Home and Away airs Bree Cameron’s Summer Bay departure

Home and Away airs Bree Cameron’s final scenes this evening, as she leaves Summer Bay after just over three years.

Dr Bree Cameron – played by Juliet Godwin – first arrived in Summer Bay in early August 2022 as the newest doctor at Northern Districts Hospital, with her character described as a laid back, kind and caring surfer.

At the time of her arrival, it was hinted that there was more to her than met the eye, with a past which would slowly be revealed over the months that followed.

“At first, she settles into the Bay well – she loves her new home, the epic surf and the welcoming locals. But as weeks go by, we learn there’s rather more to Bree’s story,” Juliet told TV Week when her character’s arrival was first announced.

As Bree began to grow closer to Remi (Adam Rowland), her big secret was eventually revealed to be the fact that she was already married to a man named Jacob (Alex Williams).

Bree and Jacob had been together for years, but Jacob had become increasingly abusive and controlling during their relationship, resorting to physical violence on a regular basis.

When Bree moved to Summer Bay, she quickly struck up a friendship with Remi, and it wasn’t long before they began to develop feelings for one another.

When Jacob turned up in Summer Bay unannounced, he found the two having lunch together at Salt.

He noticed a spark between them, and quickly became paranoid that his wife was into the town’s charismatic muso.

When the pair were alone, Jacob took his anger out on Bree yet again, leaving her to cover up the bruises on her face.

Bree’s abuse at the hands of Jacob ended up affecting her professional life, and she reported Dean (Patrick O’Connor) to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) after mistakenly suspecting him of being violent towards Ziggy (Sophie Dillman).

Bree eventually decided she would leave Jacob for Remi, and after taking out an AVO against her husband – who had returned to his job on the mines in Western Australia – she and Remi began to date in public.

However, Jacob soon returned to the bay in secret, where he spotted them on a date together.

As his anger bubbled over, he ended up kidnapping Bree at the end of the 2022 season, and tied up Remi’s as he tried to rescue her, before smashing his hand with a hammer.

As the new season began in January 2023, Jacob had Bree hidden away at a remote location, where the pair were camping together.

Bree had no choice but to play happy families as she tried to think of a way to escape.

Jacob then revealed that he planned for them to create new identities so they could start a new secret life together.

Later, when Bree had a brief moment alone, she jumped into Jacob’s car and tried to find the keys. They weren’t there, but she did find a pen and paper in the glove box, and started penning a letter to Remi.

Jacob soon returned, and while Bree tried to hide the letter, her abusive husband had already seen what she was really doing.

Jacob hit Bree across the head, knocking her out.

When Bree came to, she found Jacob meters away, digging a hole – clearly meant for her!

When Jacob briefly dropped the spade, Bree took her chance.

She snuck up behind him, picked up the spade, and whacked him over the head with it.

She grabbed the car keys from his pocket, ready to make her escape. However, she quickly realised that Jacob was more than just knocked out.

Putting her cheek close to his chest, she realised he wasn’t breathing – she’d killed him!

With her abusive husband gone, a traumatised Bree tentatively embarked upon a relationship with Remi, and their on-again-off-again romance has dominated much of her storylines over the past three years.

Now, after a little over three years on Home and Away, we say goodbye to Juliet Godwin and her character Bree in tonight’s episode, as she heads to Europe to begin her training for Doctors Without Borders.

Bree’s exit has been expected for a while, as Juliet Godwin hasn’t been seen filming for a number of months.

With fans able to watch filming take place at Palm Beach in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, it’s often possible to tell when characters are set to depart when they go for long periods without being seen.

In addition, in a since-deleted post on a crew member’s Instagram page from July all but confirmed the news of Juliet’s departure, with a caption reading: “Happy birthday @amyweems15 & farewell @julietgodwin_ you beauties 🤩”.

