Sadie (Emerald Chan) revealed that he’d signed off all of the complimentary upgrades.

Next week, Krista calls Zac out and he’s forced to fumble together an excuse that it was a ploy to try and boost business, suggests that Krista could deduct any amount lost from his wages.

Krista is confused by Zac’s response but decides let it go this once, especially as it’s out of character for her Deputy Manager.

Will she decide to look into it further and finally learn Zac’s scandalous secret?

3) Elle and Felix become spies

This week, Karl (Alan Fletcher) gave Elle (Elise Jansen) his intel about meeting a developer involved with the new freeway project.

As Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) introduced Karl to Jonah Jackson (Aaron James Campbell), he referred to him as “Jonesy” , making Karl wonder if it was the same Jonesy involved with the Linwell brothers.

Karl tells Elle to do what she wants with the information, and while Elle initially wanted nothing to do with it, she soon can’t resist the temptation to explore the lead further.

Next week, she confides in Felix (James Beaufort) about her plan to pay a visit to Jonah’s apartment building to see if she can glean any information.

Once outside, Elle’s unexpectedly met by a protective Felix who want to make sure she is okay, especially as she was almost run down by one of the Linwell gang the last time she was involved in these investigations.

It seems Elle has lucked out on timing as while there she spots Mayor Helen (Emma Choy) leaving the building alongside Jonah, and journo pro Elle then manages to snap them kissing – what a scandal!

4) Paul and Terese are given a strange warning

Paul (Stefan Dennis) is left anxious about his daughter’s next steps, given that she now has a very sellable story on her hands.

Thankfully, he’s thrilled when his daughter explains that she isn’t going to write the piece and has passed it onto her old manager, Wesley (Karl Richmond), to write up the scoop for the Daily Monster instead.

Later, Helen and Jonah are escorted by the police to the station, having been arrested for their crimes.

As they walk through the complex, Helen spots Paul, and yells to him and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that Elle should never have been able to get near the story as now there will be hell to pay for everyone. What could she possibly mean?

Elsewhere, Elle and Felix are having some fun back at No. 30 when Paul interrupts to ask if they’ve seen all the commotion online since the story dropped.

The pair take a glance, but ultimately they’re more concerned with soaking up their time together after their long wait before Felix got the green light from Cara (Sara West) for them to pursue a relationship together.

Paul is left concerned that the interest in the story could motivate Elle to want to return to her roots in journalism, but she’s adamant that her journalism career is well and truly behind her.

5) Ramsay Street is set to be demolished

News soon spreads that Helen and Jonah have been arrested, and the residents of Ramsay Street reflect on her warning…what could it mean?

Paul suggests it’s a meaningless threat intended to deflect from her own guilt and embarrassment about the situation.

Elsewhere, Karl is feeling in part responsible for the latest commotion at the council, given he was the one who shared the information given to him by old neighbour Sam Kratz, whose business is handling the demolition of the properties in West Warratah.

Karl apologises to Sam and his wife Annalise (Kimberley Davies) when he spots them before they head into an urgent meeting called in response to the news about Helen and Jonah.

While there, Karl can sense his friends are hiding something from him. Could this be linked to Helen’s threat?

With the neighbours all waiting in the Waterhole, Sam arrives with breaking news from the meeting, and it’s worse than they could have anticipated.

With Helen’s scandal exposed, the developers think it best to scrap the original plans in West Warratah and move the freeway to go right through Ramsay Street!

After overcoming the initial shock, the residents of Ramsay Street rally together and agree that they’ll all refuse to sell up.

Well, all but Wendy (Candice Leask), who thinks it’s a good opportunity to move out of the house she shared with her adulterous husband.

However, as Sam makes it clear that the council may pursue a compulsory purchase order, will the residents of Ramsay Street even be left with any choice?

6) Clint returns Jane’s support for her daughter

Elsewhere, after their misunderstanding has been sorted about whether Clint was using Addison (Florence Gladwin) to get close to her, Jane confides in Clint (Jason Wilder) about her concerns about her daughter since her baby dreams were shattered.

Clint is happy to return Jane’s favour of support for his own daughter and gives Jane an idea to help Nicolette.

Following this, Jane enlists the help of Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker), as they deliver a presentation for Nicolette to visually remind her of the wonderful qualities and things she’s done as a mother.

7) Susan backs one last Neighbours proposal

Meanwhile, Terese is feeling happy in her relationship with Paul, despite him confiding in her less over business matters since he went into business with Elle.

