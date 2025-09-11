9 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 15th to 18th September

Next week on EastEnders, Ravi plans to silence George, Zoe contacts a face from the past, Julie tries to get through to Joel, and Cindy muscles in on Peter and Lauren.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 15th to Thursday 18th September.

1) Zoe contacts a face from the past

It’s time for Zoe (Michelle Ryan) to be discharged from hospital, but she’s still scared to return, despite the police’s insistence that her being shot was the result of drug gang activity and not a targeted attack.

As the Slaters welcome her home to Albert Square, she soon becomes overwhelmed and rushes out.

Later, as Zoe heads to the café, Vicki (Alice Haig) confronts her about Den, forcing Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) to step in.

Zoe then heads to The Albert, but Vicki is still angry and follows her, determined to continue their argument.

She then heads to The Vic to share a drink with the Slaters and finally relax, but her mood shifts when she discovers that news of her ordeal is spreading!

It transpires that Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and Mo (Laila Morse) have shared details of Zoe’s ordeal online, and now the local paper has written an article about the shooting, potentially putting Zoe at risk from whoever she’s trying to hide from.

Zoe heads outside, where she leaves a message with a face from her past… but who is it?

2) Will George uncover Harry’s drug involvement?

This week, Jack (Scott Maslen) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) continued to battle over the fate of Okie’s (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) gun, which the police have discovered is linked to multiple shootings in the area.

Jack claimed he’d disposed of it, but he’d in fact snuck into No. 5A and hidden it under Ravi’s bed, and it wasn’t long before Ravi realised that the police officer had double-crossed him.

When Jack’s actions saw Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) become convinced that Ravi was still involved in illegal business, she prepared to pack her belongings and take Avani (Aaliyah James) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) away.

When Ravi then revealed all, Priya decided to stay, and Ravi later blackmailed Jack for £100,000 for putting his newly rekindled relationship at risk.

Denise (Diane Parish) – who had also discovered the truth about Jack and Ravi’s involvement in Zoe (Michelle Ryan) being shot – came up with a plan to rid Ravi from Walford for good.

Meanwhile, Jack put 5A on the market, explaining to Ravi that it was the only way he could raise the funds to pay him.

Soon after, Ravi and Priya went public with the relationship, but their happiness was short-lived. Okie arrived, warning Ravi that their bosses weren’t happy with his plans to leave the drug business behind.

Next week, tensions are at an all-time high between Okie and Harry (Elijah Holloway), who is still a reluctant party in Ravi’s dodgy dealings.

George (Colin Salmon) has been suspicious of Harry for weeks, but his concerns are raised further after spotting the tension between the pair, and he questions Gina (Francesca Henry) on what he knows.

Junior (Micah Balfour) tries to reassure George that all is okay, but George spots Okie entering Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) flat, and soon realises that the locks have been changed! Something is clearly up…

Meanwhile, Gina is concerned by Harry’s recent quietness. As Harry tries to reassure her of how he feels about her, their romantic moment is interrupted when George storms in, demanding answers.

He’s not convinced by Harry and Kojo’s explanation for why the locks have been changed.

Grabbing one of the sets of keys, he heads to the flat – Harry thinks that he’s about to be sprung, but unbeknownst to him, Okie has thoroughly cleaned the flat and George doesn’t find anything dodgy!

George has no choice but to accept their explanation, but after demanding that he gets his own set of newly cut keys, he tells Junior and Phil (Steve McFadden) that he’s still suspicious that Harry is up to something.

Okie and Harry are left with no choice but to tell Ravi that they might have a problem, and Harry is horrified when Ravi tells them that he’ll sort George out himself.

What does Ravi have planned?

3) Howie arranges a surprise for Kim

A few weeks ago, Howie (Delroy Atkinson) was upset to overhear Kim (Tameka Empson) talking to Denise (Diane Parish) about his lack of cash, and how different their relationship is from her previous ones with Vincent.

Since then, Howie blackmailed Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Oscar (Pierre Moullier) into giving him the money which Oscar had stolen from Patrick (Rudolph Walker).

As it seems nobody has even thought to ask Oscar what happened to Patrick’s winnings, we can only assume that Howie is still cashed up and is ready to start spending.

Next week, Kim reveals that she wants to drive again, and Howie uses his leverage over Lauren to convince her to sell him a cheap car as a surprise for Kim.

Will Kim wonder where her partner got the funds for her lavish gift?

