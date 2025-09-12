13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 15th to 18th September

Next week on Neighbours, Elle’s actions force the Varga-Murphys to leave town, Holly forms a plan to split up Andrew and Wendy, and Susan makes a breakthrough at Eirini Rising.

1) Remi forms a new connection

After navigating life post Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) amnesia diagnosis, Remi and Cara (Sara West) are finally getting along well as friends.

Remi has explained to her estranged wife that she’d love to remember their past life together – however, she’s made it clear that it may never happen.

Earlier this week, Remi suggested that Cara could move on with another woman if she wanted to, after Cara confessed that Nicolette (Hannah Monson) was developing feelings for her.

However, this was not the case for Cara, who remains a ‘one woman woman’ for her wife.

But next week, it’s Remi who’s torn as she has a surprising connection when a regular customer at the tram gets flirty.

Remi enjoys playing along, but is unsure of her next steps when the woman asks for her number, given she’s still married to a devoted Cara despite having no memory of it at all.

2) Eirini residents protest the anti-budget cuts

Elsewhere, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) does her best to put a positive spin on the recent budget cuts at Eirini Rising – which began with swapping name brand biscuits for a generic variety – but the residents are not going to be that easily persuaded…

Susan attempts to compromise but still has no luck, so Jane (Annie Jones) motivates her to continue on with her ultimate mission: to save Eirini Rising from complete financial ruin.

The residents claim it is their small luxuries that help them find the joy in each day in their old age.

In tried and tested Eirini fashion, Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) and Gino (Shane McNamara) then start a petition and rally the troops as Susan struggles to get a handle on the uproar.

3) Elle and Terese make amends

Meanwhile on Ramsay Street, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Elle (Elise Jansen) are forced to get used to their new setup at No. 22 – the pair are living there without Paul (Stefan Dennis) to play mediator after he made a last-minute trip to New York for the birth of his latest grandchild.

Next week, Elle and Terese finally have an opportunity to bond after their feud when Elle confides in Terese about her disastrous meeting with Wesley (Karl Richmond), the editor of The Daily Monster, an online publication she’s hoping to get a job with.

The young, cocky editor tells her that she needs to prove herself before he’ll give her a job.

Terese feels motivated to support Elle further and make her feel at home back on Ramsay Street by planning an introduction tour to meet her new neighbours, who’ve changed a lot since she last lived in Erinsborough.

When Terese introduces Elle to Cara at Harold’s, one of Cara’s confidential documents catches her eye.

Spotting an opportunity, Elle decides to secretly take some photos of it when she later gets a tour of No. 30, realising that it’s just the scoop she needs for her trial article for Wesley to help land her the local jouno job.

However, Elle doesn’t know about Cara’s personal history with the dangerous Linwell brothers that she’s investigating, and that her publishing the story will put The Varga-Murphys in some serious danger with their dangerous associates…

4) Elle’s friends and family turn their backs on her

Elle’s sneaky theft to get her groundbreaking story for Wesley off the ground has serious repercussions as her new neighbours read her exposé.

Terese, Leo (Tim Kano) and Susan are appalled by Elle’s actions and the trouble she has caused just weeks after her return to Erinsborough – especially considering the revelation she was sacked from her New York job under scandelous circumstances.

Cara is absolutely furious that Elle stole the classified document from her home, all for her own gain.

5) Cara makes a life-saving sacrifice

Elle’s article takes off online and Cara faces the consequences when she receives a threatening text from an unknown sender.

The police, who have been ready for repercussions, jump into action and put a plan in place to get the Varga-Murphys into a safe house for their protection.

It’s decided that the family will stay with Remi’s dad in Apollo Bay, but Cara announces she won’t be going – she’s the one the Linwells want, so staying away will keep her family safe.

Cara’s left distraught at her decision, despite knowing it was the right thing to do.

She says a tearful goodbye to JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams), with her sacrifice meaning that she’ll be separated from her sons and end her chance to rebuild a romantic relationship with Remi.

6) Susan has a bright idea for Colton

Elsewhere, Susan’s almost out of options after Gino and Hilary mobilise the residents to oppose her cuts.

She has one more idea up her sleeve that could result in a win for everyone, and invites Colton (Jakob Ambrose) and Terese over for a meeting at No. 28.

Terese previously rejected Colton’s offer of a takeover from The Sunset Group to bail her out as it would mean letting Susan go, and she felt like she and Susan should be the ones to save Eirni.

At the meeting, Susan proposes an alternative solution that could benefit everyone: a partnership between Eirini Rising and the Sunset Group. Will Colton be able to get it over the line without Susan facing a dreaded return to retirement?

7) Cara’s dad falls victim to The Linwells

Following her family’s departure to Apollo Bay, Cara is relieved to have the support of Nicolette. Despite Cara’s recent rejection of her romantic interest, Nicolette remains loyal and devoted to her friend in the wake of her big life change.

Defending her bestie, Nicolette makes it clear to Elle how awful her actions have been for her friend and her loved ones.

Later, Cara frets about her dad when the family can’t reach him – all while the Linwells’ associates could be at large.

Cara ropes Andrew (Lloyd Will) in to go and find her dad, and the pair head to the fishing spot he was due to go to. On their arrival, they find a battered and shaken up Greg (Gary Sweet), who’s clearly suffered at the hands of the Linwell allies.

