Next week on Corrie, Theo’s manipulation causes a rift between Todd and George, Abi punches Tracy, and what is Roy up to?

1) Theo comes between Todd and George

Recent episodes have seen the undertakers gearing up for the high-profile funeral of a well-known local councillor, with George (Tony Maudsley) determined that Shuttleworth’s will deliver nothing short of perfection.

During an after-work pint with junior partner Todd (Gareth Pierce) in Friday’s episode, George made it clear that they needed to get an early night if they were going to ensure the firm pulled off their biggest funeral ever.

Todd’s coercive partner Theo (James Cartwright) has other ideas however.

Earlier in the evening, Todd had been against the idea of them both making amends with Pete (Andrew Hayden-Smith)—the client Theo had slept with to make Todd jealous, and subsequently lashed out at—in order to secure some new work for Theo.

Fed up of being unemployed, and bitter at Todd standing up for himself, Theo convinced Todd to stay for further drinks, plying him with double measures without his knowledge.

As he later put an inebriated Todd to sleep on the sofa, Theo deliberately took Todd’s phone off charge.

Next week, it’s the following morning and Theo finds Todd still completely out cold on the sofa.

Seeing Todd’s white shirts for work ready for ironing, he quietly gathers all of them up and loads them back into the washing machine before heading out.

At the undertakers, George is spiralling because Todd’s late and unreachable. With Christina (Amy Robbins) helping him scramble things together, she rushes to the flat and is able to rouse Todd.

Todd’s horrified to realise his alarm never went off, he’s massively late, and every clean white shirt he owns is mid-cycle.

George snaps when Todd finally turns up, just as they’re about to depart for the ceremony, declaring that Christina is stepping in and Todd is therefore stood down. Todd’s outraged as they leave him behind.

Theo later urges Todd not to just take it lying down, offering unexpected support that Todd is grateful for… completely unaware that Theo’s pulling merely pulling his strings.

When George and Christina return, pleased with how smoothly they handled the funeral without him, George lays into Todd again… and this time Todd blows up.

Has Theo destroyed things between Todd and George?

2) Theo’s manipulation continues

The next day, Theo makes Todd breakfast, but immediately undercuts him by blaming his unhealthy eating habits for his bad judgement, leaving Todd crushed.

When he discovers Theo plans to work with Pete again despite his objections, he fumes, but Theo brushes it off—someone has to bring in the money.

Theo and Pete patch things up, but when Pete admits he’s got competition for the contract, Theo instantly invites him to dinner in an attempt to win him over.

Todd cooks, expecting a quiet night in, only for Theo to arrive with Pete in tow.

Todd’s furious that Theo’s former one-night-stand is now encroaching on their home life, but Theo insists they need to do whatever’s necessary to land the deal.

Will Todd go along with it?

The following morning, Theo’s all sweetness again as he offers up pastries for breakfast. Todd’s relaxes a little, until Theo finishes eating and immediately announces they’re going for a run to burn off the calories.

Todd refuses, saying it’ll make him sick, so Theo pointedly goes alone.

Out running, Theo bumps into James (Jason Callender), who offers to join him.

When Todd eventually messages to say he’ll come with him after all, Theo coolly replies that he shouldn’t bother—he’s already got himself a new running buddy!

3) Abi lashes out at Tracy

Over in the cafe, when the nursery rings Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) to say Alfie’s come down with something, Roy (David Neilson) gently suggests that instead of cancelling her counselling session, she should ask Carl (Jonathan Howard) to swing by and collect him.

Carl isn’t exactly thrilled to be picking up the youngster, especially when Alfie refuses to interact with him. But the second Alfie spots Kevin (Michael Le Vell) enter the cafe and lights up, Carl doesn’t hesitate—he hands Alfie straight over, grateful for the excuse to walk away.

A couple of days later, Abi presses Carl about whether he’s truly content with the new life they’ve stepped into, having given up everything to be with him.

Carl smooths over her doubts, assuring her he’s completely committed.

After dropping Alfie off at nursery, Abi returns to their new precinct flat to find Carl has transformed it into a romantic haven.

While she ducks into the bathroom, Carl cancels an incoming call on her phone, determined nothing is going to ruin the atmosphere.

Later in the week, Abi’s down in the dumps when she admits to Carl that stepson Jack (Kyran Bowes) snubbed her attempts to talk to him earlier on the street. Carl pulls her into a comforting hug.

But things take a sharp turn in the Rovers when Tracy (Kate Ford) starts goading her, throwing out a barbed comment that Kevin was the only decent parent Alfie’s ever had.

