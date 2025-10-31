Next week on Emmerdale, April contemplates telling Marlon everything, Paddy has a shocking realisation about Bear, and what has Liam discovered?

1) Will April open up to Marlon?

April’s (Amelia Flanagan) situation has gone from bad to worse this week, now finding herself further under the control of Ray (Joe Absolom) and Celia (Jaye Griffiths).

This week’s episodes saw the 16-year-old forced to meet with another client of the pair, after she fled from a previous liaison when she realised she was expected to sleep with a middle-aged man.

April promised Ray and Celia that she would go through with it this time, but ended up clobbering Callum (Max Lohan) over the head with a bottle as he tried to force himself on her.

Certain she’d killed him, April fled the scene, leaving Ray and Celia to tidy things up.

When Ray returned, he informed April that he had disposed of the body, and Celia made it clear she was now indebted to them indefinitely, adding that if April spoke up, her family would be in danger.

“April, I own you,” she warned. “I own Dylan. You will work for me until I explicitly state otherwise. A little secret, that won’t be happening anytime soon.”

Next Tuesday’s special stand-alone episode sees April finally contemplating opening up to dad Marlon (Mark Charnock).

Recently speaking to EverySoap and other press, Mark told us what he could reveal about the episode.

“Not much!” he laughed. “Other than there’s a twist in it that will stagger the audience.”

“Things are going to get considerably worse for April before they get better,” Mark continued. “In this special episode, something happens that when I read it, it shocked me so much that I thought ‘Oh god, I wish I’d known about it before I read it’. It really threw me, it’s just a great twist of drama.”

“April was going to come to a Halloween party with the rest of the family, she doesn’t turn up and he’s really sad about it.

“So she turns up at the house and he’s on his own and the episode begins, it’s lovely actually, with them rediscovering the younger version of her and how that was for them when she was really little.”

“The first act, if you like, is about him rediscovering his daughter,” Mark explains. “The daughter he knew before everything tragic that happened to her, and her rediscovering not only her dad but that part of herself too, so it’s really something.”

“There’s so much good stuff and the great thing about this story is it impacts so many different people.”

“It’s a storyline that keeps on giving—it’s dark but in the best dramatic way that a story can be dark.”

Will April find the courage to tell Marlon everything that’s gone on?

2) Charity’s caught in a lie

Elsewhere, with tomorrow’s 12-week-scan looming, Charity (Emma Atkins) is a wreck behind her bravado.

She’s certain that the scan will expose her secret—the baby isn’t the implanted embryo she’d hoped to carry for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), but the result of a one-night-stand with Ross (Michael Parr).

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is the only other person who knows the truth, and a chat with her only exacerbates the pressure on Charity further.

Returning home, Charity walks in to find Sarah and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) flicking through an old photo album, discussing how babies tend to take after their biological fathers.

The timing couldn’t be worse as Charity snaps, then immediately backtracks with an apology, blaming the stress.

Unable to face the risk of the scan raising questions, Charity tells Sarah the appointment has been cancelled. Sarah is disappointed, whilst Chas is quietly sceptical.

In the Woolpack back room, Chas presses the issue. Charity finally admits that the scan feels too risky—every measurement and every image could lead to awkward questions if they realise the timings don’t quite add up for the embryo that was implanted.

As Chas accompanies Charity to the hospital, Charity is tense, fixated on getting through the scan without anything being flagged.

There’s clear relief for both Charity and Chas when the sonographer completes the scan without noticing anything unusual.

There’s a flicker of fondness as Charity looks at the image, which Chas notices, sensing something is shifting.

As the appointment wraps up, Charity believes she’s managed to keep the situation contained.

What she doesn’t realise is that, further down the corridor, Jacob is on shift and has seen her coming from the scan room—the very appointment she claimed had been cancelled.

How will Jacob react, and will Charity be able to cover?

3) Kev has a proposal for Robert

Meanwhile, Kev (Chris Coghill) is determined to put last week’s feud with Aaron (Danny Miller) behind them, but Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) understandably uneasy about what Kev’s idea of “moving on” will involve.

