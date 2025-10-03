13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 6th to 9th October

Next week on Neighbours, Felix and JJ return, Krista and Leo consider Nicolette’s offer, Andrew and Holly are caught on a date, and Greg struggles to keep his Linwell connection a secret.

1) Leo considers Nicolette’s baby offer

After Krista (Majella Davis) made it clear she doesn’t want to be pregnant again in Wednesday’s episode, yesterday’s cliffhanger saw Nicolette (Hannah Monson) offer to have Leo’s (Tim Kano) baby, which would also allow her to follow her own dreams to grow her family.

Next week, Leo seems interested in Nicolette’s surprise offer and she leaves the penthouse feeling hopeful for a positive outcome.

However, Leo is on edge when he tries to broach the topic with Krista, conscious of her past struggles with Nicolette.

When he brings up the topic of Nicolette and asks how the pair are these days, Krista confirms that she’s fine with her – “until you cross her.”

This influences Leo to decline the offer without even raising it with his wife and pretends it didn’t happen.

However, Krista soon finds out about Nicolette’s offer anyway thanks to Jane (Annie Jones) putting her foot in it, assuming that Krista already knew.

When she brings it up with Leo, she can sense that he was open to the idea, so she feels she should be too.

Later, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) suggests to Krista that the idea does have its merits. Following this, Krista and Leo decide to think through the potentially life-changing offer.

2) Holly tells Karl she’s leaving Erinsborough

Also next week, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are growing increasingly worried about Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who seems to constantly be on edge again after getting to a much better place in recent months.

Susan sensitively tries to do some digging, but is shocked when it results in a harsh serve from her step-daughter.

Karl tries another approach to get Holly to open up and she reveals her plans to leave Erinsborough – making it clear that there’s no changing her mind!

3) Will Andrew be spotted by Sadie?

After dropping the bombshell on Karl and Susan that she’s leaving, Holly urgently texts Andrew (Lloyd Will), asking to meet.

Later, Max (Ben Jackson), Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) head to the city on their day off to celebrate their recent wins.

To mix things up, they decide to go to the V Bar where Holly and Andrew happen to be on one of their secret meet-ups…

Meanwhile, Holly is busy debriefing with Andrew on her latest update just before Sadie and the boys make an unexpected arrival!

They desperately try to find a way not to be spotted by Andrew’s daughter and Holly’s ex – are they about to be exposed?

4) Felix’s arrival rattles Greg

After Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) agreed that they had to put JJ’s (Riley Bryant) education and needs first, Cara announced that JJ would be coming back to Ramsay Street accompanied by his dad, Felix (James Beaufort) – JJ’s idea for extra protection from the Linwells’ cronies.

Once home, JJ goes one step further by suggesting that Felix should be living with them at No.30, rather than with Andrew two doors down, to help keep an even closer eye on him.

Cara and Felix come to an agreement to make it happen, but Gregg (Gary Sweet) – who this week was revealed to be working with the Linwells – realises he’s going to keep up his act even more.

With his secret at risk of being found out, Greg convinces Cara to decline the offer for Felix to live with them in case it interferes with their dad and daughter time together while they’re working on rebuilding their relationship.

Felix is disappointed when Cara lets him know they’ve changed their mind, but agrees to support on a family wood work project – Greg can’t avoid him that easily!

5) Holly realises she’s sacrificing all

Back at the V Bar, Andrew and Holly hide out in a store cupboard at where Andrew’s completely unamused by Holly’s attempt to bring a light-hearted take on the scenario.

Holly comes up with a solution to let Andrew escape the bar and pretends to be very drunk, knowing her old friends will surely come to help.

Seeing Holly alone in this way leaves Max feeling worried for his ex, who he still loves a lot.

Later, Max checks in on her at No. 28, and Holly’s forced to face up to just how isolated she now is after pushing everyone away to prioritise her future with Andrew.

Later, Andrew’s feeling the stress after he was almost clocked by Sadie, and arrives frazzled and late to Felix’s welcome home dinner.

A worried Felix grabs Andrew for a brotherly chat, pointing out how flustered he’s seemed recently. Deflecting, Andrew instead turns the conversation to Felix and asks him if he’s glad to be back.

Felix enthusiastically shares his gratitude to Andrew for letting him return to No. 26 – after all, family is so important…

This leaves Andrew feeling stung, knowing that he’s been betraying his family in the worst way possible.

Meanwhile, considering it was Holly’s quick thinking that got them out of the sticky situation at the bar, Holly is left hurt that her man can just return to his family so easily, while she’s left with nobody.

Later in the evening, she shows up in the Rodwells’ backyard to make her point, putting Andrew on high alert at the risk of them being overheard.