4) The residents get themselves some new jobs

Also next week, Julie (Karen Henthorn) reveals that she’s landed herself a new job at Walford High.

Meanwhile, with Zack (James Farrar) currently unemployed after Walford East closed down a few weeks ago, Alfie (Shane Richie) offers him a job as chef at The Vic.

5) Is Greg still alive?

In last week’s flashbacks, we learnt that in the years Zoe has been away, not only did she meet Max Branning (Jake Wood), but she also met a man named Greg (Dean Williamson), a former neighbour of her son’s foster family who’d promised to help her track down her son.

However, when he went to sexually assault her, Zoe hit him over the head and left him for dead.

Next week, Zoe continues to fear the repercussions, despite Kat and Anthony doing their best to reassure her.

Oblivious to the fact that Jack and Ravi were responsible for her attack, she still believes she was targeted and that she’s putting everyone in danger.

She packs her belongings, planning to leave Walford again, but Stacey (Lacey Turner) pleads with her to stay. Zoe then opens up, telling Stacey some of what happened between her and Greg.

Later, Stacey turns to Jack for advice, but he refuses to help out.

Soon after, Zoe admits to Stacey that she and Greg got into a fight, resulting in her leaving him for dead.

When she explains that she doesn’t know with 100% certainty whether she killed Greg or not, Stacey insists that they need to go and find out!

In Wednesday’s episode, Stacey and Zoe stake out Greg’s place. What will they find?

6) Harry tries to rush George out of town

Having learnt that Ravi is going to try to put George out of action to protect their secret, Harry makes it his mission to protect him.

As luck would have it, Phil suggests to George the idea of heading on a boxing tour, and Harry asks Kojo to help him convince George to take up Phil’s offer, as it would get him away from the square for a few weeks.

The following day, Jack continues to be consumed with guilt over what happened to Zoe. He tells Denise that he needs to confess, and in Thursday’s episode, with Jack still set on revealing the truth, Denise turns to ex-boyfriend Remi to help.

Can they stop Jack from doing something stupid?

Meanwhhile, Jack informs Ravi that Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) has expressed an interest in purchasing No.5.

Ravi tells him to hurry up with the sale so that Jack can get him the £100,000 he wants.

7) Joel gets closer to his influencer idol

Joel’s (Max Murray) behaviour has been worsening in recent weeks, ripping into both Stacey and Kat, exploding at Avani after learning of her pregnancy termination, and then threatening to hit Vicki when she called him out on his actions.

Next week, Vicki is left facing the prospect of an extended period of time alone with Joel when Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) takes on a second job.

Ross reminds his son to be respectful before he heads off for work, but Joel immediately begins to take advantage and asks Vicki to buy tickets to see his favourite but clearly very problematic podcaster.

Vicki refuses and later vents to Kathy about Joel’s behaviour. Later, she discovers that Joel went behind her back and used her card to buy the tickets anyway!

The following day, things go from bad to worse when Vicki finds out that Joel and Tommy (Sonny Kendall) have skipped school to attend the live recording of the podcast.

She and Kathy team up, heading out to force Tommy and Joel home.

8) Can Julie get through to Joel?

Kat gives Tommy a telling off for skipping school to hang out with Joel, while Vicki goes down a different route as she asks former teacher Julie for some help with Joel’s behaviour.

The following day, Julie attempts to talk to Joel about his misogynistic beliefs. Will she be able to get through to him?

9) Cindy muscles in on the Beales

Finally, next week sees Louie’s (Jake McNally) birthday roll around, but Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) is left feeling guilty when his present doesn’t arrive in time.

Spotting that Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren are still struggling to juggle their home life, Cindy (Michelle Collins) uses the opportunity to suggest to Peter that she move in so she can help out with childcare!

Will Peter welcome his mum with open arms? Somehow, we think not…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 15th September (Episode 7189)

George grows concerned for Kojo.

Vicki makes her feelings known.

Howie tries to impress Kim.

Monday 16th September (Episode 7190)

Stacey demands Zoe confront her past.

Harry tries to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation.

Vicki is at the end of her tether with Joel.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 7191)

Vicki turns to Julie for support.

Cindy seizes an opportunity.

Jack makes a decision that worries Denise.

Thursday 18th September (Episode 7192)

A situation escalates at The Vic.

Denise turns to an unlikely Walford resident for help.

Julie attempts to offer some positive influence.