Aaron, still furious over Kev threatening him, isn’t interested in peace talks however. He warns Robert to deal with Kev, or he’ll step in and handle it himself.

Later, Kev blindsides Robert by suggesting they renew their vows—wanting to do better than their prison ceremony with a proper wedding.

Robert clearly doesn’t want it, but he feels trapped. Kev protected him when they were both inside, and now that Kev is apparently dying, Robert feels he cannot walk away.

Reluctantly, he agrees, even though every part of him is conflicted.

When Aaron finds out, he’s sickened. He may have ended things with Robert, but seeing him agree to a full vow renewal with Kev makes everything feel painfully final.

Kev throws himself into the planning, happily writing vows and treating the renewal as a fresh start. But Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) can see that Robert’s heart isn’t in it.

Spotting how torn Aaron is, she urges him to tell Robert how he feels before it’s too late.

Watching Robert and Kev together devastates Aaron, and he finally confronts Robert, warning that if he goes ahead with the vow renewal, then whatever’s left between them is over.

Robert is left torn—will he go through with the ceremony?

4) Jai tries to make things up to Archie

After Jai (Chris Bisson) failed to turn up to take him to a Halloween party—having got trapped in the depot office with Kerry (Laura Norton)—12-year-old Archie (Kai Assi) is fed up with feeling like he comes second to his dad’s job.

Kerry wastes no time telling Jai that he needs to sort his priorities out if he wants to salvage his relationship with his son.

Deciding Jai needs a nudge, she fakes a sick day on his behalf, giving him no choice but to down tools and spend the day with Archie.

5) Jai and Kerry turn up the heat!

Later in the week, Kerry finds herself defending Jai to Lewis (Bradley Riches) and Jimmy (Nick Miles) in the café. It catches her off guard when Lewis suggests she might be developing feelings for Jai—and she starts to wonder the same thing.

At the depot, she can’t help testing the waters, curious whether Jai feels the same. When Jai admits he finds her attractive, Kerry doesn’t hesitate and she launches herself at him!

However, the moment is abruptly cut short when Dylan almost walks in on them, leaving them both mortified.

Back at the café, Nicola picks up on a subtle but suspicious closeness between Jai and Kerry.

She’s immediately on red alert, desperate for the truth and determined to dig. Kerry tries to play it cool, but Nicola’s not letting this one drop!

6) Paddy realises Bear is missing

Over at Tenants Cottage, it’s been three months since Bear (Joshua Richards) left the village after a falling out with son Paddy (Dominic Brunt), telling him he was off to stay with an old friend in Ireland.

Shortly afterwards, we discovered that Bear was actually living out of his car in the middle of nowhere, but hasn’t been heard from since.

Next week, Paddy’s uneasy when a parcel arrives addressed to Bear and, on opening it, realises his dad hasn’t been visiting been in Ireland as he claimed. Instead, it looks like Bear has dropped completely off the radar.

Paddy starts ringing round Bear’s old contacts, but no one has heard from him, and the more dead ends he hits, the more worried he becomes.

The final blow lands when Paddy points out that nothing would have stopped Bear from getting in touch with granddaughter Eve on her birthday.

With mounting concern for his dad’s welfare, Paddy realises he can’t ignore the situation and decides it’s time to involve the police.

It’s previously been teased that Bear’s disappearance is leading up to a huge storyline, which will be explored very soon in a stand-alone episode.

“I think it’s quite a major subject which is being touched on,” Joshua Richards previously told EverySoap and other press. “I did a play with John Godber a few years ago where we actually took on this subject.

“It was riveting and quite profound, upsetting, and also full of alarming facts. So I think it’s going to be an excellent storyline to take on because I haven’t seen anybody take it on before.“

7) Liam uncovers something

Also next week, Liam (Jonny McPherson) make a shocking discovery which could affect the lives of more than one village resident.

But what has Liam so concerned?