Holly points out that he wouldn’t have to feel so stressed if he just ended things with Wendy (Candice Leask)…

She’s left wondering if Andrew’s now having second thoughts just as she’s given up everything for him.

6) Cara’s sting fails to bring results

Meanwhile, after last week saw the police find an encrypted hard drive in the car involved in the hit-and-run incident with Elle (Elise Jansen), Cara awaits the outcome of the operation that targeted the warehouses flagged on the drive.

We saw last week that the Linwell gang had filled the drive with dud leads as a method of distraction. When nothing is found, Cara feels she’s at a dead end, while a relieved Gregg offers her support.

Greg hopes he’ll now be able to put his shameful connection with the Linwells behind him and tells Tania Linwell (Zoe Boesen) it’s time to leave his family alone after he’s followed all their instructions.

However, Tania tells him that won’t be happening; his family are still in big trouble…

Meanwhile, Greg’s ploy to stop Felix moving into No.30 makes Felix suspicious so he asks more questions of Greg, who unbeknownst to him is carrying a gun!

7) Holly gives Andrew a deadline

Andrew desperately tries to put Holly at ease when he realises how much she’s hurting because of his choices.

He confesses that he’s struggling with hurting so many people and doesn’t know how much longer he can keep up the lies.

The lovers agree to take the trip to the Peninsula to check out a house near Andrew’s birth dad, but Andrew’s forced to bail on Holly when the warehouse operation fails.

Holly’s determined to go anyway and tells him he should break up with Wendy before she returns so he can stop the lies. Andrew agrees, but when he’s confronted with Wendy’s care and concern, he’s not sure he can go through with it…

8) Paul and Elle go into business

Elsewhere, Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) struggling with the lack of opportunities to meddle in Krista’s decision-making now that he’s only a silent partner at Lassiters, having been kicked off the management team by Lucy (Melissa Bell) and Krista.

Although the birth of his grandchild in New York was a great distraction, he’s ready to get his teeth into a new work project and realises his daughter could do with exactly the same after giving up her latest journalism job at the Daily Monster.

After a discussion, Elle and Paul agree to start a new business venture together.

Will it be Erinsborough’s next big success, or are the two ruthless Robinsons destined to fail?

9) Cara takes a huge risk for the truth

When the sting falls through and Cara’s boss Tony decides to pause the investigation, she decides to go it alone to get to the truth.

Despite how risky her first visit to the original warehouse was after Ricky Denham (Danny Matier) appeared and took the guns that could have proven crucial to their investigation, Cara goes solo again and finds a single bullet casing.

Could this help get the investigation back on track, or will she face losing her job for ignoring instructions?

10) Felix is wary of Greg’s motives

Meanwhile, Felix finds it strange when Greg takes Cara’s boss’s side and encourages his daughter to drop the investigation, considering the Linwell lot are still at large with his family in danger.

Felix then witnesses Greg in a suspicious exchange with Ricky Denham on the outskirts of Lassiters.

When he later sees Greg loading a bag into his car, he takes the opportunity to look inside, hoping to find something that links them – but he’s sprung before he can do so!

When Felix questions what Greg was doing with Ricky, Greg makes up an excuse, but Felix isn’t buying any of it…

As Greg then takes a look at his gun, he wonders what he’s gotten himself into, as the walls close in.

11) Elle tries to win over Felix

Elsewhere, having met Felix for the first time, Elle quickly develops a crush on the returnee.

She’s happy to have a new romantic interest to occupy her time, and informs Zac (Stephen Phillips) that she’s taking the hard-to-get approach with Felix to win him over.

However, just at the point she thinks her plan is starting to work, Felix enquires about what happened with Greg and the car last week, and she’s disappointed as she realises that he’s probably not there for her company…

12) Has Zac pushed Colton too far?

Meanwhile, Colton (Jakob Ambrose) notices a strange tattoo on Zac’s back, which he’s super shady about.

Zac then rejects Colton’s offer for a coffee before he notices that his defensiveness is not leaving a good impression with his love interest.

Zac offers an apology and changes his mind about the drink, but is soon given a taste of his own medicine by Colton when he declines.

Will Colton find out about Zac’s mysterious past and could this bring them closer together?

13) Krista is inspired to co-parent with Nicolette

At the end of next week, Krista doesn’t know what to do – should she accept Nicolette’s offer to carry Leo’s baby, or look into alternative surrogacy options?

After getting guidance from Terese, Krista thinks she’s nearing a decision.

Later, she and Nicolette hang out together, seamlessly coparenting Abi (Nikita Kato) and Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker), and Krista sees that they might just be able to make it work!

Krista tells Leo and Nicolette that she’s in, leaving the pair over the moon!

However, as it becomes clear that Krista isn’t as excited as the others, is she really as on board as she claims?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

