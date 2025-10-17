13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 20th to 23rd October

Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette clashes with a new housemate, Paul and Elle buy the V Bar, Andrew is left feeling isolated, and Holly gets some life-changing news.

1) Sadie and Taye are in the firing line

The final moments of this week’s episodes saw a furious Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) barge into Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) makeup event at Lassiters, having come out in hives after smothering her face in Taye’s (Lakota Johnson) new Sataye face cream.

Unfortunately, it’s the same cream that the makeup artists were busy applying to Jane (Annie Jones) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

As their faces began to burn, they were forced to throw water over themselves to cool the stinging, as the event descended into chaos.

Next week, Sadie and Taye have no idea what went wrong – they’d already tested the products on the Eirini Rising gang in a pampering session at No. 32, and Vera, Moira (Robyn Arthur) and co loved them.

Krista (Majella Davis) tells the pair that she’s got no choice but to talk to HR, leaving them in fear that they could both lose their jobs at Lassiters.

Eventually, Taye remembers that he added a preservative to the ingredients list before ordering the latest batch – and it wasn’t present when they first tested the products on the retirees.

Sadie informs him that the ingredient is known to cause bad reactions in some people, as it becomes obvious that it was the cause of the hives breakout.

2) Sadie tries to make things up to Vera

Meanwhile, Vera is fuming that her skincare disaster caused her to miss her theatre date with retired actor Monte (Dennis Coard), who had been waiting for her at Lassiters when disaster struck.

Trying to make amends, Sadie invites Vera for another pampering session at No. 32 – this time without the risk of another beauty mishap – where Sadie urges her not to let a man get her down.

With Taye now knowing that he was responsible for the products’ adverse reactions, he races to Krista and Zac (Alex Kaan) and fesses up – if they need to fire him, then so be it, but don’t fire Sadie too!

Krista agrees – Taye is ultimately the one responsible, and he’s the only one who’s losing their job.

With an already cash-strapped Taye now unemployed, and his new business suffering a reputational collapse, what will be his next money-making idea?

3) Paul and Elle begin searching for businesses

Last week, Elle (Elise Jansen) found Paul (Stefan Dennis) desperately trying to keep himself busy by giving No. 22 a thorough clean.

Realising that her dad was missing the world of work, she told him that he needed to find his purpose again, and before long, he had a brainwave. With Elle currently unemployed as well, he proposed that they go into business together.

Next week, they decide that hospitality is the route for them, and head into Melbourne to begin touring bars in the city looking for one to buy.

They soon realise that there’s very little on the market that fits the bill – until Paul suggests that they take a look at the V Bar. It’s smaller than what they’re after, but maybe it’s worth a shot?

Fans will by now be well acquainted with the bar, as it’s where Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) first took Andrew (Lloyd Will) for a drink after they returned from Sandy Point to meet his family.

Their clandestine drink sparked their affair, which has just come to an abrupt end – but not before they were nearly caught out when Sadie, Taye and Max (Ben Jackson) made an impromptu trip to the bar after getting bored of the Back Lane Bar.

As Paul and Elle check out the bar, they realise that it could be just what they’re looking for.

The owner initially refuses to haggle on his inflated asking price, but cut-throat journo Elle and ruthless businessman Paul soon turn out to be the perfect combination as they go to town and force the price down.

Shaking on the agreement, an excited Paul and Elle are now the new owners of the V Bar!

As they get to know their new establishment, let’s hope they don’t find anything to uncover Holly and Andrew’s big secret… Say, a missing earring? 🤔

4) Addison and Nicolette clash

We met Addison Rutherford (Florence Gladwin) this week, as she was unmasked as the mystery figure who knocked out Wendy (Candice Leask) as she went to lock the skip behind Erinsborough High and Eirini Rising.

Addison was sleeping in the school to avoid her mother, whose continued benders had made their home environment too difficult.

Jane quickly approached social services, who organised an emergency foster placement, but next week Jane discovers that Addison has snuck into the school once again.

Addison explains that the school is a quieter place to study than her more chaotic emergency foster home, so Jane organises for JJ (Riley Bryant) to hang out with her and give her some company.

