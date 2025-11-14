13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 17th to 20th November

Next week on Neighbours, Paul makes a plan for his family’s future, Karl gets a lead on ‘Jonesy’, Andrew gets excited about the baby, and Wendy gives her blessing.

1) Paul prepares a new family business venture

Next week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) return to the topic of splitting their time between New York and Erinsborough, after Paul decided he wanted to spend more time with his children in the States.

However, with daughter Elle (Elise Jansen) now back on Ramsay Street and in business with her dad, Paul has less reasons to split his time between America and Oz.

Next week, Paul shares his hopes of inspiring the rest of the Robinson clan to move across the pond, using the opportunity to get involved in a huge new family business venture as an incentive.

Paul recently decided to throw himself into his new hospitality business, buying the V Bar after he was forced to become a silent partner in Lassiters.

With Paul setting his sights on an even bigger new business venture, will he be able to reunite his family in Erinsborough?

2) Jane faces a warning over Clint

After the pastry making session at Jane’s (Annie Jones) house this week, Addison (Florence Gladwin) noticed a spark between her dad and her head teacher, who were romantically involved before Clint (Jason Wilder) was caught out for stealing.

Next week, Clint invites Jane to spend another day with him and Addison. Addison spots the couple together in a heated moment, raising alarm bells and insecurities about the reasons why her dad really wants to spend time with her.

Meanwhile, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) has her own concerns about Clint’s motives and wonders if he is only using Addison as a way to reconnect with Jane.

Jane finds it hard to see her daughter’s stance, but Nicolette encourages her to be cautious and give Addison and Clint space to see whether Clint really is committed to a relationship with his daughter.

3) Krista puts an end to the baby plan

Despite Krista (Majella Davis) agreeing to Nicolette’s offer to carry Leo’s (Tim Kano) baby and for the trio to become co-parents, Krista was relieved in yesterday’s episode when the first insemination failed to result in a pregnancy for Nicolette.

This happened to coincide with Krista and Leo taking on a foster parent role to Addison, the daughter of Krista’s former dealer, Shannon (Grace Quealy).

Next week, after some encouragement from Terese, Krista tells Leo that the arrangement with Nicolette is no longer sitting right with her.

He attempts to compromise by suggesting that they find another surrogate for their baby plans – but Krista’s forced to clarify that it’s the thought of having a baby full stop that’s the issue and she wants to commit to fostering instead.

Soon after, a furious Nicolette confronts Krista after having her dream for another baby shattered. Krista is then forced to reassure Addison that she’s not to blame for her change of heart.

With the baby plans off the table, Leo and Krista agree to keep talking about the fostering idea and determine if it really is the best path for them.

Elsewhere, Jane decides to give Clint a wide berth following Nicolette’s advice. Clint is left confused, so does some digging with Nicolette, who is more than happy to air her concerns.

Clint makes it clear she’s misread the situation – he’s actually spending time with Jane to try and glean whether he should be concerned about Krista and Leo’s desire to foster long term, given that his daughter is currently staying with them.

Will Clint put up a fight if they make the offer for Addison to stay?

4) Sam Kratz returns with a lead on ‘Jonesy’

Elsewhere, the planning meetings for the new freeway and subsequent demolishing of homes in West Warratah continues over at Erinsborough council.

Next week, council employee Karl (Alan Fletcher) is introduced to the freeway developer, who just so happens to be Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve), the ‘90s former resident who he and Susan recently helped to reconcile with his wife, Annalise.

The friends catch up after the meeting, where Sam reels off some of the names invested in the billion-dollar project.

Karl can’t help but reflect on the name Jonah Jackson – could he be the mysterious ‘Jonesy’, the Linwells’ dodgy connection to the council?

However, in the wake of Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) affair with Andrew (Lloyd Will) coming out this week, Karl decides to park his research and focus on things at home.

5) Karl’s infidelity comes back to bite him

Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) continue to offer their long-term support for Holly and the baby, which they now know is Andrew’s child.

Next week, Karl continues to put all blame for the affair onto Andrew and goes against his word by making a public show of his anger towards Andrew, squaring up to him in the street after Andrew makes a dig about his own adulterous past.

Despite Karl trying to get validation from Susan that the situation isn’t comparable to his own past actions, she can’t give it, and instead seeks solace with her friends Jane and Terese.

Given that Susan knows all too well what it’s like to be cheated on, she later heads to No. 26 to share her support with Wendy.

However, it leads to Wendy breaking down again, as she continues to come to terms with her partner of 22 years having a baby with another woman.

6) Sadie tells Holly to disappear

Andrew continues to try and convince Wendy to speak with him, but it’s clear she’s nowhere near ready to reconcile.

Sadie on the other hand wants to glean everything she can from her dad about how the affair started.

She presents her questions to Andrew and his narrative leads her to place all the blame for the affair on her former bestie, Holly

Sadie then pays Holly a visit and makes it clear that she and the baby need to leave town and never return!

Will Holly do what Sadie wants from her?

7) Karl tries to tempt Elle to follow his lead

Karl decides to speak to Elle about what he heard from Sam about Jonah Jackson, suggesting that he could potentially be the ‘Jonesy’ she was searching for during her journalism stint at The Daily Monster.

Once Karl dishes the dirt, he leaves it up to Elle to do what she wants with the intel.

But with Elle now dating Felix (James Beaufort), who previously avoided her after the havoc her articles caused for his son JJ (Riley Bryant), will she risk stirring everything up again?

