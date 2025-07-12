Next week on Coronation Street, Mick is determined to reunite his family as he escapes from prison, Debbie battles with Carla, Aadi frets after the shop is robbed, and someone makes a surprise return.

1) Mick makes his escape!

Mick (Joe Layton) makes a desperate bid for freedom next week as he tries to stop his family falling apart, but at what cost?

With Mick already in prison after killing Craig Tinker (Colson Smith, last week saw Mick’s wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) uncovered as the perpetrator behind the attack that left Gary (Mikey North) in a coma, following a failed attempt to extort money from him.

Lou is now in a police cell, and as the week came to a close, son Brody (Ryan Mulvey) made a secret phone call to Mick in prison to update him. Mick ominously instructed Brody to keep his phone on the next day, as something was happening that he would need his help with.

Next week as we return to the action, Mick is on edge as he receives a message on his burner phone. Back on the cobbles, Brody calls over at No.4 hoping to seeing little sisters Joanie and Shanice, who are currently in the care of Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally (Sally Dynevor).

When Sally explains that Tim is taking the pair for a taster day at Weatherfield High, a panicked Brody covertly makes a call to Mick to let him know of the change in plan.

“He’s just so nervous,” Ryan Mulvey explains. “He idolises his dad and to think that he’s letting his dad down, that’s in his nightmares. The biggest thing is that he’s scared and he’ll beat himself up if he can’t fill his dad’s shoes.”

“That’s definitely playing on his mind throughout and if it doesn’t all come together I can see him acting up afterwards. He will definitely feel like he’s letting his family down if the plan goes wrong.”

At the school, Joanie is having a particularly tough time as the other kids make comment on her parents. As a teary Joanie begins to crack under the pressure, head Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) calls Sally to come and pick her up.

The police station soon receive some alarming news, Mick has somehow managed to escape from prison! PC Jess (Donnaleigh Bailey) immediately begins to question Lou on what she knows, but Lou denies all knowledge.

Meanwhile, Daniel (Rob Mallard) is at the school attending a job interview with Mrs Crawshaw, but the pair are shocked when they come face to face with Mick in the corridor, who demands to see his daughters.

When Mrs Crawshaw explains that Joanie has already left for the day, a frustrated Mick locks them both in the office and bolts, determined to track her down himself.

Back on the street, with the factory girls otherwise occupied at the pub, Sally offers to give Joanie a grand tour of the factory. But little do they realise that Mick has just arrived on the street, with Kit (Jacob Roberts) now in hot pursuit.

As Mick enters the factory, he ends up cornering Tim and Sarah (Tina O’Brien) in Carla’s office, just as Kit enters behind him.

Will Kit be able to stop Mick, and where are Sally and Joanie…?

2) Kit fights for his life

Whilst our lips are sealed on exactly what happens next, the dramatic altercation results in Kit being rushed in for lifesaving surgery at Weatherfield General.

As Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove), Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Sarah remain at Kit’s bedside willing him to pull through, there’s also concern about Brody, who hasn’t been seen since last night.

“I think it’s hard because he’s only just found out about Kit being his dad,” Ryan continues. “So it’s all, again, very overwhelming for Brody and he doesn’t really know how to process it. The idea that someone who could offer him a better life, and he knows that he could offer him a better life.”

“He’s obviously worried that his dad, who’s already in prison, could be sent down for longer if this ends badly. He’s hurt an actual police officer, but that police officer is also Brody’s dad too.”

“It becomes a whole moral battle of that’s my dad who’s raised me, but that’s my biological father. So it’s a huge battle in his head and I don’t think he really knows who he wants to win. He’ll keep that very quiet and to himself till he can figure things out.”

Has Mick managed to make an escape with his family?

3) Sam struggles following his ordeal

Meanwhile, Nick (Ben Price) is concerned when he learns how Sam (Jude Riordan) got caught up in the Mick incident at the school.

It’s clear that Sam has become withdrawn, but as Nick tries to talk to him about it at the bistro, Sam dismisses his concern.

Hope (Isabella Flanagan) later reveals to Nick how Sam’s cousin Lily (now played by Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) had managed to hide in one of the classrooms after coming across Mick, but she locked the door and refused to let Sam inside, leaving him to fend for himself.

