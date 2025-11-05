Emmerdale releases first pictures of Jason Donovan’s cameo appearance

Emmerdale has released the first picture of Jason Donovan’s upcoming cameo appearance on the show.

Last month, The Sun broke the news that former Neighbours star Jason Donovan would be making a cameo appearance on Emmerdale.

A source told the newspaper: “Everyone was really excited Jason was up for taking part. It was really fun and Jason was a real pro, he enjoyed the cameo.”

The show has now officially confirmed the news, in a statement announcing that “Legendary pop icon and actor Jason Donovan has made a cameo appearance in Emmerdale that will transmit later this year.”

Filming took place on the Emmerdale set in Leeds, when Jason performed one of his classic hits to a packed out Woolpack as a surprise for Lydia Dingle, played by Karen Blick.

The storyline sees Lydia miss the opportunity to see Jason in concert, prompting the villagers to organise for Jason to surprise her with a performance of her own.

Of his arrival in the dales, Jason Donovan said: “I’m incredibly excited to have been asked to make a cameo appearance in Emmerdale as myself. Filming was great fun and all of the cast and crew were extremely welcoming. Singing in the Woolpack set was definitely an experience I won’t forget.”

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, added: “We were delighted that Jason agreed to join us for this episode. Not only is Lydia Dingle a big fan of his, there was a real buzz on set that day. I hope the viewers enjoy his cameo as much as the Emmerdale family did.”

Jason’s cameo appearance will reportedly air in the lead up to Christmas.

Jason Donovan found fame on Neighbours, where he starred as Scott Robinson between 1985 and 1989.

His wedding to Charlene Mitchell – played by Kylie Minogue – in 1987 attracted more than 20 million viewers around the world.

Kylie and Jason returned to Neighbours for its then-final ever episode in July 2022, before the show was revived by Amazon Freevee the following year.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM on ITV1 and STV, or from 7:00 AM on ITVX and STV Player.