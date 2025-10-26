10 Spooky EastEnders Spoilers as someone targets Zoe

Next week on EastEnders, a video from the 1980s has some hidden truths for the Slaters, Kojo tries to raise the alarm, and Eve’s adoption plans face a big hurdle.

1) Kat blurts out Zoe’s secret

This week, Zoe (Michelle Ryan) set her plan in action to hire a PI to track down the child she abandoned after giving birth back in 2006.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) had agreed to fund the private investigator after Zoe revealed that the boy’s dad was none other than Sharon’s late husband Dennis Rickman.

However, with Sharon away with Vicki (Alice Haig), and Zoe’s attempt to get a loan having failed, Zoe took to stealing money from The Vic’s till to pay the remainder of the investigator’s deposit.

When Kat (Jessie Wallace) realised the money had gone missing, she followed Zoe to her first meeting, planning on confronting her daughter over the stolen cash.

However, she ended up sitting through the meeting with the PI, and was surprised when Zoe appeared to flirt with the truth.

Zoe refused to let the PI investigate her daughter, who supposedly passed away shortly after being born, and also claimed she didn’t know who the father was – despite having already revealed that it was Dennis.

At the end of this week, the pair managed to build bridges as they worked together to rescue a cat which had become trapped in the pub’s sewer pipe.

Then, as Kat pressed for the truth, Zoe dropped a massive bombshell.

While it won’t come as much of a shock to fans, Kat was stunned when Zoe revealed that she’d lied about Dennis being the father, and in reality she had no idea who he was!

Returning to the drama next week, Zoe’s revelation is still playing on Kat’s mind. She talks it through with Alfie (Shane Richie) as they prepare for The Vic’s quiz night, but Alfie warns her to stay out of it.

Later, Kat tries to talk to Zoe again, but Zoe’s busy trying to track down the cat, which she’s now taken ownership of, after it goes missing once again.

At the same time, Vicki starts to feel sorry for Zoe, and talks to Ian (Adam Woodyatt) about her search for her missing son.

Seeing how much it means to Sharon – who still believes Dennis is the father – Ian agrees to transfer her some money to help with the investigation.

Later, as the quiz night gets underway, Kat overhears Vicki and Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) talking, prompting her to make a decision.

She turn blurts Zoe’s secret out in front of the entire Vic, causing a huge commotion.

How will everyone – especially Sharon and Vicki – react to Zoe’s lies about Dennis?

2) Nigel cancels his India trip

This week, after an argument with Julie (Karen Henthorn), Nigel (Paul Bradley) took his beloved Morris Minor out for one last spin, forgetting that he’s no longer allowed to drive.

When a worried Julie tried to get in touch with him, he took his eyes off the road to look at his phone, and ended up crashing into Gina (Francesca Henry) and Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), landing them both in hospital.

The pair were seriously injured in the accident, and as Julie arrived at the scene, she rushed Nigel away, and later pretended that she was driving the car to get her husband off the hook.

However, Nigel soon realised that he’d been the one to blame, and turned himself in to Jack (Scott Maslen).

However, at the police station, Nigel failed to remember the details of the accident, and Julie once again lied to protect his freedom.

Nigel was released without charge, but locked himself in No. 55 in frustration.

After he pleaded with Julie to see things from his perspective, she agreed to accompany him back to the station with evidence to back up his claims that he was driving.

Next week, George (Colin Salmon) is frustrated that Nigel has been released, with daughter Gina still in hospital, before he and Julie share a heart-to-heart.

When Nigel disappears again, Julie eventually finds him safe and well, but her relief is short-lived when Nigel reveals that the incident confirms that he’s too unwell for them to take their long-anticipated trip to India.

3) Harvey confides in Alfie

Two weeks ago, Vicki kicked Ross out after giving him an ultimatum that she couldn’t be part of any family that included his son Joel (Max Murray).

He was left homeless and after spending a night out on the street, was invited to live at No. 45 by Harvey (Ross Boatman), with Ian (Adam Woodyatt) eventually relenting and letting him stay.

Next week, Ross turns to Alfie, confiding in him about his troubled relationship with Vicki – is there any chance of reconciliation for the pair?

4) Kojo tries to raise the alarm

This week, when George began to worry about Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) whereabouts, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) told Harry (Elijah Holloway) to call Kojo and sort things out.

Once on the phone, Harry immediately told Kojo to run away from his captors, prompting more ire from Okie.

At the end of the week, Okie used Harry’s phone to lure Kojo back to Walford. He headed straight back into his flat, where Okie has been keeping Harry hostage.

With Harry practically knocked out from the effects of the drugs he’s been taking, Okie reassured Kojo that things were fine, and offered Kojo some pills to calm him down.

