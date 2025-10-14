Neighbours Spoilers – No. 24 gets a surprise new resident

Next week on Neighbours, Jane invites a wayward teen to move into No. 24 Ramsay Street, while Paul and Elle find their dream business opportunity.

Yesterday, Wendy (Candice Leask) was knocked out by a mysterious person hiding in the school skip, landing her in hospital.

Jane (Annie Jones) and Colton (Jakob Ambrose) later discover that the culprit is Addison Rutherford (Florence Gladwin), a student who has been sleeping out at school to avoid her mother’s benders.

In today’s episode, Jane call Child Protection Services to try and get Addison placed into care as soon as possible, and Leila the social worker assures the teen that all will be okay.

Despite this, Jane finds Addison hiding out at the school again next week.

Addison explains to Jane that she is finding her new foster home too loud for her to concentrate on studying there.

Jane realises that Addison could do with some peer support in her time of need, so she calls on JJ (Riley Bryant)

With JJ having recently returned from Apollo Bay, he’s also in need of a friend now that Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and his brother Dex (Marley Williams) are no longer around.

Addison and JJ take a trip to Harold’s to hang out, where they appear to be getting on well.

That is, until they’re interrupted by an angry Nicolette (Hannah Monson), who confronts Addison after tripping over her bag, which leads to a full-blown argument between them as Nic orders Addison out of the café.

Later, Jane finds Addison hiding out at the school yet again, and this time she explains how comforting the school is for her compared to being in foster care.

Feeling for Addison, Jane decides to take matters into her own hands to stop Addison squatting at the school. Jane gives Leila the social worker a call and secures permission for Addison to return with her to No. 24.

Could Addison become one of the last ever residents to move into Ramsay Street before the show wraps up in December?

After moving around countless times, Addison tries to give her new set-up a chance, until Nicolette arrives home to discover the mouthy girl from Harold’s settling into her home – and she’s not thrilled about it!

Nicolette continues to not get on board with Jane’s commitment to give Addison somewhere safe to stay for now.

Although Nicolette shows some empathy and feelings of responsibility around Addison’s vulnerability, she’s desperate to get Addison out by tracking down her AWOL mum.

Later, Krista (Majella Davis) finds Nicolette in the middle of an internet search, just as she learns that Addison’s mum is Shannon Rutherford (Grace Quealy).

Krista is startled, recognising Shannon as her former dealer, who put her sobriety at risk, and left her step-daughter Abby (Nikita Kato) in hospital after she ate some drugs which Shannon had dropped on the ground.

This raises alarm bells for Nicolette as she worries about her own daughter Isla’s (Hana Abe-Tucker) safety, and she’s now desperate to find a way to rid the Harris household of the dealer’s daughter.

However, both Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Jane try to be the voice of reason and convince Nicolette not to judge Addison by the actions of her mother.

Unfortunately, Addison overhears all of Nicolette’s concerns and realises she has to leave.

Nicolette ends up feeling guilty that Addison is going, as she realises that she’s not been considering Addison’s right to a stable and safe home after growing up with a mum like Shannon.

Nicolette tries to make amends with Addison, but the damage is done; Addison’s already accepted another foster home.

With Krista and Leo (Tim Kano) set to have a baby with Nicolette, will Krista judge her future co-parent for her cold-hearted approach, or be glad that there’s no chance of Sharron finding her way back into her life?

Also next week, Paul and Elle (Elise Jansen) embark upon their new business venture together.

Last week, Paul realised how much he was missing his busy life at Lassiters, especially now he’s back from New York where he could distract himself by doting over his new grandchild.

Paul was forced to step down from his management role by his sister Lucy (Melissa Bell), Senior Lassiter’s Group Manager, after embezzling money to help Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) out of her financial struggles with Eirini Rising.

Krista also decided that Paul had to be a silent partner after his recent deception, which saw him bring Annalise (Kimberley Davies) to town with the view of making her co-manager of Lassiters.

Last week, a desperate Paul resorted to doing tedious jobs around the house to keep himself busy, which led Elle (Elise Jansen) to talk to her dad about his lack of direction.

When Elle opened up about her own struggles to find a new career option, despite Terese sharing her black book of marketing contacts, Paul had a brainwave – what if they went into business together?

Next week, we learn Paul and his journo daughter are not looking to take over another local media outlet – after he brought the Erinsborough News in 2008 and hired Elle as editor – and instead they’re going back into hospitality to buy a bar in the centre of Melbourne.

The pair take a tour of some possible options in the city. They’re disappointed by what’s on offer, until they see The V Bar.

The bar has been a prominent spot for Ramsay Street residents in recent months, with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) being frequent punters for secret discussions, until they were nearly caught by Max (Ben Jackson), Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) on their trip to the bar last month!

Could the V Bar be set for even more popularity with Ramsay Street regulars with Paul and Elle as its new owners?

The power pair are definitely keen on the idea, but they struggle to negotiate with the seller to get them down on the price. In a last-ditch attempt, the father and daughter duo go hard with their negotiating skills to come to an agreement, and it’s confirmed – they’re the new owners of the bar!

After Leo remained adamant that he’d never go into business with his dad, will this latest Robinson duo work out?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th October (Episode 9332 / 429)

Sadie and Taye face the music.

Paul and Elle embark on their new venture.

Jane tries to help a student in need.

Tuesday 21st October (Episode 9333 / 430)

Elle senses a resident is hiding something.

Susan and Colton forge a new bond.

Two residents struggle to trust each other.

Wednesday 22nd October (Episode 9334 / 431)

The walls close in on Holly.

Felix is caught in the middle.

Zac can’t outrun his past.

Thursday 23rd October (Episode 9335 / 432)

Holly tries to put the right foot forward.

Cara faces an old enemy.

Andrew’s lies are piling up.