8) Andrew gets excited about the baby

Also next week, Holly finally tells Izzy about her baby and hints at a move to live with her in the UK.

However, when Izzy doesn’t seem overly keen to have her daughter back living with her, Holly opens up about Sadie’s ultimatum to her step-mum, Susan.

With Izzy now at the forefront of conversations at the Kennedys, the family attempt to make peace after the triggering few days.

Susan reminds Holly how disappointed she is in her, but commits to always supporting her.

Later, Holly checks in with Andrew and shows him the ultrasound of the baby from her recent scan. With everything now out in the open, she knows that she needs to consider Andrew’s involvement in their baby’s life.

Andrew’s thrilled to see the picture of his future child as he was so keen for a second baby, which didn’t work out with his wife Wendy. But can the future parents make it work together?

9) Max signs up to be an escort for the night

Meanwhile, Taye (Lakota Johnson) continues to try and stall Monica (Sophie Weiss), who continues to offer a seedy way for him to clear his debts.

Despite Taye explaining he now has a girlfriend and is no longer in the escort business, Monica sill wants another night with him.

Meanwhile, Max (Ben Jackson) continues to be distraught after discovering Holly was unfaithful and that her baby isn’t his.

His mind all over the place, he offers to step in and sleep with Monica instead, if it will sort out Taye’s financial mess without him destroying his relationship with Sadie (Emerald Chan), who’s currently got enough to deal with.

However, Max struggled to even kiss a flirty volleyball player who was crushing on him at his post break up beach trip. When it comes down to it, it’s clear Max and Monica are not going to be able to go through with their arrangement.

Despite this, Max manages to convince Monica to lay off Taye and offer him a payment plan instead.

It’s a huge relief for Taye and he decides to fess up to the dire situation he was facing to girlfriend Sadie, and he’s relieved when she doesn’t get angry at him for keeping Monica’s offer quiet.

10) Wendy gives Andrew permission to be with Holly

Later, Sadie returns home to find her mum starring at the photos of her adulterous husband.

This leads Sadie to make the case that it was Holly who was more in the wrong over the affair, and maybe Andrew isn’t to blame – but Wendy makes it clear that Andrew shares the responsibility for the affair.

Wendy then starts to strip their marital home of reminders of Andrew before paying him a visit at No. 30 to offer a surprising statement…

She gives Andrew her blessing for him to be with Holly, if he really loves her and that’s what he really wants. But is Wendy genuine?

Elsewhere, Holly tells Susan more about her connection with Andrew, admitting that she genuinely thought they had a long-term future together.

Holly then gets her opportunity to talk to Wendy, and as they sit down in the garden of the Rodwell house, she offers a sincere apology for ending her marriage.

Wendy advises Holly to keep her hopes up when it comes to Andrew, which leaves Holly confused. Is Wendy really about to step aside and let Holly and Andrew be together?

11) Is Zac’s time up at Lassiters?

Elsewhere, Colton (Jakob Ambrose) and Zac (Alex Kaan) continue to enjoy exploring their spark now that Zac was able to be honest about his involvement in the Lassiters Darwin drama.

Zac had moved to Erinsborough to get away from people bribing him for hotel perks in Darwin after he filmed an explicit video, but his problem only followed him to Erinsborough.

Next week, Krista discovers the countless approvals for free perks, which Zac denies having anything to do with.

Later, Zac’s asked to MC the Inspiring Person of the Year Award at the hotel, which he swiftly tries to dodge – knowing that he’s not the right person for the gig if the scandal comes out.

Yet Krista soon gets confirmation from Sadie that Zac was across all of the perk sign offs, despite him claiming to have no knowledge about them.

Will Zac be forced to explain his reasonings and face the consequences?

12) Max takes steps to put the Holly chaos behind him

Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) asks Paul to check in on son Max after learning about Holly’s revelation.

As Paul finds Max at the garage, he admits that he’s struggling to part with the rocking horse he bought for the child he thought was his.

He eventually decides to hand it over to Holly, having finished restoring it.

While he makes it clear that he hasn’t forgiven her, the gesture gives him some sense of peace.

13) Will Holly and Andrew reunite?

Andrew struggles to believe that Wendy is serious about her blessing for him and Holly to be together.

But a stern Wendy makes it clear that their marriage is over, and reiterates her point – if he’s in love with Holly, what’s the problem?

When Sadie hears about her mum’s wild statement, she’s stunned, and asks her dad whether he would seriously consider getting back Holly.

His lack of response tells her everything she needs to know…

Sadie then runs to tell Holly that she categorically cannot be with her dad, leading to Holly and Andrew exchanging notes on the surprising scenario they have found themself in.

Meanwhile, Wendy watches on from the window of No. 26, wondering if Andrew will ultimately remain loyal to her in this test…

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th November (Episode 9348 / 445)

Krista speaks her truth.

Karl follows a new lead.

Nicolette is protective of Jane.

Tuesday 18th November (Episode 9349 / 446)

Hidden tensions impact the Kennedys.

Sadie and Wendy face the fallout.

Nicolette can’t help but meddle.

Wednesday 19th November (Episode 9350 / 447)

Wendy makes a shocking choice.

Max walks on the wild side.

The Kennedys confront the echoes of their past.

Thursday 20th November (Episode 9351 / 448)

Holly and Wendy finally face off.

Zac feels the heat.

Max takes a huge step forward.