Terese is considering proposing to her man, having rejected his proposal a few months back, following the Chelsea (Viva Bianca) drama, as Terese wanted it to be at the right time and for the right reasons.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) backs Terese’s decision and they formulate a plan for the proposal.

However, when she learns about the threat facing No.22 and the rest of Ramsay Street if the street is demolished, Terese puts her proposal plans on hold until later.

Meanwhile, the scenario helps her to reflect on her time on the street and how good things are with Paul now after their many ups and downs over the years.

Terese soon manages to re-arrange her romantic date with Paul, where she tells him she wants them to get married again. However, she’s shocked when he turns her down!

Terese is left hurt and confused by Paul’s rejection, especially when she thought things were going so well for them.

As Paul hides the real reason for rejecting her, he tries to use their stability as his excuse – he doesn’t want to rock the boat after everything they’ve been through.

8) Paul can no longer sit on his secrets

After rejecting Terese, Paul confides in Leo (Tim Kano) before deciding to try and put things right with a lavish gift of a brand new car… resorting to his usual tactic of buying his way out of problems, just like he did after he kissed Chelsea.

Terese is left with even more concerns about Paul’s reasons for rejecting her and eventually Paul realises he has to share the secrets he has been harbouring since Chelsea was last in town.

9) Sadie judges her mum’s tactics

This week, Andrew (Lloyd Will) confirmed to Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) that he wanted to support her and the baby and next week he gets an invite to her 12-week scan.

Also next week, more comes out about Wendy’s game playing, following her giving Andrew a fake blessing to be with the mother of his future child if he really does love her.

At the end of this week, Wendy confessed to Sadie that it was just a test – she doesn’t actually want to see Andrew and Holly together, but she wants to see if Andrew really would choose Holly over her.

Sadie’s reluctant to support her mum’s risky move, but Wendy’s adamant that it’s the only way to find out if it really is over for her and Andrew.

Sadie cannot bear the wait and goes to Holly to enquire about how things sit with her and Andrew.

The pair also discuss if Andrew ever was in love with Holly after all – does Holly still see a future for them, or are the doubts setting in?

10) Could the series end with another happy ending for Jane?

Elsewhere, Clint has continued to step up supporting Jane as she deals with the threat of losing her home on the street she grew up in.

What’s more, Clint’s idea for the presentation seems to have done wonders for Nicolette’s confidence, as she begins the search for donors for her next baby.

Sparks are flying between the ex-lovers, but they decide to take things slow given Jane’s current housing crisis.

11) Wendy faces reality

Elsewhere, a determined Wendy ropes Sadie and Taye (Lakota Johnson) into helping her with a clear out at No. 26, removing all things Andrew Rodwell.

Sadie can see how hard this all is for her mum and Wendy’s strong façade finally cracks. Sadie supports her mum when she confesses to missing what her and Andrew had together, even though she can’t be with him.

Elsewhere, Elle and Felix continue to relish in their new found romance, but sadly for Felix he no longer has such a free house with Cara and JJ (Riley Bryant) now home.

On her return, Cara reminds Andrew of their agreement that he has to move out for when she is back. This prompts Andrew to move into the motel that he used to book for hook ups with Holly.

12) Holly kisses Andrew

Holly and Andrew attend the twelve-week scan with Susan, who generously offers to wait outside so the parents can be in there together.

As Susan continues to struggle with her feelings over the pair’s affair, Holly confides in Susan about her lack of confidence in her connection with Andrew, although she’s decided that she does want him in the baby’s life.

Holly’s desperate to find out if her and Andrew do still have a connection. With Andrew having been kicked out of No. 30 by Cara, he’s now staying at the very same motel where they used to meet for their clandestine rendezvous.

After the scan, Holly decides to pay Andrew a visit, and before long they share a kiss.

However, after all they’ve been through in recent weeks, will it feel the same, or is there no getting getting back what they had after the affair fall out?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th November (Episode 9352 / 449)

Elle and Felix uncover a scandal.

Nicolette’s confidence is shaken.

Krista questions Zac’s recent judgement.

Tuesday 25th November (Episode 9353 / 450)

Jane helps mend Nicolette’s self-belief.

Terese is eager to celebrate her love with Paul.

Ramsay Street faces a new threat.

Wednesday 26th November (Episode 9354 / 451)

Ramsay Street must rally against a new crisis.

Andrew and Holly contemplate Wendy’s suggestion.

Terese plans a surprise for Paul.

Thursday 27th November (Episode 9355 / 452)

Paul’s confession leaves Terese reeling.

Wendy struggles to sit with her emotions.

Holly and Andrew confront their future.