Abi snaps and swings for her, punching Tracy in the face.

As Tracy reels, Abi’s stomach drops as she realises Kevin has witnessed the whole thing!

4) Sally’s humiliated as she confronts Trisha

Over at No.4, Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) still aren’t seeing eye-to-eye over his ex-lover Trisha (Anita Booth), who she caught Tim looking up on social media this week.

After Trisha turned up in Tim’s cab a few weeks back, reuniting them for the first time in decades, Sally was horrified to learn that Tim was only 14 years old when he has lost his virginity to Trisha, who had been in her early 20s at the time.

Despite Tim’s repeated requests to drop it, explaining it was different times and was no big deal to him, Sally has been trying to convince Tim that he had been groomed by Trisha all those years ago.

Next week, Tim finally puts his foot down, ordering Sally to stop making accusations before the kids start to sense the tension in the household.

But things take a turn when they head out for lunch with Brody (Ryan Mulvey), Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and Shanice (Molly Kilduff), and spot Trisha dining with a teenage boy.

Sally immediately jumps to conclusions, unable to bite her tongue as she heads on over to confront Trisha.

As the confused teen, Rory, explains he’s actually Trisha’s nephew, will Sally swallow her pride and apologise?

When Brody goes on to innocently asks about Trisha, Tim’s temper snaps, leaving Brody stung by his reaction.

5) Has Becky had Carla arrested?

Next door in the Swarla household, Carla’s (Alison King) all set to spoil Lisa (Vicky Myers) with a full day of surprises to mark the anniversary of their first kiss.

But the day quickly takes an unexpected turn when a police officer turns up at Underworld, asking Carla to come down to the station over an accusation of fraud at the factory!

Carla’s livid, immediately convinced Lisa’s ex-wife Becky (Amy Cudden) is the one stirring trouble.

After Kit (Jacob Roberts) later confirms that complaint has no basis and she’s free to leave, Carla’s left seething—and determined to hit back at Becky…

6) David goes against Shona’s wishes

A further door along at No.8, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) are still coming to terms with the devastating news that their unborn baby daughter has a mass on her neck.

Though doctors have offered termination as an option, Shona is steadfast—she wants to push ahead with a risky exit-surgery procedure.

When David gently suggests they should start sharing the news with the people closest to them, Shona is hesitant, not ready to face everyone’s reactions.

But in the bistro a couple of days later, the pressure of putting on a brave face finally gets to David and he blurts out the truth to Nick (Ben Price), Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Bethany (Lucy Fallon)—telling them their baby is seriously ill and may not make it.

As the questions come thick and fast, Shona snaps and storms out, furious that David’s revealed something she wasn’t prepared to speak about yet.

7) Daniel meets Megan

Elsewhere on the cobbles, predatory athletics coach Megan (Beth Nixon) has been handed the perfect opportunity to continue her so-called ‘relationship’ with 15-year-old student Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

His family, keen not to disrupt his training, has agreed to fund her twice-weekly trips from their old home in Hull to carry on training Will—without realising exactly what they were enabling.

But Megan is already eyeing up taking things to the next level, as she thinks about moving to Weatherfield herself.

When Daniel (Rob Mallard) gets talking to Megan in the corner shop, Will casually lets slip that she’s thinking about relocating.

Wanting to be helpful, Daniel says he can ask around at Weatherfield High to see if any positions might be coming up.

Megan’s face lights up at the offer, and she hands over her number so he can update her.

Watching the exchange, Will bristles at how easily Megan engages with Daniel, suddenly far less comfortable with someone else getting her attention!

8) Who is Roy’s mystery friend?

Back at the café, Roy seems to have formed something of an obsession with looking out for the postman.

Even by Roy’s standards, his behaviour seems strange, and Nina’s (Mollie Gallagher) curiosity finally gets the better of her, as she confronts him about his sudden fixation. What is he expecting?

Later in the week, Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) arrives at the café with a library box to install—a suggestion that’s come directly from Roy’s mysterious new correspondent.

As Ed sets it up, Roy quietly continues his secret letter-writing, seemingly determined to keep this new connection under wraps…

9) Kirk has a plan

Also next week, Kirk (Andy Whyment) looking to be heading into a new venture, as he informs Ryan (Ryan Prescott) that he’s thinking of creating a podcast.

With a childhood spent around his family’s kennels, and nine more years of hands-on experience as devoted dad to dachshund Peanut, Kirk’s convinced he’s perfectly placed to dish out advice to dog owners struggling with troublesome behaviour from their four-legged friends!