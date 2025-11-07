13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 13th November

Next week on Neighbours, families and friendships are in tatters as Andrew reveals his affair, Felix and Andrew discover that Greg is still alive, and Krista finally admits she’s having doubts about her baby plans.

1) Taye risks everything to try and put things right

At the end of this week, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) went AWOL after becoming overwhelmed by Max (Ben Jackson), who not only turned up at Erinsborough Hospital as she headed for her first ultrasound, but later arrived at No. 28 with a sweet rocking horse gift for “their child.”

Next week, despite having managed to convince Elle (Elise Jansen) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) to give him the chance to promote an event at the V Bar, Taye (Lakota Johnson) risks his new job to go and look for a missing Holly.

The request comes from Sadie (Emerald Chan), and with Taye still feeling guilty about sharing Holly’s baby secret with Max, he’s got no choice but to put his new job at risk by helping with the search.

Taye’s absence just proves to Paul that his reservations around Taye’s unreliability were right, and without Taye there to help, the event ends up being yet another flop for Paul and Elle’s new business.

On his return, Taye begs Paul for another shot but Paul’s clear that he’s blown his chance. Things go from bad to worse when Monica (Sophie Weiss), Taye’s former escorting client, turns up and demands the money back that she invested in his failed facial product business.

Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) told Monica about her allergic reaction, which came after the manufacturers tainted the product by adding in a known allogen just before it went into production. The rogue ingredient led to Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Jane (Annie Jones) also coming out in hives, and Taye without a viable product to sell.

Next week, Monica offers Taye a solution that would make his debts disappear: spend one more night with her – like in his escorting days – and they can call it quits.

But it was the revelation that Monica was married to his colleague Richard at The Piano bar that motivated him to leave escorting behind. Will Taye betray Richard and girlfriend Sadie to clear his debts?

2) Taye and Sadie are at loggerheads

Taye’s left stuck between a rock and a hard place after blowing his opportunity to make the money up in a legitimate way, while being presented with an offer he doesn’t want to have to take up.

Under pressure, Taye then gets into an argument with Sadie, who still hasn’t forgiven him for telling Max about Holly’s baby secret.

Sadie implies that she wouldn’t necessarily tell Taye if she got pregnant with his baby, but Taye stands by his actions and continues to insist that Max needed to know.

Can the pair make things right between them?

3) Holly lies to Andrew about the baby’s paternity

Andrew (Lloyd Will) was the first person to find Holly after her disappearing act, and he had one question for her – is he the father of her baby?

Next week, Holly tells Andrew that the baby isn’t his, but while he wants to believe her, he knows there’s a good chance it could be, given the timings add up…

4) Wendy wants to help Holly and the baby

Holly feels guilty when she realises the chaos she’s caused and tries to play down her disappearance, while officially letting Wendy know about her pregnancy news on her return.

Wendy had suspected the news when she stumbled upon Holly, Max and Susan together at Erinsborough Hospital, but now she’s had it confirmed.

A delighted Wendy tells Andrew her hopes to be a role model for Holly, after being a young mum herself with Sadie, which only tugs at Andrew’s guilty conscience further – can he really keep this secret forever?

Yet when Andrew goes to check in with Holly, she’s clear that he needs to butt out of her life as she reiterates that the baby’s got nothing to do with him!

Later, Holly confesses to Max that she’s finding his enthusiasm a bit much, which motivates him to take the rocking horse back.

5) Cara and Felix find life at Greg’s caravan

Elsewhere, Cara (Sara West) is distraught about the death of her father and follows her mum’s request to retrieve his things from the caravan he was living in before moving to Ramsay Street.

Felix (James Beaufort) accompanies her and they are shocked to find evidence that someone has been living in Greg’s (Gary Sweet) caravan.

A grieving Cara suspects squatters, while Felix secretly suspects it’s Greg himself, now having evidence that he might still be alive.

Felix shares his theory with Andrew and they return to the caravan on the morning of Andrew and Wendy’s vow renewal, where they find Greg, very much alive!

Caught out, Greg claims he did it to protect his family from the Linwells.

Not wanting the truth to come out, Greg reminds Andrew about his intel about his affair as a warning for him not to tell Cara he’s still alive.

Andrew agrees – but now knowing there’s a good chance that Holly’s baby is his, he knows that he may have to confess anyway…

Meanwhile, back at No. 26, Sadie helps her mum put the finishing touches to her vow renewal outfit in the Rodwells’ garden – one final happy moment for the pair before their lives get turned upside down.

6) Could Jane and Clint be back on?

Jane and Clint’s (Jason Wilder) love of books and late-night rendezvous at Eirini Rising came to an end when Clint was finally caught out as the cleaning product thief.

It was Jane who shopped him to the police, despite his convincing plea that his actions were to support his sick mother.

Next week, sparks fly between Jane and Clint after they were reunited when Jane supported Erinsborough High student, Addison (Florence Gladwin), to connect with her dad when her addict mother, Shannon (Grace Quealy), went AWOL.

Despite trying to remain firm that she wouldn’t rekindle anything romantic with her former toyboy, Jane just can’t resist Clint’s charm when she gets an invite to spend a day with him and Addison…

7) Taye and Paul find vital evidence

Elsewhere, Taye and Paul are catching up on some admin at the V Bar, which Paul and Elle recently took over.

Looking through the lost property box, Taye discovers what he assumes must be Holly’s missing earring after she lost Max’s pricey gift while on a date with Andrew.

Things get weirder for the Ramsay Street residents when they discover a credit card overcharge fee for Andrew from the very same day.

Both Paul and Taye are confused by their findings – is it a coincidence that Holly and Andrew were both at the bar on the same day?

Taye tries calling Holly to get to the bottom of it, but she doesn’t answer the phone. Will detective Taye put his findings together and catch the pair out?