In tonight’s episode, Bree says an emotional goodbye to her friends in the bay, while she and ex-boyfriend Remi share what producers have described as “the perfect goodbye.”

This is Bree’s second attempt at joining the respected Doctors Without Borders, as she previously considered leaving Summer Bay to join the organisation after being inspired by cardiothoracic surgeon Levi (Tristan Gorey), who had previously worked for them.

When Bree met Remi’s parents Graham (Brian Meegan) and Nicola (Kate Raison) for the first time, she was overwhelmed when Remi talked about his desire to be like his parents, who are still married after 35 years.

She admitted to Remi that she wasn’t comfortable with having her future mapped out when she didn’t know what was she was going to do with her life.

She eventually applied for the job with Doctors Without Borders and asked Remi to come with her. While Remi initially agreed, he backed out when he realised it would mean being away from the bay for the best part of the year.

While Bree was ready to give up on the idea, Remi convinced her to do it on her own.

However, in the weeks that followed, Bree was rocked by the news that her father had died, while Remi ended up hospitalised after an accident in the 2023 Season Finale.

Bree eventually opted to remain in Summer Bay, deciding that spending time with the people she loved was more important.

However, when she discovered that Remi planned to continue riding his motorbike despite his crash, she reluctantly ended their relationship.

Remi soon embarked upon a new relationship with Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), while Bree found herself dating Stevie’s director, Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu).

Remi and Bree eventually found their way back to each other, but they broke up for the final time earlier this year.

In early July, Bree discovered that Remi had slept with fellow muso Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart), and that he’d also turned to drugs to help him cope with juggling both Avalon and Kirby’s demands.

While Bree and Remi two briefly attempted to rekindle their romance, Bree eventually decided that she couldn’t move on from the infidelity, and put an end to their relationship for good.

A year and a half later after she first turned down Doctors Without Borders, a recent incident at Northern Districts Hospital finally saw her reconsider the role.

When she was stabbed by abusive patient Bart (Charlie Falkner) back in late August, she launched a personal crusade to improve safety at the hospital, after she learnt that Northern Districts’ security staff were overstretched and had little authority to deal with potentially dangerous patients.

In late October, it was revealed that as a result of her crusade, all staff in the ED department at Northern Districts would get personal alarms, connected directly to security and the police – a big win for Bree!

Shortly after, she received a call out of the blue from Doctors Without Borders.

It transpired that one of the board members from Northern Districts Hospital also sits on the board for the humanitarian organization, and they encouraged Bree to apply.

Recent episodes have seen Remi beg Bree not to take the job, as it would mean they would never have a chance to work things out.

Despite briefly considering Remi’s plea and telling him that she would always loved him, Bree eventually decided that she needed to put her own needs first.

“You encouraged me to do this once, remember?” she told him. “And I might not get this opportunity again.

“And I need to make this decision for me. My life on my terms, no-one else’s.”

Other storylines from Bree’s three years in Summer Bay saw her suffer a crisis of confidence after Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) death, as she begin to doubt every decision she made as a doctor.

The storyline culminated in Bree freezing when she needed to treat Alf (Ray Meagher) for a heart condition.

She refused to administer the necessary medication, before walking out and leaving him in crisis.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) was left with no choice but to report her, causing Bree to try to sabotage his career by claiming to the medical board that he was an egotist who had interfered with her case.

It was only when Remi began Googling her symptoms, revealing that she was showing all the signs of paranoid psychosis, that Bree finally agreed to seek help.

As Summer Bay’s resident doctor, she’s also had to treat many of her closest friends and neighbours, including Theo (Matt Evans) when he was badly injured by River Boy leader Gage (Tom Wilson).

She was also the one who gave Irene a preliminary diagnosis after her memory issues earlier this year, leading to the stalwart’s eventual departure from Summer Bay after more than three decades.

Tonight’s episode sees Bree say a touching goodbye to her friends and Remi, before departing Summer Bay for her new start.

UK viewers will see these scenes in early 2026.

