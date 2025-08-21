Neighbours Spoilers – Is Remi’s memory finally returning?

Next week on Neighbours, it looks like Remi’s memory of Cara is finally returning – but is it too good to be true? Plus, Aaron learns the truth about Holly and Andrew!

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) have been struggling to find common ground after Remi lost all memory of her wife after a head injury.

Last week, the mums failed to remain civil when intervening in a fight with their sons, with Cara snidely berating her estranged wife for changing her surname and removing her wedding rings.

After hearing about this, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) decided to intervene and play mediator between their friends.

Remi and Cara agreed to call a truce, on the agreement Remi tries to be friends and Cara calls off plans of winning back her wife.

Next week, Remi suggests the boys and Cara attend the jewellery expo and their first trip as a family since Remi’s accident goes smoothly.

While at the expo, Cara’s inspired to re-tell the story of her proposal to Remi, and she’s surprised when Remi joins in with her own recollection of the event. Remi’s left shocked by their shared memory – does this mean her memory is coming back?

Cara’s thrilled by the possibility of normality being restored, while Remi feels the pressure, with the family’s hopes – and hopes for her returning to medicine – all riding on more of her memories returning.

Influenced by a discussion with Karl, Remi decides to try and do more work on remembering Cara and their life before she had amnesia.

But Cara’s hopes are thwarted when Dex (Marley Williams) flags that he did a school project which re-enacted his mum’s unique proposal.

Cara comes to the disappointing realisation that it was most likely her son’s stop-action project piece that Remi remembered, rather than the event itself.

Cara goes to update Remi, but once there, she struggles with the idea of breaking their newfound connection by sharing the truth.

However, it’s not long before a jealous Nicolette (Hannah Monson) does it for her instead, attempting to keep Cara and Remi’s relationship on the rocks.

Soon after, Remi calmly speaks to Cara about what she knows, and Cara offers an apology – explaining that she was enjoying the moment.

Later, Remi explains that she felt the same, and she now wants to remember more about their previous life together.

Will Remi’s motivation help her to recover?

Also next week, the day of the Lassiters amateur jewellery expo arrives – and it’s set to cause some major issues for Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew (Lloyd Will).

The pair are attempting to return to their respective lives after sleeping together at Lassiters this week.

Although Andrew delighted in the afterglow between the sheets with Holly, he was soon filled with regret when he discovered he had missed a surprise from his wife while he was with another woman.

Riddled with guilt, this week saw Andrew tell Holly that their night was strictly a one-off, as he loves his wife – with their tense conversation witnessed from afar by Aaron (Matt Wilson)!

Andrew then faced a nightmare scenario when Wendy (Candice Leask) insisted that Holly join him to model for her social media shoot to promote her competition piece.

Wendy positioned them as she went behind her lens, which became all too confronting for Andrew, who called time on the shoot.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s oblivious that Rhett (Liam Maguire) saw him kissing Holly the first time they crossed the line. When Rhett told Aaron, he thought it was ‘impossible’ and could not be true.

The couple ultimately decided to put it behind them as Rhett said it was none of their business either way…

Next week, it’s the reveal of the Lassiters Amateur Jewellery Competition and Andrew and Wendy are present to find out if she has won with her ode to ‘her man in blue’.

Holly and Max (Ben Jackson) are also at the expo, and Andrew and Holly try to deal with the awkwardness when the couples bump into each other.

Soon after, Max decides to buy his girlfriend some fancy earrings, prompting Holly to disappear, feeling overwhelmed by her boyfriend’s kind actions.

She crosses paths with Andrew by the lake and asks for them to have a talk in private.

Andrew suggests they return to the V Bar so they can talk in private, as Aaron watched on, suddenly suspicious that Rhett’s tale could have some truth to it!

Aaron decides to get to the bottom of it and follow Holly into the city, where he sees her meeting Andrew with a hug.

He spies on his friends from a distance and watches the pair disappear into the V Bar together.

Alone inside, Holly and Andrew have an honest discussion about what’s next. Holly accepts that their short-lived affair has to end, and Andrew urges Holly to give her relationship with Max everything she’s got.

The pair go their separate ways and commit to acting normal at Aaron’s leaving do. However, when Andrew returns to Ramsay Street, he receives a text from Aaron to say he saw him with Holly!

Andrew and Aaron talk it over in the kitchen of No. 26, where Andrew reluctantly admits all, sharing his regret for cheating on his wife.

Andrew begs Aaron not to dob him in and jeopardise his marriage with his childhood sweetheart.

Will Aaron keep the secret, or prioritise his good friend Wendy and tell her the truth?

The next morning, Holly makes it up to Max after freaking out at his kind jewellery gesture, as she prepares to throw herself back into their relationship.

However, she gets a shock when she receives a call from Aaron, asking her to meet him at Andrew’s backyard. There, Aaron announces to Holly and Andrew he’ll keep their secret and won’t say anything.

Unexpectedly, Wendy returns and catches the tail end – what won’t he say anything about?

Is Wendy about to have her heart broken, or will the trio find a way out of this one?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 25th August (Episode 9300 / 397)

Aaron makes a tough decision.

Paul struggles to keep his distance.

Annalise unleashes her emotions.

Tuesday 26th August (Episode 9301 / 398)

Lassiters reaches its big day.

Love is on the line for two Ramsay Street favourites.

Has Remi made a breakthrough?

Wednesday 27th August (Episode 9302 / 399)

Cara makes a discovery.

Sadie sets a trap.

Aaron closes in on a secret.

Thursday 28th August (Episode 9303 / 400)

Sadie turns the tables.

Can Cara and Remi find new hope?

Andrew must grovel.