The two quickly strike up a budding friendship, which is just what JJ needs with his brother Dex (Marley Williams) still away at Apollo Bay, and ex-girlfriend Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) now settled back in Colac.

They head to Harold’s for a chat, but when an already red-faced Nicolette arrives and trips over Addison’s bag, she rips into them and orders Addison out of the cafe.

When Jane finds Addison hiding in the school yet again, she realises that the teen isn’t happy in the foster care system, and gets permission from social worker Leila (Jing-Xuan Chan) for Addison to stay at No. 24 temporarily.

Addison moves in and nervously begins to get settled – until Nicolette comes home, and is furious to see the rude girl from earlier in her own home!

5) Can Nicolette see that Addison needs help?

Despite Jane’s pleas, Nicolette remains nervous about Addison moving into No. 24. While she can briefly see the appeal of acting as a mother figure to the troubled teen, she remains determined to get rid of her by finding her missing mum.

Nicolette soon discovers that Addison’s mum is a Shannon Rutherford – and as Krista spots her screen, she’s stunned to see the familiar name. Shannon was the dealer who Krista used to use, and whose dropped packet of pills once landed Abby (Nikita Kato) in hospital.

This only reinforces Nic’s belief that they need to get Addison out of the house as soon as possible, though Jane and Paul remind her that they can’t judge Addison based on her mother’s actions.

However, as the pair try to convince Nicolette to have a change of heart, Addison overhears Nicolette’s true feelings about her, and decides that she needs to leave.

Nic is distraught as she realises she’s been overheard.

However, despite having a change of heart and telling Addison that she deserves to have a stable home, Addison decides to take up the offer of another foster home, and her time on Ramsay Street ends as quickly as it began.

6) Elle wants to know what Zac is hiding

Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) Zac Willis arrived in Erinsborough a few weeks ago and immediately landed himself a job as Krista’s second in command at Lassiters.

It soon became clear that he was hiding something, as he refused to let Krista put an up-to-date picture of himself on the Lassiters website, insisting instead on an old one where he looked vastly different.

Since then, we’ve seen him offer a Lassiters client a significant discount, after they clearly recognised him and referred to him as “Coach.”

Next week, yet another hotel guest makes it clear that they recognise him, forcing Zac to give in and offer them a freebie.

Eagle-eyed journalist Elle quickly realises that he’s hiding something, but he refuses to elaborate.

Zac later indulges in a spontaneous bit of afternoon delight with hotel guest Wes, which he regrets when he realises he’s now got something else to hide.

When Elle invites Zac along to some celebratory drinks that evening, he does a runner when Elle spots him with Wes, and his weird behaviour confirms to Elle that something’s going on.

Confronting him, she tells him that it’s the final straw – he’s going to tell her what he’s hiding, and she’s not taking ‘no’ for an answer!

7) What are the council up to?

Also next week, Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) new job at Erinsborough Council finally has a brief moment of relevance, as he gets the sense from colleagues that something big is brewing.

Producers are currently not revealing anything about what’s in store, but we have a feeling it’s going to play a major part in the show’s final months.

Neighbours‘ final episode airs on Thursday 11th December, as we say goodbye to Ramsay Street once and for all. But will the residents be about to say farewell to a beloved Erinsborough landmark too?

8) Colton’s secret is revealed

When Wendy collapsed outside Eirini Rising, Colton (Jakob Ambrose) was the first one to find her, but the sight of her lifeless body briefly froze him to the spot.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) found his behaviour strange, but put it to one side. Next week, her suspicions grow as Colton continues to avoid discussing what happened with Wendy.

When Susan tries to offer Colton support, he snaps at her, and his day goes from bad to worse when he spots Zac and Wes kissing.

He finally decides to open up to Susan, admitting that finding Wendy unconscious reminded him of his own mother’s sudden and unexpected death.

He tells her how he got into aged care to help others, like he was unable to do with his mum.

As Susan realises just why Colton is so committed to his job, a new bond begins to form between them.

9) Holly gets some shocking news!

With her affair now over and her plans to move away on hold, Holly is doing her best to rebuild her life. As Wendy is released from hospital and returns to No. 26, Holly throws herself into work to keep herself distracted.