8) Holly tries to untangle her lies

Meanwhile, Holly struggles with guilt when Susan (Jackie Woodburne) suggests Max’s wealthy dad, Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), could be a huge support for them and the baby.

After attempting to tell Max last week, before Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher) walked in, she decides to finish the job and let Max know the baby may not be his – pretending to him that she had a one-night stand shortly after their breakup.

An upset Max later passes Felix and Andrew and relays the information, which puts Andrew on high alert.

Holly tries to reassure a worried Andrew that it won’t link back to him, but Andrew’s anxiety spirals as everything starts to unravel before him.

Later, Holly checks in on Max, who demands to know if he’s the father of her baby or not!?

While she doesn’t have a definitive answer for Max, the confrontation pushes Holly to tell Andrew the truth once and for all – he is the baby’s father!

In true Neighbours fashion, the confirmation comes just before Wendy and Andrew’s vow renewal. As the day begins, Andrew realises his time is up and he must fess up and take responsibility for getting his mistress up the duff!

As their friends and family gather, Andrew realises he can’t renew his vows without Wendy knowing the truth.

But it isn’t just Wendy who hears his confession, it’s all of his nearest and dearest, as the bombshell leaves the entire street in shock!

Sadie, Andrew’s daughter, is horrified at her best friend’s betrayal and makes it clear that they’re done (despite Holly carrying her half-sibling).

Wendy’s heartbroken by Andrew’s actions, and she kicks him out before being comforted by Sadie and Felix back at No. 26.

She soon decides that she’s going to take off with Sadie and escape the street for a while.

Meanwhile, Andrew realises he now has to come clean about keeping Greg’s secret to Cara.

9) Max finds out about the affair

Max turns up late to the fall out and Taye has the unfortunate job of catching him up on the day’s events.

Immediately rushing to No. 28, Max goes in hard as he rips into Andrew, before turning to booze to numb the pain of it all.

10) Holly’s actions bring up old wounds for the Kennedys

It seems the affair announcement and baby are a trigger for the Kennedys after Susan’s past experience of being in Wendy’s position.

Back at the Kennedys, Susan passes judgement on Holly’s actions, while Karl focuses on comforting his daughter in the fallout.

Andrew soon shows up at the Kennedys to make it clear he will support Holly and his child, which leads Karl to question the man’s life choices with his daughter.

However, Karl manages to keep his anger in check after resonating with some of Andrew’s actions from his own past, while Susan manages to refrain from speaking her mind for Holly’s sake.

Later, when left alone with her dad and Susan, Holly admits to them that she’s still in love with Andrew.

But is there any hope for them to reconcile and become parents in the wake of the damage they’ve caused?

11) Krista casts doubt on the co-parenting arrangement

After Leo (Tim Kano) questioned Clint on his willingness to house Addison this week, he’s pleased to see the father and daughter are bonding well next week.

Later, Nicolette mentions how lucky their future baby will be to have love from all sides.

Yet Krista (Majella Davis) seems hesitant at the prospect, and she’s then relived when Nicolette has a period after her insemination with Leo’s sperm, confirming that she’s not yet pregnant.

The relief is similar to the experience of her negative test after her pregnancy scare with Leo last year.

Following this, she continued to keep her true feelings from Leo and hide that she didn’t want to carry another baby.

Once again, it’s trusty Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) who implores Krista to do the right thing and tell Leo that she wants to back out out of the deal.

If she doesn’t want a baby with him and Nicolette she needs to act now!

12) Addison becomes a third wheel with her dad and Jane

Addison’s surprised to see Jane, her school principal and dad’s ex, turn up to her activity day with her dad.

But after their pastry making class is cancelled, Addison’s pleased when Jane steps in to host a similar event at her place on Ramsay Street.

The trio have a fun time at the Harris household and Addison notices the vibe going on between Clint and Jane…

13) JJ and Cara find out about Greg’s cover up

On Cara and JJ’s (Riley Bryant) return, the Rodwell brothers are forced to update them on the street’s shocking bombshell, along with telling them the truth about Greg.

Felix and Andrew reveal that not only Holly’s pregnant with Andrew’s baby, but Greg’s very much alive!

Cara couldn’t be any more disappointed in her former mentor – she’s just spent a whirlwind week believing her dad’s dead! She cannot fathom Andrew’s deceit to protect his own back, adamant that it’s against everything they stand for as police officers!

Felix’s part in the lies has also let down JJ and Cara after they invited him back into their lives specifically to protect them from the Linwells.

News soon arrives that Greg has been arrested and taken in for questioning, and both Andrew and Greg are forced to fess up to their part in the events.

Andrew’s suspended from the force and Greg is charged, with a full investigation awaiting him.

Will we discover more about his ties with the Linwells?

Despite the difficulties of the day, Andrew feels some sense of relief at no longer being weighed down by all his lies. That is, until Susan gives him a firm warning that he needs to stay away from Holly and she’ll be watching him!

Will Holly keep Andrew’s baby, and will Sadie and Wendy return in time for the Neighbours finale, which airs in just one month’s time on Thursday 11th December?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th November (Episode 9344 / 441)

Holly makes a bold decision. Sadie and Taye hit a road block.

Felix and Andrew make a shocking discovery.

Tuesday 11th November (Episode 9345 / 442)

Andrew must face the music.

Taye connects the dots.

Holly prepares for a major fallout.

Wednesday 12th November (Episode 9346 / 443)

Andrew implodes his marriage.

Sadie unleashes on Holly.

Wendy and Max are shattered.

Thursday 13th November (Episode 9347 / 444)

Jane and Clint’s spark reignites.

Andrew has no one to turn to.

Nicolette’s hopes are dashed.