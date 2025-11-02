7 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week as Phil Mitchell returns to chaos

This week on EastEnders, Zoe continues to worry that someone is out to get her, Phil learns about Nigel’s recent accident, Harry and Kojo come close to escaping, and what is Anthony hiding?

1) Zoe’s cat goes missing… again!

A spooky week of EastEnders saw Zoe (Michelle Ryan) fear that she was being targeted by a mysterious figure.

Her worries began when she found a picture of her and Kat (Jessie Wallace) had been smashed and covered in fake blood.

She blamed Kat and Jean (Gillian Wright), but when they both seemed legitimate in their claims that they hadn’t been responsible, she feared that someone else was targeting her.

Then, someone pressed play on the Slaters’ Halloween video from the 1980s, despite Kat refusing to play it.

In Thursday’s episode, as Zoe watched a film on the sofa, she was spooked by the sound of someone moving around. The sounds appeared to be coming from the cellar, and as she headed down, the bangs continued.

At the end of the episode, Zoe let out a scream, and as Kat and Alfie (Shane Richie) rushed downstairs, they found her with her hands covered in blood, trapped behind the door of the cellar.

In our first trip to Walford this week, Kat tries her best to support her daughter after the spooky incident.

Alfie is sure that theres a simple explanation, and is convinced that foul play isn’t involved – but is someone really after Zoe?

Later, Zoe meets with her private investigator again. Will they have an update on the search for Zoe’s son?

Meanwhile, ‘Mini Mo’ the cat may be the show’s newest character, but she’s quickly become the flakiest, and Zoe has spent most of her time searching for the feline.

This week, she feared it had gone missing and headed into Albert Square in search of it, only for Kat to reveal that it’d been curled up behind the sofa all morning.

This week, the fluff ball goes missing for real, as Freddie (Bobby Brazier) breaks the news to Zoe, who’s having a bad enough day as it is.

Vicki (Alice Haig) mocks Zoe as she looks around the square in search of her cat, but Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) offers an olive branch as he joins her in the search.

When Zoe later heads back to The Vic – with producers keeping tight-lipped on the fate of her new fur baby – she, Kat and Alfie are all horrified to discover that someone has defaced the Slater family photos.

It seems someone really does have it in for Zoe – but who?

2) Eve’s mum arrives in Walford

Eve (Heather Peace) and Suki (Balvinder Sopal) got back together in early October, but Eve had a massive proposition before they did so.

Despite previously having no desire to have children, their ordeal with Avani’s (Aaliyah James) pregnancy made her realise that she did want to raise a child after all, and she proposed to Suki that they take a look into adoption.

This week, Eve was rocked when she discovered that she’d need to get a reference from someone who knew her before her criminal record, to satisfy the requirements of the adoption agency.

That meant getting in touch with her estranged mum, Norma (Jessica Turner). While Eve had patched things up with her mum when she visited her in Scotland earlier this year, she reminded Suki of just how volatile Norma could be.

Plus, with her mum having expressed homophobic views in the past, Eve had no idea whether her mum would support her decision to adopt.

Suki reassured her that there was no need for her to reconcile with her mum – they just needed to talk her into agreeing to the reference.

Returning to the drama this week, Eve is a bundle of nerves as she and Suki prepare to welcome Norma to Albert Square.

Suki and Eve catch her up and explain that they’re hoping to adopt, but need her to give a character reference to the adoption agency.

Norma has doubts, but despite her initial concerns, she eventually agrees to support them.

However, the following day, it becomes clear that it won’t be as easy as it initially seemed.

In Tuesday’s episode, the pair do their best to impress Norma and make her see that they’d make good parents, but when things don’t quite go to plan, Norma questions whether Eve has what it takes to be a mum.

After Norma voices her concerns, Eve is left fearing that her mum’s right.

On Wednesday, she tells her wife that she wants to call off their adoption plans – is their journey to having a child together really over?

Suki then turns to Lily (Lillia Turner) for help. Can Lily help change Eve’s mind and convince her that she’s got what it takes to be a mum?

3) Phil fumes at Julie as he returns

Phil has spent the past few weeks in Spain, departing just after he reunited with son Ben (Max Bowden) following Jonno Highway’s (Richard Graham) funeral.

While he’s been away, Nigel’s (Paul Bradley) condition has continued to worsen, and he ended up causing an accident when he took his beloved Morris Minor for one final drive.

Distracted by his phone, he crashed into Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), landing both her and Gina (Francesca Henry) in hospital.

Julie (Karen Henthorn) tried to cover up the incident, claiming she was the one to blame, but Nigel eventually convinced her to let him hand himself in.

He now potentially faces spending his remaining years behind bars, a fact which has left Julie distraught.

This week, Phil finally returns, and when he finds out what’s happened to his best friend, he’s furious with Julie, seeing her as responsible.