Andrew is still feeling guilty for the way things ended, so sends Felix (James Beaufort) to check on her, and later checks on her himself. However, Holly sends him packing and begs him to leave her alone.

When Andrew seeks support from his brother, Felix doesn’t want to hear it, and tells him that he’s lost all respect for him.

Later, Holly’s struggles continue as she receives an invite to Wendy and Andrew’s wow renewal.

Thankfully, she’s soon cheered up when both Sadie and Max reach out to try and rekindle their friendships, and she begins to imagine things getting back to normal.

However, a positive home pregnancy test is about to throw everything back up in the air. Heading to the hospital, she gets the news confirmed – she’s pregnant!

10) Zac admits the truth

After being cornered by Elle, Zac finally opens up – he moved away from Darwin after an explicit video in which he featured was leaked to his colleagues!

It led to guests as Lassiters Darwin blackmailing him for perks, so Erinsborough was meant to be a fresh start – but now it’s just followed him here.

Elle assures him that it must be a coincidence. But before long, a new copycat tape gets released, clearly filmed at Lassiters Erinsborough.

Someone’s following him, and they’re about to reveal his saucy secret…

11) Holly reels from her pregnancy news

Having had confirmation that she’s pregnant, Holly is forced to distance herself from Max and Sadie, just as she was looking forward to reconnecting with them.

Feeling awful, she decides to push ahead with her old plan to repay Max for the earrings he bought her, and asks Karl for a loan for the rest of the cash.

As Holly hands over an envelope at The Waterhole, Max tries to refuse the money, but Holly insists. He later decides he can’t accept it, and gives Sadie the envelope to return to Holly.

Back on Ramsay Street, Sadie demands to know why Holly is hiding away again after it seemed like they were about to repair their friendship, but Holly refuses to tell her why.

When Holly also refuses the money back from Max, Sadie grabs Holly’s handbag planning to put the money inside – only to find Holly’s pregnancy pamphlet from the hospital!

12) The Linwells are released!

After spending weeks trying to find the missing evidence to keep the Linwell brothers behind bars, Cara’s (Sara West) worst fears come true next week, as the dodgy pair are released.

Dale, Eric, and Eric’s wife Tania (Zoe Boesen) – aka Mrs Linwell – immediately head to Lassiters, where they enjoy their newfound freedom by living it up at the complex.

Cara is forced to watch on, and as Tania makes a dig at her related to their youth, she struggles to remain professional.

Soon after, Cara reveals to dad Greg (Gary Sweet) that she and Tania used to be best friends during their childhood.

Their friendship fell apart when Tania outed Cara to the whole school, leading to her being bullied.

Cara struggles as she thinks back to the torment she suffered during her school years.

Greg, feeling guilty for his involvement with the Linwells and his years being estranged from his daughter, encourages Cara to confront Tania and tell her exactly how bad her past behaviour was.

As Cara and Tania come face to face once again, Cara finally manages to break through Tania’s defences and leaves her feeling ashamed for her past actions.

13) Andrew feels isolated

At the end of next week, as Wendy’s card is declined, Andrew realises that it was down to an issue with a payment at the V Bar while he was on a date with Holly!

He manages to quickly sort it before Wendy can investigate, but it reminds him that while his affair may be over, his months of lies could still catch up with him at any moment.

When he learns that Felix is moving to No. 30 to get away from him, and with Holly now ignoring him, he’s left feeling that he’s got nobody left to turn to.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th October (Episode 9332 / 429)

Sadie and Taye face the music.

Paul and Elle embark on their new venture.

Jane tries to help a student in need.

Tuesday 21st October (Episode 9333 / 430)

Elle senses a resident is hiding something.

Susan and Colton forge a new bond.

Two residents struggle to trust each other.

Wednesday 22nd October (Episode 9334 / 431)

The walls close in on Holly.

Felix is caught in the middle.

Zac can’t outrun his past.

Thursday 23rd October (Episode 9335 / 432)

Holly tries to put the right foot forward.

Cara faces an old enemy.

Andrew’s lies are piling up.