8) Terese vows to keep her enemy close

Back on Ramsay Street, Elle is torn between doing the right thing and striving for her career success. Ultimately, her drive for success wins and she vows to Wesley, the editor, that she’ll do whatever it takes to get the lowdown on the Linwell story.

Elle’s aware of Terese’s predicament following the fallout with Cara, and knows that her sticking around could interfere with Terese’s loyalty to Cara, so she offers to leave No. 22.

Elle’s surprised when Terese insists that she can stay, despite everything – explaining to Leo that it’s better to keep your enemies close…

Will Terese be able to intervene before Elle and Wesley make things even worse?

9) Holly makes plans to jump ship

Elsewhere, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is ready to plan her next steps following her breakup with Max (Ben Jackson) after receiving a declaration of love from Andrew.

This week, Holly and Andrew ended their first proper date with a serious discussion about the future, where Andrew agreed the only right thing to do would be to end his marriage to be with Holly.

Excited at the prospect of a fresh start away from Erinsborough with her new man, Holly enquires with Krista (Majella Davis) about opportunities at other Lassiters hotels elsewhere.

When Andrew hears about Holly’s job search, he’s alarmed at how quickly things are moving.

Holly’s going full steam ahead while he still feels a long way off ending his marriage to Wendy (Candice Leask), instead planning to do it slowly to reduce the blow for his childhood sweetheart.

Later, Max puts Andrew in an awkward situation when he turns to him for advice on whether he should try and put things right with Holly.

When Holly hears about this, she makes it clear to Max that they are well and truly over, leaving him crushed.

10) Could Colton be moving to Ramsay Street?

Elsewhere, Terese and Susan receive the good news that Colton has got their proposal over the line with the Sunset Group! To top it all off, Susan can stay on as Ops Manager, with Colton re-joining the team to oversee the merger.

It also looks like Colton could become a Ramsay Street resident and solve Max and Taye’s (Lakota Johnson) cash conundrum by taking the spare room at No. 32. As a heartbroken Max gives him a tour of the share house, will he be won over?

11) Cara’s dad heads to Erinsborough

Elsewhere, a dazed Gregg mentions that the perpetrators knew about Cara, so she insists he comes home with her, feeling guilty that she’s responsible for the state her dad’s found himself in.

The father and daughter agree that, despite their past differences, this presents an opportunity for them to reconnect and spend some proper time together.

It’s clear to Cara that her dad’s a hard man to bond with, but Nicolette encourages her that it’ll take time to get to know him again.

Later, Nicolette gives Elle the latest on how her actions have now harmed Cara’s innocent dad, after Elle already destroyed the Varga-Murphys’ family life.

Elle struggles to justify her actions, now knowing the extent of their impact – will she give up the chase for more answers for the next story?

12) Elle goes after a new lead in the investigation

However, the revelation makes no difference, and before long Elle perseveres with her investigations, asking Karl (Alan Fletcher) to help her look into councillor Amelia Jones.

Karl’s not impressed by her approach after everything she’s done and refuses to go along with her plans.

After deciding to stay on Ramsay Street, Elle tries to make amends with Cara. But Cara makes it clear she has no chance and can never unwrite her wrongs get her forgiveness.

When Elle bothers Karl again, he tells her that her snooping has only caused more chaos, as poor Amelia is now in a sorry state from the stress, and has even crashed her car!

Heading to the garage, Elle finds a way to check the interior of Amelia’s damaged vehicle, where she locates a credit card statement. Will this lead her to find more connections to the Linwells?

13) Holly plans for Andrew to make a quick exit

Elsewhere, Andrew makes time for an intimate session with Holly at a motel after telling her to put the breaks on their moving plans. However, he feels bad, as he’s used Cara’s chaos as an alibi to escape Wendy for his lover…

Later, Wendy ropes Holly, Taye and Sadie (Emerald Chan) into helping her roll out her vision and redesign for the Rodwell living area.

While there, Holly hears about Taye and Sadie’s recent discovery about Andrew’s struggles in the bedroom after Sadie opened Wendy’s laptop to find her looking at a page about erectile dysfunction.

Holly hates the idea of her man attempting to be intimate with his wife and questions why he’s waiting to break it off if it’s already blatantly obvious that things are going downhill.

Andrew tries to reassure Holly that he knows what he’s doing to make it less painful for Wendy in the long run.

Holly wants to be empathetic about minimising his wife’s hurt, but comes up with an alternative plan to stop this all out dragging on any longer than necessary.

What’s Holly got up her sleeve to end the Rodwell marriage sharpish?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 15th September (Episode 9312 / 409)

Does Remi feel a spark?

Susan faces a mutiny.

Terese and Elle find a middle ground.

Tuesday 16th September (Episode 9313 / 410)

Elle stirs the murk.

Cara makes an enemy.

Susan proposes an alliance.

Wednesday 17th September (Episode 9314 / 411)

Holly plans for the future.

Elle is caught between morality and ambition.

Cara worries about her family.

Thursday 18th September (Episode 9315 / 412)

Elle sticks to her guns.

Cara grapples with guilt.

A resident makes an audacious move.