Kojo took Okie up on his offer, but secretly spat the pill out. Next week, a still lucid Kojo tries to sneak out of his flat to raise the alarm, but he’s stopped by Okie!

Later in the week, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) returns to Albert Square from his family holiday.

As he meets with Okie, who he put in charge of the business while he was away, Okie assures him that he followed orders and released Harry and Kojo as proposed.

With Ravi feeling guilty about still lying to Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), he decides to hand leadership of the business over to Okie.

With Okie now fully in charge, what will he do with Harry and Kojo?

5) Zoe accuses Kat

After Kat reveals Zoe’s bombshell to the revellers at The Vic, the quiz night comes to an abrupt end.

When Kat realises just how much Zoe’s antics are impacting both her business and her family, she gives Zoe an ultimatum.

Zoe leaves Kat and Alfie in peace, but as they discuss everything that’s just happened, Zoe storms back in, accusing Kat of smashing a photo of the two of them.

Kat denies being responsible, leaving Zoe wondering who else would do such a thing…

Has someone else got it in for her?

Later, Alfie does his best to smooth things over between Jean (Gillian Wright), Kat and Zoe. While Kat agrees to forgive Zoe, Jean refuses to do the same, and ends up falling out with Kat as a result.

6) Suki and Eve’s adoption plans continue

After all but ending their marriage after Avani’s (Aaliyah James) pregnancy storyline came to a head, Eve (Heather Peace) recently agreed to patch things up with wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) – but not before making a surprise request.

All of the talk of adopting Avani’s baby had awoken something in Eve, and she explained to Suki that she now wanted a child after all. She proposed that they take a proper look at adoption, and Suki agreed to give it some thought.

However, when the rest of Suki’s family discovered her plans, they were furious, with both Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) reminding Suki of what a bad mother she had been in the past.

Next week, the pair organise to meet with some adoptive parents, to see if adopting really would be the right fit for them.

However, when Ravi, Priya and the kids return from their short family holiday and find that Suki is still seriously considering adopting a child, all hell breaks loose.

7) What is on Kat’s video from the 1980s?

As Halloween celebrations get underway on Albert Square, the day gets off to a bad start for Alfie when he’s forced to deal with a burst sewer pipe in the barrel store.

It looks like their meddling to rescue the cat has had some unfortunate consequences!

As he cleans up the mess, he discovers a VHS tape from the 1980s tucked away.

That night, as the Halloween party kicks off at the pub, Ross brings along a VCR so they can play the tape – but Kat puts a stop to it, worried that whatever’s on the video might upset Zoe.

Meanwhile, Zoe is still paranoid about the smashed photo. With Kat denying responsibility, Zoe accuses Vicki of being to blame, before Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) steps in to calm her down.

As the pair head outside, Anthony tries to support Zoe, but when he accidentally manages to offend her, she storms off.

Later, Zoe returns to The Vic, where the punters are watching the mysterious 1980s VHS footage. Shocked by what she sees on the screen, she throws everyone out of the pub!

Kat denies being the one to press play on the tape, as Anthony voices his concerns.

8) Have Suki and Eve’s plans hit a hurdle

Despite the Panesars’ shock at learning that Suki and Eve are still planning on pressing ahead with their adoption plans, they soon smooth things over, and as their meeting with the adoption agency rolls around, the family do their best to support them.

However, while the meeting is a success, Eve panics when she learns that the agency will need a reference from her mum before they can take things any further.

With Eve’s parents having previously expressed homophobic views when Eve first came out to them, will her mum give her the reference she so desperately needs?

9) Zoe’s paranoia increases

As Halloween night continues into Thursday’s episode, Zoe remains paranoid that someone is out to get her.

First the smashed photo, now the video being played in the pub. Having already accused Kat and Vicki, she turns her attention to Anthony, accusing him before kicking him out of The Vic.

Anthony goes to Kat and expresses his concern about Zoe’s behaviour, but it’s not clear whether Kat believes him.

As the week comes to an end, Kat, Zoe and Tommy (Sonny Kendall) all sit down to watch the video from 1988, as questions of the past come to the fore.

What will be revealed?

10) Elsewhere…

Finally, this week saw Jasmine hiding something as she recovered in hospital.

Jasmine told the doctors she didn’t want her mum coming, which surprised Oscar and George – why wouldn’t she want her mum there? And more importantly, why would a mum stay away if their daughter was in hospital?

The basket of fruit she’d received contained a small card reading “rest up and get well soon. Need you back on top form,” but she’d claimed to Oscar that the basket was from her mum, who lives abroad.

Before the crash, Jasmine had seemed overly interested in Cindy (Michelle Collins), quizzing Gina on her mum’s complicated history. Do Jasmine and Cindy have a connection?

Next week, after getting some advice from Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa), Oscar decides to find out what Jasmine is hiding.

As he questions her at The Albert, will she reveal all about her past?

