Neighbours Spoilers – Is Nicolette developing feelings for Cara?

Next week on Neighbours, Jane suspects that Nicolette is developing feelings for Cara, while Terese is suspicious of Elle Robinson’s return.

Is Nicolette jealous of Cara and Remi?

Next Monday, it’s time for Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Rhett (Liam Maguire) to start their new life in Adelaide, with Aaron saying goodbye after 10 years in Erinsborough.

He and Rhett leave as the only two who know about Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) affair, and Aaron decides to keep their secret after the pair assure him that they’re over.

Elsewhere, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) has been a rock for Cara (Sara West) since her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) lost all memory of her following a head injury.

This week, it seems that Nicolette is starting to develop feelings for Cara, as she deliberately drops Cara in it with Remi after Cara bails on their drag show plans to have dinner with her ex-partner instead.

When Remi believes that her memory is returning after she recalls details of Cara’s marriage proposal, Cara and Dex (Marley Williams) soon realise that the supposed ‘memory’ was actually Remi remembering a stop-motion video of the milestone that Dex had once created for a school project.

Cara struggles to tell Remi, not wanting to sour the newfound warmth between them.

However, Nicolette takes it upon herself to tell Remi the bad news, and it seems like she’s specifically doing it to drive a wedge between the estranged pair.

Earlier this year, Nicolette and Cara formed an unlikely friendship after Nicolette overheard Cara trying to track down her sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca) and her newborn baby.

Nicolette was keen to make a good impression with Cara and get support for Chelsea, especially after her personal experience of being on the run from her family with baby Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker).

During their search, Nicolette went on to have a cheeky night with Cara’s cousin, Maddy (Emma Horn), after suspecting she was hiding something that could reveal Chelsea’s whereabouts.

Nicolette enjoyed their unexpected night together, but Cara urged Nicolette to make it a one-off in case it led to Remi finding out about her lies… Cara was desperate for her wife not to discover that she had seen a pregnant Chelsea at Christmas and denied her any help.

Later, Cara was disappointed to catch Maddy and Nicolette together across the street, after Nic ignored her request.

Nicolette was devastated at losing Cara’s trust and opened up to Maddy about how hard it is for her to keep friends.

Meanwhile, Remi had been growing suspicious of Nicolette and Cara’s interactions and sudden spate of texting. Later that day, Remi walked in on Nicolette admitting how much she liked Cara – lacking the context of their newly developed friendship.

Cara was forced to reveal everything to Remi, who blamed Nicolette for being a bad influence on her wife, given her track record of lies and deceit.

Remi was keen for them to keep their distance from Nicolette, but the pair re-bonded when Remi failed to support her wife’s decision to join the police.

Next week, Aaron’s friends prepare his farewell bash and Jane (Annie Jones) observes Nicolette getting repeatedly snappy with Cara. Jane’s left confused by her daughter’s tone, given how close the pair have become.

Jane urges Nicolette to tell her what’s going on, worried she could be making the same mistakes she did before she went on her cruise.

Leo (Tim Kano) called Jane out for snapping at her loved ones, and she evrntually confessed she had been struggling with concerns about the future after her mum’s death.

Nicolette tries to brush off Jane’s concerns, but Jane reminds her that she’ll need her friends now her co-parent won’t be around.

Nicolette makes the point that Cara won’t have time for her anyway now that things are getting back on track with Remi…

Jane reads between the lines and realises her daughter is jealous!

Later, Nicolette looks for a distraction by lining up another meetup with Maddy. Jane casts judgment on Nicolette’s plans to see Cara’s cousin again, while Nicolette makes out that it’s not what she thinks.

After spending the night with Maddy, Nicolette soon has a realisation that her mum could be right about Cara and her motives.

Will she tell Cara how she feels?

Terese is suspicious as Elle Robinson returns

Also next week, Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) daughter Elle is back in Erinsborough after 16 years, this time played by Elise Jansen.

Long-term fans of the soap may remember Elle from her time on Ramsay Street between 2005 and 2009, after coming to find her dad aged 19.

Elle got herself a reputation for stirring up trouble, and in 2019 she arranged for Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) ex-wives to return for revenge ahead of his wedding to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Gail Robinson (Fiona Corke), Christina Alessi (Gayle Blakeney), Lyn Scully (Janet Andrewartha) and Rebecca Napier (Jane Hall) surprised Terese as the ghosts of Paul’s past to persuade her to call off the wedding to the man who had wronged them all in various ways.

Next week, Paul waves off his son-in-law onto pastures new and is left feeling reflective about his family.

He feels inspired to put things right with daughter-in-law Krista (Majella Davis) after she decided to manage the hotel alone in light of his decision to embezzle funds from the hotel.

Paul’s then surprised to get a message from Elle, announcing she’s quit her job and is on her way back to Erinsborough.

Paul recently expressed his concerns about his daughter when making his decision to spend more time with family in New York. What does this mean for his New York plans?

Terese initially gives Elle a warm welcome, but she’s worried about whether Paul’s daughter will once again try to interfere in their relationship after she orchestrated the return of his ex-wives.

Although Paul managed to forgive Ellie for the stunt, Terese remains convinced that Elle was always intent on breaking them up for good.

Upon her return, Elle fails to prove otherwise as she soon makes a spiteful comment about Terese’s marriage to Toadie (Ryan Moloney), and Terese immediately puts her walls up.

Terese wants answers about why Elle’s really come back to town and persuades Leo to do some digging about why his journo sister gave up her job at a top media outlet.

Leo gets in touch with an old friend in New York, who reveals that Elle didn’t quit her job after all – she was fired, under scandalous circumstances!

Terese is glad to have the dirt on Elle and gets ready to make her come clean to her dad…

Are Terese and Elle about to go head-to-head, and will Elle reveal the truth?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 1st September (Episode 9304 / 401)

Aaron is faced with a choice.

Nicolette grapples with new feelings.

Nell delivers crushing news.

Tuesday 2nd September (Episode 9305 / 402)

Nicolette keeps it in the family.

JJ and Nell face a new reality.

Terese is wary of the latest Robinson arrival.

Wednesday 3rd September (Episode 9306 / 403)

Sadie keeps playing hard to get.

Terese draws a battle line.

Susan lands a celebrity sale.

Thursday 4th September (Episode 9307 / 404)

Susan fights for her livelihood.

Two residents cross the line.

Terese waves the white flag.