After talking things through with Jack (Scott Maslen), Phil realises that Julie doesn’t bear all of the responsibility.

Accepting that he’s been too harsh on her, he calls up his trusty lawyer Ritchie (Sian Webber) – who has represented him for more than two decades – and gets her on board to help.

As the week goes on, reality hits for Nigel as he realises that there’s a serious chance he could end up in prison.

In Wednesday’s episode, Julie and Phil accompany him to a medical assessment in preparation for his trial. Will his diminished mental state see him let off the hook, or is Nigel’s story set for a heartbreaking ending?

4) George realises Kojo and Harry may be in trouble

Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) recently returned to Albert Square, after Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) lured him back by texting him from Harry’s (Elijah Holloway) phone.

Kojo was horrified to find Harry in a bad way, but Okie reassured him that he was looking after him, and offered Kojo a pill to calm him down.

Kojo pretended to take the pill but spat it out, and later tried to escape from the flat, but walked straight into the path of Okie, who was waiting outside.

This week, as Gina (Francesca Henry) is discharged from hospital after the accident, George (Colin Salmon) continues to worry about Kojo.

He’s been forcing himself not to get in touch with his brother, knowing that Kojo sees him as overwhelming, but he can’t help but feel that something’s wrong.

When Phil returns and confirms that he never agreed to give Kojo and Harry time off from the garage, George’s suspicions are confirmed.

Meanwhile, back at the flat, Kojo’s concerns grow for Harry, but he’s got another problem as Okie forces him to once again help out with the drugs business.

However, once alone with Harry, Kojo tells him that he intends to help set him free.

When Kojo finds a key to release Harry, it looks like they might finally escape.

However, with Harry unable to walk after being held captive for so long, Harry is forced to tell Kojo to go alone before Okie returns.

With Teddy (Roland Manookian) also fearing that something has happened to Harry, he finally tells George and Junior (Micah Balfour) about what’s been going on.

George goes to call the police, but backs down when Teddy points out that Kojo could be arrested for the part he’s played in peddling the drugs.

Will they finally smash their way into the flat and rescue Harry and Okie?

5) Zoe’s stalker is revealed

Zoe reels after discovering that someone has defaced the Slater photos, and Kat finally decides to throw her weight behind helping her daughter.

She decides to sell her half of the limo business to Harvey (Ross Boatman), and she and Zoe meet with PI Blake (Amanda Bright), who gives the pair an update.

Meanwhile, Alfie talks to the twins, and their words make him begin to wonder whether Zoe could have been responsible for the recent unusual events happening at The Vic.

As he confronts her, she admits that it’s true – she defaced the photos herself!

Kat is furious at her daughter’s betrayal, but Zoe insists that she was only responsible for defacing the photos, not the other spooky goings on.

Freddie tries to cheer Zoe up, but she faces another shock as she gets a text from an unknown number claiming to have her cat!

She rushes to tell Kat and Alfie, but after the lies over the defaced photos, they can’t help but question if it’s legit.

Also last week, Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) told Kat that he was worried that Zoe was showing signs of a psychotic breakdown.

This week, Kat sets up a meeting with both Zoe and Anthony as she begins to worry that the doctor is right, but Zoe quickly sees through their efforts.

Then, as Alfie tries to hold another quiz night to make up for last week’s disastrous effort, Zoe causes yet another scene.

How long can Kat continue to support her increasingly unpredictable daughter?

6) Nicola and George put the brakes on

Elsewhere, as Nicola (Laura Doddington) returns to Albert Square after a few weeks away, she tries to reconnect with George, who she shared a one night stand with not long before disappearing.

George makes it clear that there’s no “them” and calls time on their relationship – and things soon go from bad to worse for Nicola, as she makes an unexpected discovery!

7) What is Anthony hiding?

Anthony returned to Walford at the end of August, and initially dodged questions about his family life, before eventually admitting that he and wife Sophie had split up.

This week, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Kim (Tameka Empson) begin to grow suspicious of Anthony as he exhibits some weird behaviour, but he later explains why he’s been acting so strange – he’s applied for and bagged himself a permanent job at the surgery on the square!

However, he later makes a suspicious phone call, as it becomes clear that all isn’t as it seems…

What is he hiding?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 3rd November (Episode 7217)

Zoe makes a worrying discovery.

Eve is nervous as she prepares to confront her past.

Phil backtracks after his initial reaction.

Monday 4th November (Episode 7218)

George is incredulous when he learns the truth.

Kat makes a sacrifice to help Zoe.

Eve is eager to impress.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 7219)

Zoe pleads her case.

Suki turns to Lily for help.

Phil and Julie join forces to support Nigel.

Thursday 6th November (Episode 7220)

Nicola makes an unexpected discovery.

Anthony makes an admission.

Kat stages an intervention.