Nick is furious, and is quick to tell David (Jack P Shepherd) in the hope that he’ll get to the bottom of Lily’s behaviour.

4) Lauren’s falling for Aadi

Elsewhere on the street, Lauren (Cait Fitton) starts to get over her trust issues as she realises that she’s developing feelings towards good friend Aadi (Adam Hussain).

Last week has saw Lauren panic, as Aadi gifted her an air fryer as a housewarming gift and offered to help her move into her new flat, concerned about his motives.

Although Aadi is feeling guilt over accidentally spiking Lauren at his recent party, after she picked up his drink which was laced with LSD, his intentions are genuine.

Lauren’s worry was only exacerbated when Shona (Julia Goulding) joked that men were only after one thing, but she later clarified that Aadi was one of the good guys, and that if Lauren liked him she shouldn’t be scared to ask him out.

Next week, Lauren takes the plunge as she asks Aadi to join her and Frankie for dinner, explaining that she wants to apologise for her recent behaviour towards him.

Aadi gladly accepts, but remains oblivious to the fact that Lauren is beginning to fall for him.

5) Debbie is determined to battle Carla

Over at the hotel, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is fuming when she hears from the estate agent that she’s been gazumped in her offer to buy No.6, and she knows that Carla (Alison King) is responsible.

Debbie has her heart set on buying the property with partner Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) from the recently departed Yasmeen (Shelley King), hoping to move nearer to brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) as the family copes with both his cancer battle, and her own dementia diagnosis.

But as Debbie vents to Ronnie, little does he know just how far willing is Debbie to go to get what she wants.

Debbie ends up making a massively overpriced offer on No.6 in an attempt to outbid Carla, leading Ronnie begging her to retract it. Debbie is determined not to budge though, reminding him that she is a successful businesswoman.

When Ronnie informs Kevin of Debbie’s rash decision, he explains that it’s partly because of Kevin’s diagnosis. Having recently been given the all clear, only continuing the pretence in the hope of preventing wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), Kevin immediately feels a pang of guilt.

Without giving the game away, Kevin implores his sister not to make any big decisions because of him, but will Debbie listen?

6) Aadi worries he’s failed his dad

Later in the week, there’s further drama for Aadi when the corner shop is robbed! As the assailant makes a bolt for it after forcing Aadi to empty the safe, Aadi follows and yells out for help.

Carla and Lisa (Vicky Myers) are both across the street, but Lisa freezes, finding herself unable to give chase.

When PC Jess finally arrives to take Aadi’s statement, he explains that the guy had threatened him with a wrench as he demanded the cash, getting away with £6000 from the safe.

Aadi’s feeling particularly low, given that he was entrusted in taking care of the shop whilst dad Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) is away, but Asha (Tanisha Gorey) assures him that it’s not his fault—he’s the victim of a crime.

The only saving grace, Aadi points out, is that they’re insured.

But Bernie cannot help but notice something strange about Aadi’s demeanour… is there more to the robbery than Aadi is letting on?

7) Dev makes a surprise return

As Bernie and Aadi deal with the fallout back at No.7, they’re stunned when Dev suddenly enters, wondering what he’s missed!

Dev departed for India back in February, after learning that his Aunt Gita was recovering after falling down some stairs.

But as Dev settles back in keen for all the latest gossip, how much will Bernie and Aadi tell him

8) Carla’s concern for Lisa grows

Meanwhile, Carla is puzzled after the robbery incident, wanting to know why Lisa didn’t jump in to arrest the perpetrator as he passed by.

Lisa turns on the defensive and refuses to talk about it, leaving Carla further concerned about her mental state.

Last week saw Lisa attend a mandatory therapy session after a tough few weeks, which saw questions raised about her late wife Becky, as well as the death of Craig.

It began to affect Lisa’s work, and when she went on to ignore Brody’s requests for his medication whilst he was locked up in a cell, Brody had an epileptic fit. Lisa was put on desk duties until she’d attended the course of therapy.

But Lisa refused to open up to the therapist, seeing the whole thing as a box ticking exercise, and further clammed up when Becky came up in conversation.

With Lisa refusing all support offered to her, how long will it be before she’s able to come to term with her issues?