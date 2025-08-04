Neighbours Spoilers – Rhett spots Holly and Andrew kissing!

Next week on Neighbours, Rhett reveals that he saw Andrew and Holly kissing, while Remi faces a setback in her recovery.

Holly and Aaron are caught out!

It’s been weeks of ‘will they, won’t they?’ with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) after Andrew became close with his daughter’s best friend when Holly helped him meet his birth family and they bonded over complicated family relationships.

The pair almost crossed a line with a kiss at an impromptu catch-up at the V Bar, which forced Andrew to put in boundaries and a firm reset on their friendship.

However, they were soon forced together again under intense circumstances when Dr Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) was released from jail, having attempted to attack Holly before Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Andrew came to her rescue.

Holly was adamant she could continue working solo at Lassiters on Tap even with the risk of coming face to face with Bowman.

Andrew confirmed there would be a regular police presence around for Holly’s safety and handed the responsibility to Cara (Sara West). When Cara had to deal with Remi’s accident, Andrew’s concern led him to step in and secretly guard Holly from the bushes so he could keep her safe.

Holly realised what he had been doing and called him out for his confusing behaviour – did he care about her or not? Andrew told her he felt protective of her, but that didn’t mean anything more.

Later, Holly bumped into Bowman and called Andrew, who came to her rescue. Holly then watched on in awe as Andrew defended her.

Andrew and Holly have tried to battle their jealousies about their respective partners, but it becomes too much for Holly this week, when she hears that Andrew and Wendy (Candice Leask) have slept together for the first time in months.

Desperate to get her crush alone again, Holly lies that she had seen Bowman, and Andrew comes running once again.

This Thursday 7th August, as Holly shares her fears, Andrew comforts her, and after Andrew takes her hand, they give in to temptation with a kiss!

What they don’t know is that Rhett was just around the corner, and spotted their kiss from his car!

Next week, Holly and Andrew face the reality of their monumental decision…

Andrew is immediately consumed with guilt and regret, and makes it clear it was a one-off and will never happen again!

Holly’s confused about the future, but manages to seek advice from Remi under the guise of supporting a friend who’s going through something…

Remi suggests that if the man in question kissed her ‘friend’ back, he’ll be after more, so it’s a case of waiting for the right time…

Holly tries to hold onto hope that she will get to reconnect with Andrew, while he desperately tries to rectify his guilt by showering Wendy with gestures of love and plans a dinner date.

Wendy’s delighted to be getting all the attention from her man and is reminded of when they first started dating as childhood sweethearts.

Andrew’s desperate to stay present with his wife and get the Holly situation out of his head. But how long can it last before it gets in the way?

Meanwhile, Aaron and Rhett (Liam Maguire) prepare for an important day as they plan to announce that they are an item to their daughters at a play date.

However, the day gets off to a bad start when Rhett tells Aaron (Matt Wilson) he has to share something first: he spotted Andrew and Holly kissing at the Lassiters on Tap van!

Aaron can’t fathom this being true and tries to reassure Rhett that he must be mistaken, despite Rhett being adamant about what he saw.

Aaron decides to clarify things with Holly, who immediately denies all. She implies that Rhett must be confused, or out to get revenge after Andrew issued him with a parking fine last week.

Aaron goes back to Rhett to share the suggestion, and he’s left insulted and hurt that his boyfriend doesn’t believe him. Does Aaron really think he’s the type of person to lie to get revenge?

This motivates Rhett to tell Aaron that it’s too soon to be joining their families, given the clear trust issues in their relationship.

It had been a long time coming for Rhett and Aaron after the love triangle between them and Colton (Jakob Ambrose) nearly put an end to their romance

When Aaron finally chose Rhett, his decision was nearly taken away from him after Rhett saw Colton giving Aaron a kiss goodbye.

Colton managed to show Rhett how committed Aaron was to a future with him, and Aaron and Rhett looked set for a happy future together.

Will the kiss between Andrew and Holly end Aaron’s happy ending before it’s truly begun?

Remi faces a setback

A few weeks ago, Remi experienced a serious neurological event that caused her to lose all memory of her wife Cara, following Remi being knocked out by Cara when she was chasing Dr Bowman.

Next week, Remi prepares for her appointment with her neurologist, which she assumes will lead to the sign-off required to return to work as a doctor at the hospital.

However, it’s bad news for Remi when she’s not given the green light because of the significant gaps in her memory.

Remi’s completely crushed that she can’t return to some sense of normality, and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) calls on Cara to ask her sons to come by for support.

Cara desperately wants to be there for the woman she loves, but after trying to kiss her last week, she realises that her presence will do more harm than good.

Is there anything Cara can do to rebuild the relationship with her wife?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 4th August (Episode 9288 / 385)

Byron starts his next adventure…

Andrew’s struggling with his feelings.

Taye makes a bold ultimatum.

Tuesday 5th August (Episode 9289 / 386)

Paul and Nell lock horns. Can Taye be casual?

The pressure is on when Lassiters puts on its next big event.

Wednesday 6th August (Episode 9290 / 387)

Remi and Cara take one step forward and two steps back.

Terese and Paul discuss the future.

Somebody gets their wires crossed and takes a pass at Leo.

Thursday 7th August (Episode 9291 / 388)

Can Holly fight her temptations?

Remi’s stumble makes her lose hope.

Cara isn’t sure how to move forward.

Monday 11th August (Episode 9292 / 389)

Remi has a career setback.

Someone sees something they shouldn’t.

Andrew must reckon with his latest choice.

Tuesday 12th August (Episode 9293 / 390)

Aaron takes a big step.

Lassiters faces a crisis.

Holly struts her stuff.

Wednesday 13th August (Episode 9294 / 391)

Holly finds herself at the centre of a scandal.

Krista and Paul clash under pressure.

Andrew’s moral compass starts to stray.

Thursday 14th August (Episode 9295 / 392)

Paul must fix his mistake.

Nell feels overwhelmed.

One of the families is at breaking point.